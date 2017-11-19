Minor MLB Transactions: 11/19/17

The latest minor moves from around the game:
- The Tigers have signed corner infielder Edwin Espinal to a minor league contract, the player announced on Instagram (h/t: Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, on Twitter). Detroit’s the second major league organization for the 23-year-old Espinal, who spent the first seven seasons of his pro career with the Pirates. A .279/.323/.389 hitter in 2,435 lifetime minor league plate appearances, Espinal reached the Triple-A level for the first time in 2017 and batted .323/.341/.369 with no home runs across 135 PAs. He shined more as a defensive first baseman, taking home a Gold Glove Award for his work at the minors’ two highest levels.
Comments
datrain021
Smart signing for the Tigers. Young and some upside
Ironman_4life
With the Pirates needing 1st base help, why is he no longer a Pirate
BigMike
Are you forgetting about Josh Bell?
Sheep8
Who?
Ha!
stymeedone
Is a defense first, first baseman, really a need for a rebuilding team? Especially one with Cabrera and Castellanos.