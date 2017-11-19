Headlines

Minor MLB Transactions: 11/19/17

By | at

The latest minor moves from around the game:

  • The Tigers have signed corner infielder Edwin Espinal to a minor league contract, the player announced on Instagram (h/t: Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, on Twitter). Detroit’s the second major league organization for the 23-year-old Espinal, who spent the first seven seasons of his pro career with the Pirates. A .279/.323/.389 hitter in 2,435 lifetime minor league plate appearances, Espinal reached the Triple-A level for the first time in 2017 and batted .323/.341/.369 with no home runs across 135 PAs. He shined more as a defensive first baseman, taking home a Gold Glove Award for his work at the minors’ two highest levels.
Comments

  1. Smart signing for the Tigers. Young and some upside

  2. With the Pirates needing 1st base help, why is he no longer a Pirate

  3. Is a defense first, first baseman, really a need for a rebuilding team? Especially one with Cabrera and Castellanos.

