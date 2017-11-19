AL Rumors: Indians, Orioles, Machado, Red Sox

While it’s unclear if any deals will materialize, a slew of Indians drew trade interest at this month’s general managers meetings, according to Terry Pluto of cleveland.com. Specifically, teams inquired about a few Indians pitchers – including right-handers Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger – as well as catchers Roberto Perez and Yan Gomes. Clubs also approached the Tribe about a couple less heralded members of the organization in outfielder Greg Allen and minor league righty Shane Bieber, Pluto adds. Of those players, it’s clear Carrasco would warrant the largest return, but there’s no reason for the Indians to move him. Conversely, the Tribe would be open to dealing either Perez or Gomes, Pluto suggests, considering the team has high-end prospect Francisco Mejia waiting in the wings behind those two.
More from a pair of other American League cities:
- The Orioles will wait until later in the offseason to discuss extensions with third baseman Manny Machado and center fielder Adam Jones, Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com relays. Kubatko doesn’t expect an extension for Machado to come to fruition, which isn’t surprising given that he’s primed sign a mega-deal on the open market a year from now. Interestingly, though, Kubatko hears that Machado would prefer to play shortstop instead of third base, which could make a potential trip to free agency all the more intriguing. Machado logged 52 appearances at short between 2015-16 but has otherwise played the hot corner since debuting in 2012.
- Closer Zach Britton, another high-profile Oriole entering a contract year, likely wouldn’t bring back a great return via trade this offseason, Buster Olney of ESPN.com observes. While the Orioles are open to trading Britton, his lack of team control, high salary (a projected $12.2MM in arbitration) and recent elbow problems figure to tamp down his value, Olney writes. Still, whether it’s Britton, Darren O’Day or Brad Brach, Baltimore seems poised to move one of its most established relievers and use the money it saves on much-needed starting pitching help, per Olney.
- More from Olney, who reports that the Red Sox and three-time World Series-winning manager Tony La Russa discussed having him serve as rookie skipper Alex Cora’s bench coach. Instead, Boston hired La Russa as a special assistant to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and replaced previous bench coach Gary DiSarcina with Ron Roenicke. La Russa, 73, hasn’t been part of a coaching staff since he managed the Cardinals to a title in 2011.
Comments
camdenyards46
Orioles should try Machado at short and Schoop at third in spring training and if it works roll with that.
Ironman_4life
So take 2 gold glovers out of position? Then who plays 2nd
strostro
Tim Beckham
kent814
This actually makes sense machado would be a great SS schoop has the arm for 3B and beckham should be a 2B anyways
rascalking
Roenicke is the Boston bench coach, not DiSarcina.
Codybellingersgrandma
Ok!
TwinsHomer
For the life of me I can’t understand why the orioles continue to wait on tearing it all down and rebuilding. They have some really great pieces to jump start it. Once these guys leave next offseason, with no return for the Os, it’s going to be a long long process for orioles fans. Those Chris Davis / Trumbo contracts look especially silly to me now.
Kevin
Its because their owner is headstrong and cant fathom the idea of losing on purpose. His mindset is WIN WIN WIN WIN no matter what, and I don’t think he recognizes that it clearly isn’t working. Remember the trade deadline? He gave DD permission to shop Britton but when a trade match was found he rescinded it because he couldn’t do it.
BAINES03
If it were “WIN no matter what” they’d have a higher payroll. It’s more like “Win enough to keep fans watching.”
Trevor
Higher than 160mil?
Reflect
“Win some until the bills come”
bbatardo
I think the Davis and Trumbo contracts are 1 reason the Orioles going for 1 more run. Might as well since dumping players now probably won’t bring the future back.
Brixton
Dumping Machado, Jones, Schoop, Gausman and their relievers would give them a good jump start on a potential rebuild
Trevor
Schoop and Gausman are under team control for years. Those are the two you rebuild around.
Brixton
Schoop only has 2 years of control
Trevor
Now is the time to extend him. O’s waited too long to extend machado.
Dendee
Jones has a NTC, IIrc.
Gary
You wait until the trading deadline and see where you’re at before you dump.
vinscully16
I don’t imagine La Russa as bench coach was genuinely a consideration – Roenicke is a solid choice.
thegreatcerealfamine
Can you imagine how La Russa feels about Price and the disrespect he showed Eckersley…
JDGoat
Let price piss off the media. He had his teammates back and that’s what’s important. This whole Price thing is ridiculous and blown up.
Gary
Can you believe all the media attention and hype from two sentences?
Eck: Eduardo Rodriguez has looked crappy in his spring training tune-ups.
Price: There goes the Hall of Fame greatest of all-time pitcher in the flesh.
BlueSkyLA
The O’s could throw in some cash to come up with a good prospect return on Britton, assuming that’s what they are after.
nickbolts
If the orioles extend Machado, then it turns into what happened with A-Rod. They won’t have the money to be able to build around him. They should shop him right now, as well as jones, trumbo, davis, Britton, brach, and O’day. Rebuild the horrendous farm system and let the next GM (Hopefully Showalter) take this team to a World Series. Do exactly what the Astros did before..
Reflect
When exactly did that happen with A-Rod?
Brixton
Texas, its why they dumped him to NYY
davbee
ARod put up a 155 OPS plus as a Ranger, his highest with any of his teams. He also won a MVP with Texas. At the time he was traded Texas was a very competitive 89-73.
Brixton
and they had no money left. Theres a 30-for-30 on it where the Rangers GM talks about it.
Trevor
It is an intriguing idea to consider Showalter the next GM.
Polish Hammer
I think Cleveland will be dealing one of the catchers to make room for Mejia. Package him with an extra OF like Allen or Naquin and add a corner bat.
crazy4cleveland
I don’t see Naquin as a long term asset. Not with Zimmer and (potentially) Lofton 2.0 (Allen) knocking on the door.