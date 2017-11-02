Nationals Decline Mutual Option Over Adam Lind

The Nationals have announced that the mutual option between the team and first baseman Adam Lind has been declined. It was the team’s election to send Lind back to the open market after a single season in D.C., per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post (via Twitter).
Entering the winter, team and player had to decide whether to continue their relationship at a $5MM rate for 2018. Because Washington chose to go in another direction, Lind will take home a $500K buyout on his way out the door.
Washington got everything it could have hoped for out of Lind, who earned only a $1MM salary in 2017 (plus $800K in achieved incentives). The 34-year-old mashed to the tune of a .303/.362/.513 batting line with 14 home runs over 301 plate appearances — the vast majority of them coming against right-handed pitching.
It seemed reasonable to think that Lind could be welcomed back in D.C. Though Ryan Zimmerman had a bounceback season of his own, Lind holds plenty of appeal as a reserve first baseman, bench bat, and occasional fill-in in the corner outfield. Still, the Nats already have a lot of payroll committed, leaving questions as to just how much room the team has to spend. And there are quite a few marginal defenders with power bats once again slated to hit the open market, so perhaps the club feels it can find better value elsewhere (or, perhaps, even in a new deal with Lind).
Comments
Rbase
I can’t imagine the Nationals saying no to that option. That means Lind thinks he can find a starting job somewhere. Maybe Houston as a replacement for Beltran? They could use another left-handed bat and have guys on the bench (i.e. Gattis) that could start against lefties.
lowtalker1
Starting job in Houston ? What about the Bergman and guriel combo fighting for third
Rbase
Lind as a DH, Gurriel at first, Bregman 3rd. That would leave Tyler White as the odd man out …
lowtalker1
WHat about gattis? He is useless as a catcher but he has a big bat
Rbase
I’m not a big fan of Gattis, neither with the glove nor the bat. And let’s face it, he had an OPS of .767 this season, which is nice (certainly if you count him as a catcher) but not really a ‘big bat’. Lind’s career OPS against righties is almost 100 points higher.
lowtalker1
We shall see
bravesfan88
Lind isn’t starting in Houston, plain and simple… He could maybe get some spot starts here and there, but that would be it…Now, that could change if Houston decides to make a trade or two, but idk, just can’t see Lind in Houston…I think he’ll be looking for more of an opportunity for some semi-regular to regular playing time..
Anyways, it was definitely a huge bargain for the Gnats, while the contract lasted. Although, I’m pretty sure most fans saw it as a solid deal for the club when the deal was signed in the firstplace.
I could see Lind going to a team like Milwaukee, the Twins, or the Giants…Those are just off the top guesses, but either way he should make some decent change coming off his last season..Even so, the market will have alot of “Lind’s” available, so it’ll be interesting to see how Lind makes out…
I’m definitely curious though, I wonder who declined the option…If anyone knows feel free to share, and the source…
CoryM
Twins don’t really have a spot for him. Mauer had a good year and they already have a number of left handed bats in Mauer, Kepler, Rosario and a handful of switch hitters.
Not much playing time would happen. Spot starts, sure, but not regular playing time.
bravesfan88
Well sounds similar to exactly what I was saying about Houston….scratch off Minny then also…lol
And thanks for the info., like I said they were just some initial, off the top guesses..Maybe with enough of us working together, we will eventually guess correctly…lol
beauvandertulip
I could see Houston going for somebody like Alonso. Just because you just won the WS doesn’t mean take your foot off the gas. Now you have more money and more committed fans. Get a leftie bat that can work.
steve rudnick
he had a good year with the nationals
lowtalker1
JUST BC someone had a good year doesn’t mean it will translate to the next year in a new park
cygnus2112
If KC fails to retain Hos, Lind would be a good short term affordable replacement for a season or two and with any luck, Nick Pratto could fast-track throughout the system and be ready to go towards the end of 2019 while at the same time, give platoon time to either Dozier or possibly even Cuthbert if the Royals go another way at 3B if & when Moose departs which seems almost certain at this point…