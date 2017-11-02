Nationals Hire Kevin Long As Hitting Coach

The Nationals have hired Kevin Long to become the team’s hitting coach, as Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post first reported on Twitter. He had most recently functioned in the same capacity for the division-rival Mets (and the Yankees before that).
Long was a candidate for the Nats’ and Mets’ open managerial positions, but both clubs went in different directions. It became clear once he missed out on running the dugout in Queens that Long would likely be destined for another organization.
There are a few preexisting ties between the Nationals and Long. His son, Jaron Long, pitches in the organization, for one. And current Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy flourished under Long’s tutelage in New York.
As Janes notes (Twitter link), the move means that previous Nationals hitting coach Rick Schu will be out of a job. He had held down the job since 2013.
Comments
xabial
Took them Long enough…
I really wanted somebody to sign him, moreso manager, but Nats hitting coach great too.
agentx
Stepping into a role with big shoes to fill.
giantsnut57
Nah just one Schu
xabial
Serving as NY’s hitting coaches the last 10 years, (Yanks 7, Mets, 3)
Yanks had interest in bringing him back
I’d say Long will be unfazed.
agentx
You’re right, ten years is a Long time…
nitemare
Losing follows long. Nats will suffer
mcdusty31
If he puts together a nice season or two in Washington, it won’t be Long until he gets another look for a job as a manager
SundownDevil
Did Harper approve of the move? The Nats will need to give him some authority on signings (coaches and players) if they have any hope of retaining him after next season when he signs the largest contract in history.
majorflaw
Silliness.
xabial
What’s next for former Nationals Hitting Coach Rick Schu?
Look at Anthony Rendon: Legitimate under the radar MVP candidate. (He may get some votes) He had a .301/.403/.533 line with 25 Homers and 100RBI overall in 605PA.
Murphy has held his own since signing. (though I know Long gets a lot of credit for that)
Ryan Zimmerman. Wow.. Feel free to Downvote if you expected him to have .303/.358/.573 line with 36 Homers and 108 RBI overall in 576PA, line that will surely put him into conversation for National League comeback player of the Year.
Too Bad 2018 Wieters showed up on his resume but he was already in decline, according to most people here, even before the signing.
Long was highly sought out working as NY’s hitting coaches last 10 years. He couldn’t get Manager, but this is a good gig. I wish him nothing but success.