Nationals Add Derek Lilliquist, Tim Bogar To Coaching Staff

The Nationals announced on Thursday that they’ve hired longtime Cardinals pitching coach Derek Lilliquist to fill that same role on their staff under new manager Dave Martinez. The Nats also hired Tim Bogar, who was most recently the Mariners’ bench coach, as their new first base coach. The has also confirmed its previously reported hiring of Chip Hale (bench coach) and Kevin Long (hitting coach), and announced that Joe Dillon will be the new assistant hitting coach to Long. Bobby Henley is back with the team as the third base coach.
The 51-year-old Lilliquist was dismissed as the Cardinals’ pitching coach at season’s end. St. Louis ultimately chose to replace him with former Nats pitching coach Mike Maddux, meaning the two clubs have effectively swapped their 2016 pitching coaches. Lilliquist spent more than a decade and a half with the Cardinals organization, including the past six years as their pitching coach and the two years prior to that as the bullpen coach.
Bogar, also 51, joins the Nats after a long run in the American League West. A bench coach with the Rangers in 2014, Bogar joined the Angels’ front office as a special advisor in 2015 and jumped to the Mariners organization the following year when Jerry Dipoto (with whom he worked in Anaheim) was named GM in Seattle. With the Mariners, Bogar spent two seasons as the bench coach. He’ll bring another experienced coach to the staff as well as one that is quite familiar with analytics due to his close working relationship with Dipoto. He’s also coached on the Red Sox’ staff in the past.
The 42-year-old Dillon was the Nationals’ hitting coach with Triple-A Syracuse in 2014-15 but has spent the past two seasons as a minor league hitting coordinator in the division-rival Marlins organization.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first tweeted the news that Bogar had been hired. Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post first reported Lilliquist had been hired (also via Twitter).
Comments
southi
Good luck to my former UGA classmate in Washington (except against the Braves of course).
kaido24
So basically the Cardinals and Nationals traded pitching coaches. Wonderful.
Benklasner
They both have their strengths but I’ll take maddux fo sho.
Cardinals17
Aww Lilliquist was basically invisible during game time. Seemed pretty lazy then past few years.
Cardinals17
Lilliquist will do fine the first year. Scherzer
Rbase
Wasn’t Bogar considered to be a big managerial prospect 4 of 5 years ago?
Lorenzo
Chad623
numba1RaysFan
I know this is a serious commenting space, but does anyone else think of this scene when reading Derek Lilliquist’s name:
