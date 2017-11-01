Negotiation Impasse Could Jeopardize Shohei Otani Posting

Despite a variety of roadblocks, it has become widely assumed that Japanese star Shohei Otani would transition to the majors over the coming offseason. That possibility could now be in jeopardy, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports, owing to a dispute regarding the nature of the transfer rules that would govern the transaction.
Under the preexisting rules regime, Otani would have been made available to any Major League Baseball team willing to pay the maximum $20MM transfer fee. While MLB’s restrictive new international spending rules severely limited his potential earning capacity, he appears to be at peace with taking less now rather than waiting until he is old enough not to have his bonus capped.
Trouble is, the posting deal between MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball just expired, leading to negotiations on a new agreement. Per Sherman, the approach contemplated was to allow the NPB team to receive a payout tied to the value of the contract(something in the realm of 15 to 20 percent of the total guarantee).
In the case of Otani, of course, that would have meant a drastic reduction of the money flowing to his current club, the Nippon Ham Fighters. While MLB would be willing to allow Otani to sign under the preexisting rules, per Sherman, that attempt at a compromise has run afoul of the MLB player’s union.
While the MLBPA does not count Otania as a member, and wouldn’t even do so upon his signing (since it’ll be a minor-league deal), it does have a stake here since the issue is subject to collective bargaining. According to Sherman, the union is concerned with the possibility that Otani will end up taking home a bonus significantly less than the value paid to the Fighters.
Ultimately, it seems that there’s still room for talks to sort things out. Sherman does not suggest that the union is interested in spoiling the transfer, for example; to the contrary, he says it is attempting to work with Otani. (That effort, he notes, has been complicated by the fact that Otani is still utilizing a Japanese lawyer and has yet to choose a MLBPA-certified agent.)
Even if things eventually get sorted, the news is quite notable. With the World Series wrapping up tonight, the open market will be fired up tomorrow. Teams shopping for starting pitching will begin negotiating in earnest, unsure of whether Otani will actually come — and, if so, exactly what he’s looking for in choosing a team. All things considered, the Otani situation is about as big a wild card on the market as could be imagined.
Comments
yukongold
He is coming to the Yankees either way, so they’ll just kick in the needed money.
redsfan48
He will almost certainly NOT go to the Yankees from what I’ve heard. It’s not about money for him, and the rumor was that he wanted to play for a smaller-market team (likely still in the AL where there’s a DH) where he’s a little more out of the spotlight.
jacks81x
If he doesn’t want the spotlight, he should stay in Japan rather than coming to the highest profile baseball league in the world. Also, going to a small-market team isn’t going to take away the spotlight from him if he insists on being a SP/DH where everyone is going to want to see whether he can do both.
thegreatcerealfamine
He most certainly has NOT said “he wanted to play for a smaller-market team”. He is said to want a big stage with a team that is ready to win now. The said team to let him hit and pitch. Wow a win now team with the DH,big spotlight,and commitment…kinda sounds like the Yankees.
lowtalker1
Win now or building up to start winning soon
Is what I heard
LumberJerk9Billion
Gotta cite the source of your info if you’re going to post something like that.
37santobanks
“$.75 Busch draft… just a guess
thecoffinnail
Just because you heard “he wanted to play for a smaller-market team” on wishful thinking AM radio in Cincinnati doesn’t make it true.
outinleftfield
Steve Phillips talked about that this morning on MLB Network Radio. His sources apparently indicated to him that Ohtani is looking for an assurance that he will both bat and pitch and that teams that are in contention have been far less willing to give him assurances that he will be both an offensive player (DH?) and a pitcher. While that doesn’t rule out teams like the Yankees, it makes them far less likely as a landing place for Ohtani if MLB pulls their head out and renews the previous posting rules.
thegreatcerealfamine
Yea cause Steve Phillips has been so accurate in the past..
outinleftfield
I posted this below, but it is apropos here too.
At this point, the Yankees have already spent in excess of their $4.75 million IFA pool.
link to baseballamerica.com
They have nothing to spend on Ohtani if he is posted this offseason.
thegreatcerealfamine
One that list was published in July
Second the Yankees made trades to acquire more pool money.
Third this doesn’t apply to the Ohtani situation…
Stevil
How about the Japan Times?
Stevil
I don’t know where all these negative comments are coming from, redsfan48. I read an interview where he expressed interest in smaller market teams with fan bases that haven’t known success. That’s a huge part of where the speculation regarding San Diego and Seattle having elevated odds of landing him comes from.
CubsRebsSaints
DH? He wants to hit for himself.or pitch and DH?
Segovia3047
Ohtani hasn’t said anything yet. People are speculating that he might like a smaller market team because of his going to a smaller high school rather then the local superteam. The only thing we know is he wants to hit and pitch but he has said it’s up to his teacher how to use him.
Michael0021
Why is it that every Yankee fan thinks that every players wants to play in pin stripes. Y’all are basically saying the other 29 teams are minor leaguers and give the trophy to NYY every year. Damn Yankees lol
Connorsoxfan
Makes sense in this case because a foreign star can really enter the spotlight in NY if he can play. There is a risk factor because he will also be exposed if his game doesn’t transfer, and many more eyes will be on him in NY.
thecoffinnail
Basically because whenever they sign someone the player usually states something like “I grew up dreaming of playing for the Yankees..” You never hear a player saying they grew up dreaming to play for the A’s.. Most of the stars of today just started to get into the game when the Yankee dynasty years were going strong..So, they might have a long held belief that the Yankees are associated with winning.. What I don’t understand is the need for every other teams fans to bash Yankee fans.. Yeah, I get that it sucks to go to your own home games when the Yankees are in town because of the bandwagon fans.. But, lumping us native New Yorkers in with those types of fans is unfair..
xabial
“Why is it every Yankee fan thinks that every players wants to play in pinstripes”
Is that a troll question?
When you says statement like “he wants to play on a small market team” when nobody, not even Otani, probably knows what he’s going to do.
Every report suggests otherwise (Dodgers, Yankees, Texas, etc…)
It’s OK to ask for proof.
Brixton
How do you say “Otani doesn’t even know what to do” then cite reports that suggest what he going to do? Those reports are simply teams who are going to make a run at him, but hes the thing.. everyone is going to make an offer, if he gets posted
xabial
I’m saying all speculation at this point unless you can provide some Coors hard facts.
I would take these reports with a grain of salt, but they’re better to go by than nothing.
I inserted “Probably” because I honestly don’t think Otani knows.
I’d give the Dodgers the lead at this point because they get the most media love.
Even NY’s newspapers fear Dodgers as a threat to sign Otani lol (first link)
link to nj.com
link to cbssports.com
thegreatcerealfamine
Don’t forget Joel’s hyperbole..
start_wearing_purple
Let’s be honest, in all of sports the “New York Yankees” are probably only behind “Manchester United” as most recognized name in sports.
justinkm19
The Dallas Cowboys would disagree
costergaard2
The last time the Cowboys won anything, no one knew who Monica Lewinski was
tomv824
Who’s Manchester United…?
xabial
Manchester United has won a record 20 League titles, 12 FA Cups, 5 League Cups and a record 21 FA Community Shields.
They also won three UEFA Champions Leagues, one UEFA Europa League, one UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.
They are the world’s most valuable football club in 2017 valued at $3.69 billion and third on Forbes rich list, behind Dallas Cowboys ($4.2 billion) and New York Yankees. ($3.7 billion)
Fun Fact: They are a publicly traded company listed on the NYSE under the symbol MANU, currently trading $18.05 as of today, and have same owners as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL.
Disclaimer: I honestly despise Soccer.
madmanTX
In all of sports? You think fans outside the US would rank any of our baseball teams higher than most soccer clubs? Doubtful.
37santobanks
It will be interesting to see if he and his hero/idol Yu Darvish have a conversation and decide which team they would both like to go to. Hard to imagine any team not becoming an instant “potential contender” with those two taking 40% of the team’s starts. What factors are involved besides the obvious, money/marketing? Will a west coast team be more appealing and outweigh a few million (in Darvish’s case)? *grabs 5lb bag of popcorn*
JKB
Darvish stunk up the world series and has a lot of mileage on that arm. He will not be worth the money he will be seeking. He is not an ace anymore
Breezy
Poor performance, yes. But, his teammates aren’t helping him out any by putting up a big goose egg through 6 innings.
outinleftfield
He gave up 5 runs in 1.2 innings. How often do teams score 25 runs per 9 innings?
CursedRangers
Darvish very well could win the WS MVP for the Astros….
madmanTX
Awww, but according to Dodger fans, they bamboozled the Rangers into giving away Darvish to LA.
Brixton
So his team stands to make an extra 30-40M if they wait until hes no longer eligible for amateur INT free agency? Welp, looks like we ain’t gonna see him for a while
Segovia3047
When he signed with them they told him he would post him whenever he wanted.
twiker
Somewhere between a liar and a troll
outinleftfield
Manfred and the owners have alienated Latin America, which produces 27% of MLB players, with the new IFA rules that will take millions out of their economies over the next 5 years, and now they are trying to make sure no Japanese players ever come to the US.
If international expansion and popularity of the game is the goal, then Manfred and the owner’s new rules are an EPIC fail.
Salvatore Abbate
It’ll be very interesting to see what Tanaka does, if he opts out and leaves Yankees, they will do everything they can to bring Otani to NY, losing a Japanese player and all the media and money one brings makes having Otani all the more important for them.. having Tanaka stay should make Otani feel comfortable coming over from japan
outinleftfield
At this point, the Yankees have already spent in excess of their $4.75 million IFA pool.
link to baseballamerica.com
They have nothing to spend on Ohtani if he is posted this offseason.
xabial
“They have nothing to spend on Otani if he is posted this offseason.”
First of all, let’s get the figures right, and stop spreading fake news. That BBA article is terribly outdated.
Fast forward to this Sept 2017 article which summarizes Yankees international spending situation, much better than baseball America which seems fixated on INT bonus amount assigned pre-trades.
“The Yankees increased their international bonus poll money from $4.875 million to $8 million this summer in trades that added $3.125 million.”
“On July 2, Yankees added No. 4 Everson Pereira, for $1.5 million; No. 16 Roberto Chirinois, for $900,000; and Dominican outfielder Anthony Garcia, who signed for $450,000.” In Sep 2017, the Yankees landed Rojas for a $1 million bonus. These four signings cost the Yankees $3.85M. Let’s do the math: $8M–$3.85M = $4.15M (est.)
$4.15MM in the upper echelon of bonuses and beats the $300,000 penalty many teams are in. Let’s factor in competitiveness, how well they’re set up for the future, and I wouldn’t exactly say “nothing”.
Updated international figures are hard to find, especially ones, which adjust for international pool money acquired in trades (which Cashman has shrewdly done many times)
link to nj.com
thegreatcerealfamine
Awesome post…
Love the fake news jab..
This guy has been posting this same stuff on almost every Otani article…
I looked up his link and answered him back on the date of the article…
He also quoted Steve Phillips(who’s usually somewhat anti NY for obvious reasons) and is never a good source…
Ohtani probably is somewhat confused with the process to a certain extent…
These articles will flow like cheap beer up to the winter meetings and beyond…
LongTimeFan1
@Salvatore Abbate
If Tanaka wants to get paid, he’ll pass on the opt out. He has a partially torn UCL and isn’t the same pitcher he was when signed. Which team would give him a better deal than the one he already has? No one,
Salvatore Abbate
I agree that he shouldn’t opt out if he wants his guaranteed money but there is always that 1 team that will pay more for a starter than he deserves
MHanny17
This is terrible news for baseball in general
aff10
Well, not Nippon Baseball
NuckBobFutting
The union believes the mechanism to get Otani to the majors would move much quicker if he picked an agent certified by the association. Because he will sign a minor league deal and not immediately be on a 40-man roster, Otani does not have to select a certified agent, but he has been sorting through possibilities and the expectation is he will pick someone. The strongest industry buzz is Scott Boras is the front-runner, but at the World Series this week Boras said he has not been officially notified that he was selected.
sufferfortribe
He’s coming to Cleveland!
redsox 1976
Dodgers!!!
Realtexan
Darvish was a major epic fail for the dodgers. So the next chapter for the Rangers is Otani.