Blue Jays Outright Bo Schultz, Cesar Valdez, Darrell Ceciliani

The Blue Jays have announced some roster trimming moves. Right-handers Bo Schultz and Cesar Valdez were outrighted along with outfielder Darrell Ceciliani.
Schultz, 32, underwent Tommy John surgery late in camp, so he’s unlikely to be ready to participate fully in Spring Training. That said, he ought to have a chance of pitching for much of the 2018 season. Schultz, who owns a 4.54 ERA over 67 1/3 career MLB frames could either sign early or wait and put on a showcase once he’s ready.
Valdez, who’s also 32, has sparse MLB experience but has functioned as a depth swingman option. He has pitched well at Triple-A over the past two seasons since returning from a few years in the Mexican League.
As for Ceciliani, the 27-year-old has spent the past two seasons in the Toronto organization but hasn’t earned much time in the majors. A shoulder injury kept him out for much of the 2017 season, and Ceciliani struggled badly (.156/.198/.169) in the 81 plate appearances he was able to take at Triple-A.
Comments
jimmertee
Scouting report: Valdez doesn’t belong in the majors period. Release him and perhaps he can play elsewhere. Bo Schultz has [had] a great arm and he might have a new baseball life depending on his recovery. if he is healthy and returns to form, he can be a shutdown setup guy and back up closer. I’ve always liked Ceciliani but he seems to be a bubble guy – just on the edge of making it. 2017 was a terrible year but his ’15& ’16 minors seasons were good. Gibby loves the guy despite his poor ’17. I say sign him as [good] depth and see how he responds from his injury plagued last season.
bluejays12345
I like all your scouting. Pretty legit
JDGoat
Hope Ceciliani is back. Him injuring his shoulder on a home run swing paints the perfect picture of the Jays 2017 season
Foralldebts
The pride of McCarren Park…let’s go Bo!!