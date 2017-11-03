Orioles Decline Options Over J.J. Hardy & Wade Miley

The Orioles have declined their club options over shortstop J.J. Hardy and lefty Wade Miley, per a club announcement. Both players will hit the open market for the first time.
Hardy, 35, will receive a $2MM buyout rather than playing at a $14MM salary. While Baltimore has relied on Hardy at short for the better part of the past seven seasons, this was an easy decision after he stumbled through an injury-plagued 2017. He ended the season with a meager .217/.255/.323 batting line over just 268 plate appearances.
It is expected that mid-season acquisition Tim Beckham will shoulder the load for the O’s in 2018. Perhaps there’s some possibility, though, that Hardy could be brought back (at a much lower rate) as a reserve. More likely, he’ll set out looking for a chance at more playing time elsewhere.
As for Miley, he would have cost $12MM but will instead take home a $500K buyout. Soon to turn 31, the southpaw starter made all 32 starts but lasted just 157 1/3 frames, limping to a 5.61 ERA while his walk rate lept to 5.3 per nine innings. His departure, anticipated though it was, leaves the O’s clearly in need of at least two rotation acquisitions (if not more).
It has been a few years now since Miley was an effective rotation piece, though by some key measures (swinging-strike rate, hard-hit rate) he has been much the same pitcher as he was previously. Miley will undoubtedly get a shot elsewhere at a lesser rate of pay. Among other things, he’ll need to tamp down on the long balls if he’s to regain his footing in the majors.
Comments
CubsFanForLife
Re-sign Miley, sign Ricky Nolasco and Jeremy Hellickson (or, alternatively, John Lackey or Miguel Gonzalez). Boast about how the 2018 Orioles will contend, but then execute a half-hearted firesale in July, retaining too many pieces that will become free agents. I have nothing against the Orioles club, but man… how can you be optimistic about this seemingly inevitable direction?
WalkersDayOff
Yeah sign Rickey Nolasco, John Lackey , Matt Cain and Sean O Sullivan. They would all be perfect for the O’s
STLShadows
Cain retired
shysterguy
They should go after Zach Davies, Parker Bridwell, Eduardo Rodriguez, Andrew Triggs, Jake Arrieta…wait, they already had these guys…..
bradthebluefish
Haha! Brilliant.
mstrchef13
You’re insane. The O’s aren’t bringing back Miley or Hellickson. Lackey will be too expensive, and Nolasco is terrible. Gonzo might make his way back, but not with any guarantee of a rotation spot, and he might want that. I see the team penciling in Gausman and Bundy into the first two spots, hopefully looking at Jaime Garcia and Andrew Cashner (or in a more hopeful pipe dream Alex Cobb), and banking on being able to stretch out either Castro or Ynoa into a starter. This site already has predicted Tillman will sign for $10MM per year with Detroit, and the O’s won’t go near that contract amount.
lonestardodger
To be fair, they’re more likely to do that than the rebuilding Tigers
Jeff Todd
Plenty of rebuilding teams sign veterans to contracts of that type. Odds are he’ll land somewhere else — as with basically all of our (or anybody else’s) predictions — but it’s a plausible match.
outinleftfield
I think we all expected this, but with Angelos you never know. Now we can breathe a sigh of relief because it’s done. Now just don’t resign them Duke.