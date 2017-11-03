White Sox Claim Daniel Palka

The White Sox have claimed corner outfielder Daniel Palka from the Twins, according to Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN (via Twitter). He was placed on outright waivers as part of Minnesota’s 40-man roster-trimming efforts.

Palka has been regarded as a bat-first prospect of some note, but has not yet received a shot at the majors. A former third-round pick who just turned 26 years of age, he looks to be a fairly interesting target for the rebuilding South Siders.

Power is Palka’s calling card, as he swatted 34 long balls in the upper minors in 2016. But he is also known for his swing-and-miss proclivities and did not have a terribly strong 2017 campaign. Over 362 Triple-A plate appearances on the year, he pared back on the whiffs (22.1% strikeout rate) but posted only a .278/.330/.444 slash with 13 dingers.