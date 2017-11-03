Twins Outright Niko Goodrum

The Twins have outrighted infielder/outfielder Niko Goodrum, as MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger tweets. He has already cleared waivers, but it appears that he will be eligible for minor-league free agency.

Goodrum, 25, received his first brief taste of the majors in 2017 but spent most of the season at Triple-A. He slashed .265/.309/.425 over 499 plate appearances at the highest level of the minors, with a carer-best 13 home runs. Goodrum has featured mostly as an infielder, but saw quite a bit of action in the outfield last year as the Twins seemingly sought to boost his versatility.