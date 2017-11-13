Orioles Willing To Entertain Offers On Zach Britton

The Orioles are willing to listen to trade scenarios involving closer Zach Britton, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag. While prior signals were that the organization would hold on to the southpaw this winter, it seems there’s now at least some possibility of a swap coming together.
Baltimore engaged in chatter involving Britton last summer and nearly dealt him to the Astros. But talks sputtered at the last minute and he ended up remaining on hand. MLBTR projects that Britton will earn a hefty $12.2MM in arbitration.
As Heyman notes, the O’s could find it advantageous to reallocate that payroll space to a rotation that’s badly in need of attention. Plus, with Britton slated for free agency after the season, this would be an opportune time to cash him in for young talent.
Houston is not presently among the organizations engaged on Britton, per the report. But the Dodgers and Cubs have already engaged in some chatter surrounding the 29-year-old hurler.
It remains unclear just how strong the market will be for Britton. Prior to the 2017 season, he had established himself as one of the game’s most dominant relievers. But the campaign didn’t quite go as hoped, as he fell short of his own lofty standards while dealing with elbow issues.
Britton ended the year with 37 1/3 innings of 2.89 ERA ball, posting 7.0 K/9 and 4.3 BB/9 while inducing grounders on more than 70% of the balls put in play against him for the fourth-straight season. While his swinging-strike rate dropped off to 11.5% after topping out at 17.2% in 2016, Britton kept his monster sinker at over 96 mph and was obviously still able to use it to draw quite a few worm-burners.
Comments
dorfmac
ONE YEAR TOO LATE, IDIOT DUQUETTE!
seamaholic
Pretty much this. I cannot believe they didn’t do this last off-season. The could have basically restocked the top half of the farm system and they had plenty of other big arms to fill in at closer. Huge, huge blunder.
Astros2333
Exactly. You won’t get great value back for a soon to be free agent who is due $12mm.
Gret1wg
Yes you will, both Cubs & LAD are 1-2 players away and in need of late inn Relief, for 12.2, no brainer!
wrigleywannabe
You get more for him if he has two years of control, as opposed to 1. You get more for him before the injury. You get more for him in a weaker, closer wise, FA market.
slider32
Britton’s injury last year will lower his value, but what he did in 2016 will get him moved. The O’s won’t get total value for him.
dynamite drop in monty
Why are you yelling
dorfmac
Anyone who is an O’s fan should be yelling about this. Failure to move Britton at a historic peak value is right there next to the Davis deal as a blatant FO failure.
outinleftfield
Not many players are traded immediately after having a historically good season, especially on teams that are planning to contend like the O’s were going into 2017. If you can find one, let us know.
When it comes to the big names on the O’s its Angelos that makes those calls, not Duke. Just look at the Davis contract. That was all Angelos.
MuleorAstroMule
I think the real issue was Baltimore “planning to contend.”
Dark_Knight
I thought the owner was the one who nixed the deal… he does have a boss!
Phillies2017
Finally, the O’s are doing something intelligent
mike156
I’d be careful about giving away top tier talent on this one. If he’s good, he’s leaving. If not, you paid a big price and a big salary. Baltimore might have an easier time of it in the summer, if a contender has an urgent need. Also, it’s Heyman, so you wonder whether Boras wants him with a higher profile team and is floating a trail balloon.
fmj
should have moved him at the deadline last year….
bigkempin
For who? At the deadline last year Britton had recently returned after missing a month on the DL. His ERA after the DL stint up to the deadline was almost 5. His trade value was at its absolute lowest. If anything he should’ve been traded during the 2016 offseason
Ejemp2006
The Orioles should not have a problem if they move Britton. Showalter has a knack for building the bullpen. Sell high and let the management work their magic.
slider32
I dissagree, Britton is not replaceable!
doublee919
They can easily replace him with Brach. That money is much better spent on the rotation. Can’t close games if you don’t have a lead.
DimitriInLA
Givens is great too.
Kevin McKeon
He’s going to the Astros
stroh
Only if the asking price is reduced. At $12.2M, the Astros can go after Minor, McGee or others without giving up any prospects.
mrnatewalter
That’s like saying, the Cardinals could go after Giancarlo Stanton, or they could save money and sign Melky Cabrera.
start_wearing_purple
No it’s not like that at all. Both Minor and McGee didn’t have a WHIP over 1.5 which is something I’d never want in a reliever especially one that’s slated to pitch the late innings.
bigkempin
So you’re just ignoring his 3 year stretch of dominance? Britton by no means had a good year. That’s largely in part due to an insane BABIP of .339
stroh
I don’t think so. The gap between Britton and Minor is not that much in terms of pure stuff. Minor is still learning to be a reliever and I bet he is even better next year. McGee is also really solid. The gap between Stanton and Melky is like the gap between Trout and Fowler – huge.
Wahoo12
True, and it’s not like Minor doesn’t have a lengthy injury history…
seamaholic
Minor’s 2017 was extremely fluky, based almost entirely on homer suppression in one of the most homer-suppressing parks in the majors. He’s not in Britton’s class.
nelsoncruz23
This is the funniest comment all day. The Red Sox could sign Eric Hosmer, or they could save money and reign Moreland or Sandoval.
wrigleywannabe
Again, that comment is about as far off base as they come.
seamaholic
Actually, in terms of average performance over many years, Hosmer isn’t much more than Moreland.
wrigleywannabe
Britton’s strikout rate plummeted. His WHIP skyrocketed.to almost DOUBLE last year.
No that was not all due to the BABIP. His walk rate jumped, A LOT, too. His hit per nine almost doubled, as well.
ERA + and FIP both tumbled dramatically.
He had a great three year, but there are red flags all over. Many guys have dominating runs like that and then come back down.
Minor had very strong numbers as a starter in 2013 and decent numbers in 2011 and 2012. He isn’t a fluke
McGee was awesome in 2012, 14, and 15.
If Zach’s health concerns are more than the other’s, to a team, yeah, I’d go with one of the others.
Pudge7892
Too bad STL couldn’t get a hold of him.
Wolf Chan
why are the dodgers in? the bullpen isn’t a huge need and the last thing they should want is a fight for closer.
frankiegxiii
Bullpen is a pretty big need for them with Morrow and Watson currently FA’s. If they had Britton for the WS I think they would have won it
DimitriInLA
And Dave Roberts likes to pamper his starters.m by consistently pulling them early.
seamaholic
This. Before Watson and Cingrani, and Morrow’s unlikely rise, the pen was a pretty big problem. They couldn’t get the ball to Jansen, and the fanbase was ready to run Pedro Baez (their setup man then) out of town.
outinleftfield
The O’s either need to sell now on Britton, Jones, Brach, and Machado who will all be FA after the 2018 season and reboot the franchise or go all in on TOR starting pitching and compete for the AL East now.
O’s fans all know that Angelos will do neither. He will half arse it by selling only one and signing starting pitching retreads and we are stuck in 3-4th place again in 2018.
NuckBobFutting
Wouldn’t be surprised if the Cubs got him for Davis’ replacement
kyleschwarbersmom
Yes, please. How about Hatch and a 10-19 prospect?
dwilson10
I’d have to think the O’s will get way more than that for Britton. He showed signs of dominance last year but didn’t have enough time with all the injuries, that’s why the numbers are much worse than past years. He would most likely fetch the O’s a top 100 prospect or MLB ready player to headline the deal.
GoRav114
Whatever team gets him will be thrilled having him come out for the ninth. Dude is money. Problem is it might be a year to late to get legit talent back considering his salary. Target a rich team and hope for a top prospect. The salary relief would be huge for a team that has three rotation spots to fill. The Os still have Brach and Givens to close plus Oday and Bleier as worst case options.