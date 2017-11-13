Giants Interested In Billy Hamilton

As the Giants canvas the market for center field upgrade options, the team has “shown interest” in Billy Hamilton of the Reds, per MLB.com’s Jon Morosi (via Twitter). The 27-year-old projects to earn an even $5MM in his second-to-last season of arbitration eligibility.
It’s no secret that the Giants are looking to add a center fielder. And it’s clear that defensive capability is a significant consideration, given that Denard Span is being moved to the corner in large part due to his inability to cover sufficient swaths of the spacious grassland of AT&T Park.
Hamilton would no doubt help in that regard, as he’s one of the game’s premier defenders — and has been ever since becoming regular in 2014. The fleet-footed Hamilton is also one of the very most valuable players in baseball on the basepaths. Trouble is, he has a tough time getting there, with a .298 lifetime on-base percentage.
Unsurprisingly, Hamilton is likely just one of several possibilities at this stage. Morosi recently connected San Francisco to Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Red Sox, who’d be a more appealing all-around option if he’s made available.
No doubt the Giants are looking into others as well, with trade talks and the open market both offering possibilities. Lorenzo Cain is the top free agent available, though he’ll require a significant outlay to acquire. Other names on the open market that could conceivably factor into the Giants’ thinking (some of them as potential fourth-outfield options) include Jarrod Dyson, Carlos Gomez, Austin Jackson, Jon Jay, and Cameron Maybin.
Comments
Caseys Partner
This reminds me of winter 2012 when the Phillies “replaced”Shane Victorino with Ben Revere and Hunter Pence with Delmon Young.
The Giants rebuild has begun but they’re going to lie about that to get the season ticket holders to renew.
Billy Hamilton is a Long Island Duck.
josc2
Those are some bold claims right there
formerdraftpick
If the Duck could play center, they are interested.
bigturtlemachine
Because of his speed, Billy Hamilton is worth the price of admission. He is a tremendously exciting and entertaining player.
bringinthereliefpitcher
If I am the Giants I am going after Bradley and Hamilton. Both are buy low candidates and would make an amazing outfield defensively. Round out the outfield by signing Jon Jay.
I’d trade Pence if possible.
g55s
Pence is owed 18 mill, Span is owed 13 mill. Giants aren’t getting THREE new OFers
Casey
I agree with you,but that will be over 30 million coming off the books in a year that will be used to pay Stanton.
outinleftfield
Span is guaranteed $15 million. $11 million for the 2018 season and a $4 million buyout of his 2019 option.
Wolf Chan
yeah I agree – but if they hit up the open market – I would try to pick up someone like jay who is low cost and can get you where you need to go for a year or two wile you figure out what you can shake out.bradley would be great though, especially if the sox take belt in the deal to shed some contract money.
sacball
good god no
g55s
His bat is weaker than any bat on the current roster. NO thanks!
Casey
I love the idea of getting a guy in center that can save runs with his glove. Not sure what a guy like Hamilton would command, but assume it’s quite a bit less than Bradley. The spacious ATT outfield could help him too offensively. If cheap enough, I don’t know why you wouldn’t try to get him.
cbart10
Billy North all over again!
tattooed trash
No matter who we get Sabean and Bobby Evans will screw it up and Bochy will botch the managing job again. Fire them all.
Casey
hahahaha! Been such an ineffective group.
southi
We know that the Giants are needing to improve their centerfield situation (Span was horrible there defensively in 2017). It seems like they have two routes to doing that.
Route one is the free agent market. Do they want to spend a lot of money? If so then the Giants should go towards Cain. If they can’t spend quite that much maybe Gomez or Maybin might be options.
Route two is the trade market. The main issue appears to be that the Giants don’t have a lot of highly desired tradeable assets in their cupboard. Do they have the right pieces for JBJ? I’m not convinced that they do. But they surely should have enough to deal for the flawed Hamilton.
Is Hamilton the perfect solution? No, he isn’t but he might be who they end up with.
Wolf Chan
the giants can’t spend a lot of money, they need to keep under the tax in order to reset in case they need to do a full blow up or somehow enough pieces step up to allow you to ride the tax line in the near future. Essentially the only real options are trading or having someone step up internally – like a shaw or someone – that is unless they can shed some money from the books. if they can finagle a trade that lets them shed some contract dollars it is possible to hit the market but probably not. If they could move a melancon, belt or pence it would give enough wiggle room to make a ‘modest’ purchase
AR
Giants interested in any living outfielder not named Denard Span.
ohiocat5908
The Indians, Giants and Marlins could line up in a three team deal. Core of deal would be:
Giants: Stanton, Salazar, some cash from Marlins starting in 2021 if no opt out
Indians: Belt, Ozuna, some cash from SF
Marlins: Prospects
outinleftfield
JBJ, Hamilton, and Cain would all be a huge step up for the Giants. It might be better for them to go with a trade for JBJ or Hamilton because then they have a shorter time they are tied to paying that player.
The Giants have $180 million on the books for 2018 already and some huge holes to fill. In 2019 they already have $187 million on the books if they pick up the options for Bumgarner, Moore, and Span.
Fred
Giants are going to have a bigger payroll than the Dodgers in 2018
JoeyPankake
Just rebuild. Hoping for bounce back seasons for everyone not named Posey or Panik and adding a Billy Hamilton isn’t a strategy, it’s how you get stuck in a rut. Either that or say screw it and roll with a 300MM payroll, because that’s what it would take to buy their way back into contention. As a Giants fan, I would rather see them take the more prudent direction.
Deke
This is a great idea… on a team that hits badly, let’s go and get someone who can’t hit. Oh yeah and while we’re at it, lets trade from a bottom 5 farm system to get that player.
SF really need to suck it up and spend big for a few years and just eat the luxury tax, they can afford it. In the mean time, don’t trade anyone from the farm because they can’t afford to deplete it further… they have money, but they don’t have a farm. Only player they should deplete the farm for is Stanton and even then they should take on as much salary rather than give up players.