Quick Hits: Chen, Morton, Rays, Cardinals

Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen informed the Marlins that he will not opt out of the remaining three years and $52MM on his contract, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. Considering the injury and performance issues he has had during his two-year Marlins tenure, there was no chance Chen would abandon his deal in favor of free agency. Elbow problems shelved the 32-year-old for long periods in each of the past two seasons, including for most of 2017, and he made just 27 starts and pitched to a 4.72 ERA during that 156 1/3-inning span. The five-year, $80MM contract the Marlins gave Chen prior to the 2016 season now looks like an especially damaging move for a franchise aiming to slash payroll.
More from around the majors:
- The Astros made one of the savviest signings of last offseason when they inked right-hander Charlie Morton to a two-year, $14MM contract, but they may have been able to land him for less, per ESPN’s Buster Olney. When discussing the Astros’ offer with his agent, Morton inferred that their proposal was worth a total of $7MM – an amount he was “thrilled with,” Olney writes. Morton was “astounded” to find that the Astros were willing to give him twice that figure, and he jumped at the chance to sign with the club. A year later, the Astros are World Series champions, thanks in no small part to Morton’s contributions.
- In the wake of their fourth straight sub-.500 season, the Rays are tasked with trying to improve while reducing their already minuscule payroll, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times writes. The Rays opened 2017 with a payroll of around $70MM, the second-lowest mark in baseball, and ended it near $80MM. There will be cost-cutting trades this offseason, suggests Topkin, who points to righty Jake Odorizzi, left fielder/designated hitter Corey Dickerson, closer Alex Colome and infielder Brad Miller as potential movers. Those four are projected to earn around $23MM through arbitration in 2018.
- With a glut of outfielders in both the majors and minors, the Cardinals are in position to “dominate” that segment of the trade market, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America observes (subscription required and recommended). Glaser goes on to break down the likelihood of the organization trading any of its top 11 outfielders, including Dexter Fowler, Tommy Pham, Stephen Piscotty, Randal Grichuk and Jose Martinez.
Comments
oldoak33
Morton must’ve agreed to terms in the first week of Free Agency. Surely he wouldn’t have signed so early had the offer not been so strong so early. He would’ve just waited ‘til all offers from all clubs had been presented.
I highly doubt his agent would have let him sign something so early for an amount of $3.5 million per year.
Astros2333
Morton said He was prepared to sign a minor league deal and compete for a spot. He didn’t think anyone would call. Glad Houston did, happy to have a 14 game winner be the #4 starter.
oldoak33
He thought that after he was hurt in April. That doesn’t mean that’s what he thought as Free Agency neared, or what his agent assumed or other teams assumed about him.
Reality set in in November when Free Agency started.
bastros88
I agree, when we signed him I was confused, here’s a guy who can’t stay healthy, and we hive him 7 million. he’s proved me wrong, and I think he proved everyone wrong as well
JKB
Yea they signed him within the first two weeks of free agency. Mid November 2016
oldoak33
Right, and my point was that the Astros offer was so strong so early that he signed without hesitation, but I disagree with the narrative that the Astros could have signed him for half of what he signed for. There are a lot of assumptions within the idea, namely that several other teams wouldn’t have matched $3.5 annual on a two year deal or more on a one year.
bastros88
I’m pretty sure he flat out said he would have signed a minor league deal and compete for a roster spot in spring
thomasg
I the past Houston has had to over pay for free agents because they had not showed to be a winner. That has now changed hopefully. They have a great young core.
SundownDevil
“Stahhhhhhhhhhp that!”
timtim007
Dexter Fowler isn’t going anywhere. I don’t understand all the bitterness towards him. I know he was injured some, but alot of players were. I guess since he signed that huge contract, everyone expects him to go 4 for 5 every night which is not realistic. He loves playing for the Cardinals and loves his new city. He was also on the DL occasionally with the Cubs. Just move him to left with Stanton (hopefully ) in right, and Pham or Yelich in center. Only time will tell how it will play out.
DaveP
Fowler has full no trade protection so he is staying put.
Birdwatcher
Agree on most points. Bitterness lies in that he doesn’t get to as many balls as Pham does or can in center. Really should be geared towards Cards FO. If he hits .270 with 20 HR that’s fine for LF on that team ( although those stats shouldn’t cost 5/82.5 mil ) But his days of roaming CF need to come to an end.