Nationals Nearing Deal With Matt Wieters

The Nationals are nearing a deal with free-agent backstop Matt Wieters, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). It would be a two-year contract that includes an opt-out, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post (Twitter links) and Heyman (via Twitter).
Wieters is the top remaining player on MLBTR’s pre-offseason top fifty list; he checked in at 16th. If a deal is finalized, he’d presumably receive the bulk of the duties behind the dish. The switch-hitting receiver would join a mix that includes Derek Norris — acquired earlier in the offseason — along with holdovers Jose Lobaton and Pedro Severino.
It’s unclear exactly how things could play out for the Nats, but adding Wieters would hold out the promise of upgrading the catching situation while also opening some room for further transactions. Norris and Lobaton are both playing on non-guaranteed arbitration contracts, with the former set to earn $4.2MM in his second-to-last season of control and the latter entering his walk year with a $1.575MM salary.
Either of those veterans could be moved; parting with Norris would free more salary, though he has a stronger track record than Lobaton and the latter’s switch-hitting capabilities are less necessary with Wieters on hand. The Nats could also consider dealing the younger Severino to address its needs at the back of the bullpen, though it’s far from clear how long Wieters will remain in place and the organization still faces long-tem questions at the position.
ESPN.com’s Jim Bowden tweeted earlier this morning that Boras was “meeting with both GM’s and Owners” and making progress on a deal. The veteran agent has long had a strong connection with the Nats’ ownership and front office group, with the sides working out significant contracts over recent years for players including Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Jayson Werth. Young stars Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon are also repped by Boras, as are recent signees Oliver Perez and Stephen Drew.
Soon to turn 31, Wieters finally returned to regular duties last year with the Orioles after two consecutive injury-plagued seasons highlighted by Tommy John surgery. But after receiving and accepting a qualifying offer last winter, Wieters was allowed to hit the open market following a disappointing season. Over 464 plate appearances, he slashed just .243/.302/.409, though he did swat 17 home runs. Though he has posted stronger offensive campaigns in the past, the veteran owns a league-average lifetime batting mark and has never quite developed into the top-level performer he once promised to be.
Comments
Cardinals17
Good catcher. I can’t believe he hasn’t already signed somewhere.
alexgordonbeckham
Nats always there to help out Boras.
bravesiowafan
Literally.
Teufelshunde4
so true. im still shocked strasburg reupped with nats without test fa. he would have gotten a boat load of cheddar in this market.
Mikel Grady
Idk would teams shy away from disabled list leader Strasburg? 7 years for someone who can’t pitch 200 innings is a lot to ask. Can he even make it through spring training ?
ducksnort69
Yeah, I was thinking they tend to be Boras bailout location quite often. A trade is needed to complete this; thinking Lobaton.
t_o__n_y
If they get him cheap they’ll sign him. They don’t need an expensive back up catcher. Norris is a good starter, and Lobaton has shown that he’s a decent back up.
alexgordonbeckham
You think they flip Norris somewhere?
padreforlife
Norris is good starter? Yeah if you like catchers with declining skills who hit .180
bosox90
I know there’s the “Boras Connection” in Washington, but I’m truly surprised he is going to end up there. He’s a luxury to them. Sure he’s an improvement from what they have, but there are a few teams that really could use an upgrade at catcher a lot more than they do. Really thought the Halos were going to make sure to get it done. I wonder if and where Norris gets moved.
virginiascopist
Yes, I would have thought the Angels for sure. My guess would be it will be Lobaton who goes (DFA) rather than Norris.
ducksnort69
They could use both Norris and Weiters, trading Lobaton instead. Definitely have to trade one, unless there is an injury.
Dunton
Bye, bye Jose Lobeton!
natsgm
This really makes me mad. A two year deal too!? Even taking Ramos’ injury into consideration I take him and his incredibly cheap deal any day over Wieters. Ramos is twice the catcher Wieters is and if he can’t catch full time stick him at first where the Nats arent exactly setting the world on fire.
mike156
My previous bet was 2 years, $22M, $9M year one, $13M year two, with opt-out and vesting option. That could be light.
ducksnort69
That is an overpay in my mind, but not surprised if true.
Fecalbulk
Pedro Severino and Sheldon Neuse to White Sox for David Robertson and 5 Million. Just a thought.
virginiascopist
The problem is the signing of Wieters does not make Severino expendable because Lobaton is out of options, so is likely to be DFA’d either now or at the end of spring training.
drazthegr8
We still have Kieboom and Solano in an emergency with Read also on the 40 man. I’d flip Sevy and a prospect (or MAT) for DRob.
stryk3istrukuout
