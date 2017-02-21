Nationals Nearing Deal With Matt Wieters

The Nationals are nearing a deal with free-agent backstop Matt Wieters, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). It would be a two-year contract that includes an opt-out, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post (Twitter links) and Heyman (via Twitter).

Wieters is the top remaining player on MLBTR’s pre-offseason top fifty list; he checked in at 16th. If a deal is finalized, he’d presumably receive the bulk of the duties behind the dish. The switch-hitting receiver would join a mix that includes Derek Norris — acquired earlier in the offseason — along with holdovers Jose Lobaton and Pedro Severino.

It’s unclear exactly how things could play out for the Nats, but adding Wieters would hold out the promise of upgrading the catching situation while also opening some room for further transactions. Norris and Lobaton are both playing on non-guaranteed arbitration contracts, with the former set to earn $4.2MM in his second-to-last season of control and the latter entering his walk year with a $1.575MM salary.

Either of those veterans could be moved; parting with Norris would free more salary, though he has a stronger track record than Lobaton and the latter’s switch-hitting capabilities are less necessary with Wieters on hand. The Nats could also consider dealing the younger Severino to address its needs at the back of the bullpen, though it’s far from clear how long Wieters will remain in place and the organization still faces long-tem questions at the position.

ESPN.com’s Jim Bowden tweeted earlier this morning that Boras was “meeting with both GM’s and Owners” and making progress on a deal. The veteran agent has long had a strong connection with the Nats’ ownership and front office group, with the sides working out significant contracts over recent years for players including Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Jayson Werth. Young stars Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon are also repped by Boras, as are recent signees Oliver Perez and Stephen Drew.

Soon to turn 31, Wieters finally returned to regular duties last year with the Orioles after two consecutive injury-plagued seasons highlighted by Tommy John surgery. But after receiving and accepting a qualifying offer last winter, Wieters was allowed to hit the open market following a disappointing season. Over 464 plate appearances, he slashed just .243/.302/.409, though he did swat 17 home runs. Though he has posted stronger offensive campaigns in the past, the veteran owns a league-average lifetime batting mark and has never quite developed into the top-level performer he once promised to be.