Dodgers Sell Contract Of Darin Ruf To KBO’s Samsung Lions

9:12am: The Lions have already announced the move, as Jee-ho Yoo of Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reports. Ruf will earn $1.1MM in 2017 — a significant step up from what he’d have earned in the Majors or minors.
8:59am: The Dodgers have sold the contractual rights of infielder Darin Ruf to the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization, reports Ken Gurnick of MLB.com (via Twitter). The move opens a spot on the 40-man roster for the Dodgers, which will go to either Franklin Gutierrez or Chase Utley. (The Dodgers still need to make one more 40-man move to open another spot.)
The 30-year-old Ruf was one of two players that the Dodgers picked up when sending Howie Kendrick to the Phillies this offseason, though that move was more about clearing payroll and a spot on the 25-man roster than anything else. (Darnell Sweeney also came back to the Dodgers in that deal.)
Ruf saw just 89 plate appearances in the Majors last season, hitting .205/.236/.337 in that time. The first baseman/outfielder spent the better part of five seasons on the fringes of the Phillies’ roster, often serving as a right-handed complement to Ryan Howard. In 833 Major League plate appearances, he’s a .240/.314/.433 hitter with 35 home runs.
The move to Korea likely works out well for all parties, as the Dodgers will free a roster spot (and receive a fairly nominal sum from the Lions), while the Lions add a new bat to their lineup. Ruf, meanwhile, should earn considerably more than he’d have earned in the United States playing over in Korea. He was a long shot to make the Dodgers’ roster, and even if he had, he’d have made only a bit more than the Major League minimum as a pre-arbitration player. Foreign players in Korea can often earn salaries in the upper six figures, if not seven figures, and it stands to reason that Ruf will benefit financially from the move.
crazysull
This is actually kind of a surprising move
Charkip
Why? He was going to be this year’s surprise Dodgers bench bat
alexgordonbeckham
They have plenty of other bats. This helps them out since they had/have a glut.
Fred
He’s out of options and was about to get designated
forwhomjoshbelltolls
It seems odd that they can trade you to Japan.
If a beer league team saved up enough money, could they have bought Darin Ruf’s contract?
Rocketride
Korea, not Japan.
Deke
Yeah I was thinking the same thing. I would think that for this to happen the player would have to agree. There no way the players union would allow for a player to be shipped to another country without their consent.
Steve Adams
Ruf absolutely gave his consent. The Lions likely expressed interest, and contacted both the Dodgers and Ruf’s agents to see if an arrangement could be worked out.
Ruf is going to earn $1.1MM in 2017, whereas he’d probably have been outrighted and earned a minor league salary had he stayed in America.
A seven-figure salary for a player in his situation is extremely appealing.
dodgerfan711
If a beer leauge could raise 1 million im sure he would have taken it
crazysull
I am just surprised since 1st base is where the Dodgers lack depth the most in my opinion and could be a good bench bat. I would rather have Ruf than Gutierez or Utley anyways. The Dodgers already have enough outfielders so signing Guterez was pointless and they have Hernandez and Chris Taylor who could have filled Utleys role so I don’t know what the Dodgers are up to. A bench of Barns Ruf Hernandez Toels and one of the many other outfielders that they have on their roster. I just think that the Dodgers messed up this offseason and should have only brought back Turner and Janson Brought in Forsyth and signed Romo and trade away Ruiz. Other than that they didn’t need to do anything. Especially for a team that needs to cut payroll.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
That’s a little short sided thinking. First they have close to 60 mill coming off the books at the end of the year, which was the idea behind the natural progression of cutting payroll. Second 1st base really isn’t the position of spectacular need in the organization. They have in order Forsythe, SVS, Bellinger, Segedin, Dickson, Davis all who can all play 1st if needed. With quite possibly many options on the trade market to fill that need if a need were to arise and they felt Bellinger wasn’t quite ready. Plus Ruf was essentially limited to 1st. His only value lied in the short side of platoon which if you ask me is a waste of a roster spot, especially for a 1b only.
dodgerfan711
Ike davis, cody bellinger, van slyke , forsythe, utley all better 1B options then ruf.
JacksonM_15
He’s the type of player to hit 45 home runs overseas and then get a major league contract just to disappoint.
TheMichigan
Like Eric Thames?
JKurk22
I’m always very interested in these types of cases to know whether the player had a say in his contract being sold to a team in another country like that. I understand he’s getting a pretty decent pay raise and more playing time likely by going. However, I personally would be really mad if I were in that situation. I don’t care how much money you’re throwing at me to go, I wouldn’t want to go. I have zero interest (actually negative interest) in living in a foreign country period. I’d rather slave away in the minors making the minimum or have to give up baseball entirely than to do that.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Yes they have to approve a move that’s why Segedin wasn’t sold. Segedin nixed a move early in the offseason.
JKurk22
Ahh, well that’s good to hear.
dodgerfan711
Segedin just had a baby, and he played well enough to get a MLB opportunity with another team. Not suprised he refused
lesterdnightfly
I always get mad too, when someone offers me a lot more money for the opportunity to use my skills in a new place and learn new things and be an important member of a team that really wants me.
I hope xenophobia isn’t contagious.
mrnatewalter
When you can’t come up with anyone else, use some social buzzword to insult them.
I wouldn’t want to live in another country. Not because I’m a xenophobe, but because I have family here. I have a job here. I know the culture. I know the language.
I didn’t realize wanting to fulfill needs that are important to someone makes them a bad person. I’ll adjust accordingly and pack my bags for that job in Turkmenistan.
JKurk22
Exactly! Thank you!
JKurk22
Well I’m glad moving to a new country wouldn’t bother you. Some people just like it where they’re at though and have no interest in that changing. That doesn’t make me bad or dumb or a negative person. I just really like it here. Honestly, there plenty of places inside the US that I would have no interest in living as well. What I really love is when people who claim to be so open minded are really so judgmental.
22Leo
Yeah There is no way the MLBPA would allow this kind of transaction without the player’s consent.
therealryan
I know everybody has there own reasons, but for $500k-$1 million extra dollars to do my same job I would give most places 7 months to check it out. It would be pretty cool to immerse yourself in a completely new culture as well, especially knowing that it is short lived if you don’t like it.
sufferfortribe
How’s Korean food, anyways?
BlueSkyLA
Koreans seem to like it!
1988wasalongtimeago
This is weird. Dodgers seem to have too many pieces. I wish they had a team.
gameofdegroms
Ruf will probably lead the league in homeruns playing in the KBO
BlueSkyLA
Van Slyke is probably breathing a bit easier today. He looked like the expendable piece with Ruf in the picture.
dodgerfan711
Man last year i was so excited they brought back howie. Now its not even close the compensation pick would have been better then the package they got for him