Giants Agree To Minor League Deal With Aaron Hill

The Giants have agreed to a minor league contract with veteran infielder Aaron Hill, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). The 34-year-old Legacy Agency client will head to camp and compete for a roster spot in San Francisco. Hill’s deal comes with a $2MM base salary if he makes the Majors, according to FanRag’s Jon Heyman (Twitter link), and ESPN’s Buster Olney adds that Hill can also earn up to $1MM worth of incentives.
Hill split the 2016 season between the Brewers and Red Sox, hitting a combined .262/.336/.378 with 10 homers in 429 plate appearances. Hill was among the game’s most productive second basemen back in 2012-13, but his bat has gone quiet in the three seasons following that strong stretch of production. Since 2014, Hill has batted a collective .246/.305/.365 (81 OPS+) in 1323 Major League plate appearances.
While he was primarily a second baseman earlier in his career, Hill has spent more time at third base than at second in the past two seasons. The Giants’ starting infield is largely set with Brandon Belt at first, Joe Panik at second, Brandon Crawford at shortstop and Eduardo Nunez at third base. But, San Francisco doesn’t have a clearly defined bench just yet, and Hill will seek to earn a reserve role with the club. He’ll join Korean star Jae-gyun Hwang in that regard, as Hwang (who also plays both third base and second base) also inked a minor league pact with the Giants earlier this winter.
nysoxsam
Nothing to lose but probably not much to gain either. Seems expensive for a back up but at least he is capable. Expected more of him in Boston but it was a small sample size. He just did nothing there to warrant not PT.
bosox90
Really wanted him back in Boston to battle it out with Rutledge for the backup 3B job and leave Hernandez in Pawtucket for depth, but oh well. Wish him the best, have always been a fan of his.
BusterMove
Interesting pick up for the Giants. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. But if he sticks at 3rd, it gives Giants more flexibility with Nunez. He can move back into his super utility role that he’s so good at and even possibly fill the void in LF if Parker, Williamson, and Morse don’t work out. Giants should have some fun competition in this Spring Training.
Wolf Chan
I think that the giants are looking for a primary or at least platoon at third because nunez has primarily been in the past a utility guy and want him to fill that position that adrianza was supposed to fill but never panned out
daveineg
Hill was pretty good for a half season for the Brewers last year: .283/.359/.421 .780 ops in almost 300 plate appearances. He started slow, but hit into a lot of hard outs. He didn’t get regular playing time in Boston so hard to judge him there.
Bill Smith
Good veteran clubhouse guy. I think he will break camp w/ the big boys.