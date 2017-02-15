MLBTR Chat Transcript By Jason Martinez | February 15, 2017 at 6:28pm CDT Click here to read the transcript for MLBTR Live Chat With Jason Martinez: February 15, 2017
Comments
yankees500
Whoa. Nice pic!!
gmflores27
Exactly what I pictured him to look like lmao
The Galloping Ghost
I have posted at least 30 questions that were quality questions on these live chats…but I have yet to get one answered. I had my name I used copied and pasted on someone else’s question. There can’t be that many people that post questions on these live chats.
Doc Halladay
They apparently get as many as 1500-2000 people in the chats.
The Galloping Ghost
dang I didn’t know it was that many…maybe that is the reason.
Steve Adams
Depending on the time of the year, yeah. Right now I have between 700 and 1500 in my chats at any given moment, with some people coming and going throughout the course of the chat, obviously. During late November/early December or at the trade deadline, we’ll have a couple of thousand in there with regularity.
I’m not sure how Jason’s differ, given his different time slot (I chat at 2pm CT Tuesdays — Jason at 6:30pm Wednesdays), but I’d imagine it’s similar.
Jason, Jeff and myself are always up for answering questions on our respective Twitter handles: @mlbdepthcharts (Jason), @JA_Todd (Jeff) and @Adams_Steve.
It’s tough to get to everyone and everything, but I can assure you we’re not ignoring your questions on purpose, unless you’re submitting them with a vulgar name or including tons of profanity and whatnot (which some people do, for some reason).
Hopefully the lack of response to your individual questions doesn’t dissuade you from participating in further chats! We aim to please as best we can.
Jeff Todd
Seconded. There are easily thousands of questions in every chat, and it’s a matter of just scanning and grabbing things that jump out to you as interesting or reasonably answerable in the format.
If you’re having trouble getting a question answered, consider framing it in a way that’s likely to get seen. Not too long, not overly complex, on an issue that allows some room for opinion but isn’t just purely based on player assessment (is player X or Y better), etc.
Here’s an example: say you want to ask about a top prospect. I’m not going to answer something asking me to pass judgment on a player’s skill, b/c I’m not a prospect evaluator. But I would answer one about how a prospect fits into a roster, or perhaps whether they are a viable trade chip, etc.
lesterdnightfly
How cruel of Jason to build up the hopes of the Braves fans that they can compete for a playoff spot, only to see those hopes dashed by June. But I guess the shiny new park will be quite a draw. That, and the competition among the starters to see who is first to go onto the DL with Geriatric Arthritis.
(Just yankin’ your chain, Braves fans. Good luck this year!)