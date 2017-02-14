N.L. Injury Notes: Rodriguez, Wright, Goeddel, Schwarber, Flores

Braves GM John Coppolella spoke with Bill Shanks of The Macon Telegraph in a wide-ranging interview (audio link) that has plenty of interesting info for Atlanta fans. For our purposes, the most notable segment involved the team’s addition of second baseman Brandon Phillips after the terrifying car crash involving recently added infielder Sean Rodriguez. Per Coppolella, the organization reignited prior talks with the Reds shortly after learning of the accident. It seems that Atlanta isn’t sure as yet just when Rodriguez will be able to join the organization. “We hope that Sean’s family can heal and get right,” said the GM. “… [W]e don’t know when Sean’s going to be back, it’s going to be a long time.”
Here are a host of other notes on injury situations around the National League as pitchers and catchers report:
- Mets third baseman David Wright has yet even to throw a baseball since his season-ending neck surgery, Marc Carig of Newsday reports on Twitter. Though the club has seemingly given some consideration to trying him out at first base this spring, it seems that there are plenty of prior hurdles to clear before any position change is attempted. It remains unclear just what kind of timeline the veteran will take this spring, or whether there’s a realistic chance he’ll be ready for Opening Day.
- Meanwhile, the Mets are hoping that bone chip surgery for righty Erik Goeddel could help him return to the solid former he showed as a rookie in 2015. As Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports, the reliever feels healthy after recovering from the procedure, which was performed to help relieve aching that wouldn’t go away. He’ll compete for a pen role this spring.
- The Cubs are set to find out today whether slugger Kyle Schwarber will be cleared to get behind the plate, though the organization plans to be cautious regardless. As Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune tweets, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein put it in colorful terms, saying that “we’ll walk before we squat.” Regardless, Schwarber is expected to spend the bulk of his time in left field while serving as at most a third catcher, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweets.
- Cardinals non-roster camp invitee Kendry Flores is heading for an MRI after reporting shoulder discomfort, according to MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch (via Twitter). The 25-year-old was added on a minor-league deal over the winter, so was likely seen more as a depth piece than a key member of the staff. He owns a 3.78 ERA with 7.0 K/9 against 3.2 BB/9 in 150 career innings at Triple-A.
Comments
TheChanceyColborn
Is it injury day at MLBTR? Reyes, Gardy, now the notes.
SimplyAmazin91
Reyes and Flores in one day, what’s going on with the drinking water in the Cards camp?
JDGoat
Blake swihart poisoned it
CompanyAssassin
Matheny poisoned it to continue using people like wacha in positions they can’t handle.
JDGoat
Anybody hear of Brian flynns injury? That’s gotta be one of the flukiest ones in a while
SamFuldsFive
Schwarber is resilient, but they don’t need him to catch.
babyk79
It’ll definitely help keep him in the lineup though to broaden his flexibility
CubsFanForLife
If Kyle can catch 1-2 games a week, that’s all they’re really looking for. I’m not ruling him out.
alexgordonbeckham
Is it a requirement for every Cardinals starting pitcher to have TJ surgery? It seems like they lead they league in TJs over the past however many years.
WAH1447
The braves have that department secured
ExileInLA
When will the speculation about Wright retiring get serious? The Mets have to be getting insurance money off his contract after last year’s prolonged absence; don’t make the guy come back and ruin his future ability to walk — cut a fair deal and send him out as the alltime Mets great that he is.
Metsloyalfan
I agree that it’s time for him to retire, but I think is him who don’t want to let go. Instead of helping the team, he is just hurting it. We could use the extra money to get a replacement. Just saying.
bravesfan1
Go Braves!
bravesfan1998
What about Harvey will he be healthy?
bravesfanforever
So what exactly is the problem with Sean Rodriguez ? All we know is “crash” and “shoulder” but that doesn’t describe what is actually wrong. Tear? Break? Nerve damage? Notice how Braves management keeps saying “we don’t know when he will be back”. Why so mysterious about this? Anyone else think it’s odd that no one explained by he suddenly had a problem 2 weeks after the accident? I realize things can be discovered later but none the less, it seems like they are being rather vague.
chesteraarthur
Yes, i agree with this, and commented on the last article about it. It seems very weird to me that a guy is in an accident like that and suffers an injury that isn’t detected (or mentioned) til 2 weeks later.
pjmcnu
Is it possible they’re phrasing it as “we don’t know when he’ll be back” (rather than they don’t know the extent of his injury, or they don’t know when he’ll be healthy, etc.) because he’s really staying away to be with his wife and kids (it sounded like one or more of them were seriously injured – god forbid – in the initial reports)? So they’re being cagey to protect him from people getting on him for “bailing” on the team (as some a-holes & even some of the most despicable sports radio types would assuredly do)?