NL East Notes: Wieters, Braves, Locke, Marlins, Tazawa

Matt Wieters’ deal with the Nationals became official this morning, and the veteran catcher provided some more details on the non-baseball injury that agent Scott Boras alluded to in recent weeks (Twitter links via Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post). Boras noted that Wieters suffered a laceration on his non-throwing arm that required stitches, and Wieters elaborated on the matter, explaining that he dropped a glass water jug on his left forearm/wrist area in early November. The injury held him out of any baseball activity for a sizable 10-week time frame, but it doesn’t seem as though there are any lingering effects.
A few more items pertaining to the NL East…
- Braves general manager John Coppolella sat down with Mark Bowman of MLB.com to discuss the team’s offseason and the GM’s early impressions from the first week of Spring Training. Coppolella noted that he feels the team has better bullpen depth than it’s had at any point in the past four to five years. He noted that if there’s one area that the Braves could still look to make a late addition, it’d be in the form of a bench bat. “That could be a trade or it could end up being somebody in camp right now,” said Coppolella. Notably, Atlanta has been connected to former Braves bench pieces Jeff Francoeur and Kelly Johnson in the past month, both of whom remain available.
- Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports that Marlins left-hander Jeff Locke underwent an MRI to examine his left shoulder, though the team is optimistic that there’s nothing seriously wrong with the southpaw. Manager Don Mattingly noted that Locke has been feeling better of late but “was still feeling something” when he played catch yesterday. Outfielder Marcell Ozuna is also nursing some shoulder discomfort, though his situation sounds less concerning; Mattingly said Ozuna is getting “an extra day” before jumping into Grapefruit League play.
- Spencer also notes that the Marlins are still keeping an eye on the market for unsigned starting pitchers, including Henderson Alvarez, Jake Peavy, Colby Lewis and Doug Fister. However, they’re doing so on an “in case of need” basis, suggesting that they won’t add a notable name without an injury or unforeseen issue with a current member of the starting rotation.
- Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel writes that Marlins offseason signee Junichi Tazawa is happy to be reunited with Juan Nieves, his former Red Sox pitching coach who now occupies the same role in Miami. As Healey notes, Nieves was Tazawa’s pitching coach for the best two seasons of his career — the 2013 and 2014 seasons. During that time, the righty turned in a 3.02 ERA with 9.3 K/9 against 2.0 BB/9 over the life of 131 1/3 innings. Nieves observed that Tazawa’s arm angle has risen since the two worked together, which could have had an adverse effect on his performance.
Comments
bravesfan1998
Kelly Johnson not frenchy please
TheMichigan
I mean there is always hope that Frenchy can find himself and repeat his rookie season
alexgordonbeckham
And then trade him to the Mets haha
SimplyAmazin91
If Kelly was willing to take a minor league deal he makes sense to compete as a lefty off the bench. We need one since Conforto probably starts in AAA.
bravesfan1
I don’t think it matters between Johnson or Frenchy. Johnson has had more value to us because we’ve been able to flip him for more. But otherwise, i truly dont think we need either.
start_wearing_purple
I hope Tazawa does a great job for the Marlins, I really liked him on the Sox.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
What’s to stop a bubble guy like Jeff Locke from suddenly having shoulder or back pain to avoid a DFA? Do teams and their medical staffs ever push back and say “sorry, you aren’t hurt, get out of here”?
I heard former Steelers punter Josh Miller talking about how some bubble guys in NFL camps would suddenly develop back problems right before final cut downs so they could stay on IR and get paid instead of being cut and going back to bagging groceries.
General question, not accusing Locke, BTW. He was already falsely accused of throwing games for gambling purposes. The investigation determined that he’s just awful the third time through the order, not a Black Sox redux.
chesteraarthur
Haha, gotta love the “I’m not cheating, i just suck” defense.
bravesfan1
I would prefer if the braves just don’t sign either and use minor talent to fill that void. It would be cheaper and honestly prob the same quality.