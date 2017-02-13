Orioles Sign Chris Johnson To Minor League Deal

The Orioles announced this morning that they’ve signed veteran corner infielder Chris Johnson to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training. The former Astros/Braves/Marlins is represented by Excel Sports Management.
Johnson, 32, spent the 2016 season with the Marlins after signing to be a platoon partner for left-handed-hitting first baseman Justin Bour. While that seemed like a solid on-paper fit, given the lifetime .314/.350/.436 batting line against lefties which Johnson carried into last season, he experienced some uncharacteristic struggles against southpaws. In 109 plate appearances versus lefties, Johnson hit just .212/.284/.333. His production against right-handers was very similar in 155 PAs, and he wound up posting a career-worst .222/.281/.329 batting line on the season as a whole.
The Braves inked Johnson to a three-year, $23.5MM contract extension on the heels of a BABIP-fueled 2013 breakout — a season that saw Johnson bat .321/.358/.457 (with a .394 average on balls in play). His bat took a significant step back in 2014, however, and he was traded to the Indians in a 2015 exchange of bad contracts. (Michael Bourn and Nick Swisher went to Atlanta in the deal.) Johnson will still earn $9MM this season — the final guaranteed year of that contract — which the Indians are on the hook for. If he makes it to the Orioles’ Major League roster, they’d only owe him the pro-rated portion of the league minimum, which would be subtracted from Cleveland’s obligation to Johnson. As it stands, though, he seems likely to be ticketed for Triple-A Norfolk.
Comments
gorillatux
Former DIAMONDBACKS / BRAVES / MARLINS
Makaio6
Houston/Arizona/Atlanta/Cleveland/Miami
randalgrichuk15
and now Baltimore
Dookie Howser, MD
Future former-Oriole sounds about right
TheMichigan
Shouldn’t it be singular anyways? Not plural?
Reflect
No but it should say “player” after that
slimjones92
You’re both right, it should be one or the other.
slimjones92
I don’t think his 2013 season could be referred to as a breakout after he had very productive seasons in both 2010 & 2012.
Reflect
Maybe you misunderstand and he just as an acne problem.
slimjones92
Lol
Pops
O’s gotta stop signing all these slick-fielding gold glove types.
As a long-time devoted fan, I wanna see the O’s add a few more one-dimensional strike out artists.
Trevor
I’d love to have Mark Reynolds back. That guy was the strike out king. Or pop up jay gibbons.
nccubsfan
I enjoyed watching Chris capture lightening in a bottle in the 2013 season, when I lived in ATL. However, I also enjoyed watching Terry Pendleton jack him up against the dugout wall. CJ is a hot-headed AAAA player at best.
JDGoat
I wonder if his new manager (his dad) will do that to him this year.
Ironman_4life
Is this dad the manager of Norfolk?
rdmc86
Yes. Looks like dad got him a last minute pity job.
jonnyj
He got paid!!!