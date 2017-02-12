The Rays’ front office triad of Matt Silverman, Erik Neander and Chaim Bloom is profiled by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, who outlines how this unique three-man management structure operates. While Silverman has the lead role as the president of baseball operations, he notes that between himself and his two senior VPs, “there are three of us that can make decisions for the department. If one person is responsible for the final stamp on decisions, it can slow things down. Knowing three of us, if not more, are empowered to make decisions and keep our operations running smoothly and effectively, that’s a real advantage.” Major decisions are made as a group, though day-to-day tasks seem more or less shared between the trio. Trade talks with other organizations are split evenly “based on each’s strongest relationships” — multiple trades between the Rays and Mariners in recent years, for instance, have stemmed from the good connection between Neander and Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto.
Here’s more from around the baseball world…
- There weren’t many whispers about Brandon Phillips on the rumor mill this offseason, and according to C. Trent Rosencrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer (via Twitter), “the Braves were the only team that had any interest in Phillips whatsoever.” Given this limited market and the added complication of Phillips’ no-trade protection, it perhaps isn’t surprising that the Reds didn’t get much of a return in finally dealing Phillips to Atlanta.
- The biggest benefit for the Reds is that Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera now have a clearer path towards regular playing time. Reds GM Dick Williams told Rosencrans (Twitter link) and other reporters that the two young infielders and veteran shortstop Zack Cozart will rotate the middle infield jobs during Spring Training. Cozart has himself been the subject of trade speculation, though those rumors have dried up since the Mariners (his most ardent suitor) addressed their shortstop need by acquiring Jean Segura from the Diamondbacks.
- Extension talks between Chris Tillman and the Orioles have been “nothing serious” thus far, MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko reports. The two sides began preliminary talks back in December, though as of mid-January, Tillman said he hadn’t heard any details on negotiations from his agents. Kubatko wouldn’t be surprised if more substantial talks take place during Spring Training, as Tillman can become a free agent after the 2017 season.
thunderlips
The Reds just paid $13 million for 2 nobody prospects. As a Braves fan, I say, thanks.
IACub
I wonder if there was some talks of the Reds just DFA’ing Phillips, and that is what finally made him waive his no trade clause
GarryHarris
What do you mean that “The Reds just paid $13M…”?
takeyourbase
Reds are paying the remainder of the contract out in the deal
stl_cards16
The money was a sunk cost. They were going to be paying it no matter what.
They’re saving a million to get a guy off the roster that they didn’t want on it.
bravesfan1
Red fans are gonna spin it as if they didn’t just get screwed over. Braves fans are gonna make it better than it really is.
Truth is, it’s a way better deal for the Braves than the Reds. Braves free up organizational roster space by getting rid of 2 players that have zero future, while gaining a solid player who at one point was the best at this position. Rather he continues to play well enough or sucks, got to think he can teach the young guys a thing or two. Which, considering we really aren’t paying anything for him… it’s a good deal. ….
Don’t mistake this into me saying he’s gonna be a MLB allstar. He might be a Braves allstar,,, but at the moment, that isn’t really saying much haha
a1544
Screwed over? We’re talking Brandon Phillips here. Neither team got screwed over. The trade was eyewash
stl_cards16
The Braves traded away 2 guys they didn’t care about for 1 season of a barely above replacement level player in a season they’re not going anywhere.
The Reds traded a guy they did not want on the roster and saved a million dollars and got a couple guys they don’t care about.
Calling it a “win” for either team is a pretty big stretch. Both teams got what they wanted out of the deal.
chesteraarthur
brandon phillips isn’t a solid player. You were absolutely correct that “Braves fans are gonna make it better than it really is” and it didn’t take long at all for that to happen.
RunDMC
Here we go again with chesteraarthur grouping all Braves fans by an overenthusiastic few.
Glad you’ve taken the lead on relegating them back to reality and providing balance in the world. How much did you get paid to do that?
chesteraarthur
That was literally a quote form his post, way to read!.And overenthusiastic vocal majority ftfy
RunDMC
That’s what quotes mean?!?!
JDGoat
The Reds get to see to young prospects play instead of a below average old player, they didn’t get screwed over
bravesfan1
JDGoat, you’re talking about 1 thing, and I’m talking about the trade. The trade itself is loopsided. Also, he’s not below average. In fact, statistically speaking, he outperformed well over half the 2nd basemen in the league.. which that position is quite stacked. You people are turning is regression into a unreasonable statistic on how he’s been playing, instead of saying, heck, this guy is actually performing ok with this horrible team around him. Yes, he’s not the best 2nd bm in the league, he’s holding his own.
Reds fan have gotten comfortable with losing, that they just assume if someone is on their team, they must suck. Again, when you hold on to roughly 13 mill of a former allstars, .290+ hitter’s salary, for 2 players that are projected to be below avg … something went wrong.
lesterdnightfly
“Yes, he’s not the best 2nd bm in the league, he’s holding his own.”
That’s why he’s bad fielder. If he let go of his ****** and used a glove instead, he’d be better.
JDGoat
94 ops plus is below average
bravesfan1
I think if you gonna cherry pick a stat you should use one that is really strong towards your argument. What you did was pick one that has an opinionated factor in its’ calculation not to mention looks all all players across the board at every positions. On top of that, the stat is really close to league avg… so it’s not like you cherry picked the best stat out there. I’ll give it to you, if we go based on that stat, this yes. he’s barely below average overall for the league. which ironically, still outperforms most 2nd bm in the league. lol
darkstar61
Bravesfan, you sure don’t know much at all about stats…
Nick Hogan
Peraza needed the playing time, so as a lifelong Reds fan and someone who will miss the crap out of Brandon Phillips, I’m not even mad about it.
bravesfan1
I mean, if I was the braves, and we gave up phillips next to nothing, I would be pretty pissed. I understand the farm system has a few players for yall (reds), but let’s be honest. it’s not like it’s the strong system. The guy has a good BA, OBS.. his K’s aren’t bad. He’s solid in the field… Yea maybe his RBI’s are down and maybe his age is high…HR’s are ok for a 2nd basemen… I just don’t understand this concept of why you think he sucks. Thing is, he’s by far one of the Reds best players. BY FAR lol. So don’t make out like getting rid of him was just the best deal ever…
I agree with yall, for the rebuild, it needed to happen, but he’s still a heck of a ball player. and by no means am I trying to build him up to be a god. But he isn’t the scum you Reds fans make out that he is.
chesteraarthur
His fielding and ob are actually both bad.
bravesfan1
wrong
Mets1234
Herrera is Trash
sorayablue
Why?
Without supporting detail you’ve said nothing.
slimjones92
Wow, what an idiotic comment.
MrMet19
Herrera is better than Jay Bruce will ever be for us. And we gave up a perfectly decent lefty in Max Wotell too.
a1544
And Jay Bruce is a hall of famer
bravesfan1
Jay Bruce is not a hall of famer… lol
lesterdnightfly
“Jay Bruce is not a hall of famer… lol”
Unless he’s traded to the Braves….
a1544
This was sarcasm to the mets fan’s nonsense
mike156
Phillips must have been told some hard truths–like he was going to sit. He’s exposed, particularly if he wants to play in 2018. He lets the trade go through, plays decently, maybe he can get a 1 or 2 year contract afterwards. He stays, he sits, he likely gets booed, and his career might very well be over. Not a fun way to go out.
bravesfan1998
He’s gonna get a gg this year you watch
I don’t care if he rejected the trade before or not
mike156
Could be he’s rejuvenated in a new location. He was a very good player for the Reds for a long time and had a 3.5bWAR season in 2015. He needed to leave, and Atlanta might be the best place for him..
thinkblech
mike156 – agreed about BP being told he would sit, and that must have been a reality check going into a walk year. The Reds don’t have much of a choice, they have to play guys like Herrera and Peraza, and BP was just plain in the way.
JDGoat
But according to some braves fans, Phillips is still a really good player. So good that not one other team wanted him for 1 million and two non-prospect AAA filler types
bravesfan1
I mean, I get how you connected dots, but I’m not sure why everyone is hating on him. Sure he’s not the great BP of the past, but the guy can still play ball and play at a high lvl. Also, a guy hitting .291 on the current braves is a huge upgrade. If a legit, FORMER BRAVE prospect wasn’t knocking at the door, you red fans would be signing a different song. This is a classic trade r***
JDGoat
Let me be clear, I like the trade for both sides. It makes perfect sense for each team. It’s just that some people see a .291 average and think that automatically makes someone good. That’s not true at all
bravesfan1
most of his other numbers are fine and outperform most 2nd bm in the league. He’s regressing, I get that, but based on his trend, he’s still a very good ball player and can reasonable project that he will be ok this year.
Don’t forget, he had a nightmare of a team around him. Hard to drive in runs when no one is on base lol…
darkstar61
“most of his other numbers are fine and outperform most 2nd bm in the league.”
Of the 27 2B with at least 400PA last season, Phillips ranked dead last in Offensive Value (-9.3 runs, specifically) – and it wasnt even really a down year with the bat, he has hit this bad for the last 4 season with only his baserunning skills showing deterioration (something expected of a 36yo)
Add in the rapidly declining defense one would also expect from a 36yo middle infielder, and you have a roughly replacement level player that is really no more valuable than the young, controllable guy he will be keeping on the bench (of those 27 cited before, Peterson ranked 22nd in Offensive Value)
It’s silly, it’s all just silly
comebacktrail28
I like the Braves plan …….. They signed and traded for a whole bunch of Old Guys to mix in with there young guys coming up …….. With how weak the NL is after Cubs Nats Dodgers/Giants …….. I can see them competing for a Wild Card or at least being close enough to enjoy the games in August September
bravesfan1
No doubt. My thoughts exactly. I truly believe we will be MUCH better than last year. I expect us to play much like we did the 2nd half of last year for an entire season. Bullpen makes me nervous however.
chesteraarthur
Braves fans are lol worthy.
lesterdnightfly
“I can see them competing for a Wild Card or at least being close enough to enjoy the games in August September”
Please make an appointment with your eye doctor. And stay away from your bookie.
comebacktrail28
lol last year I bet the Braves over 65.5 Wins and they came through the last week of the Season
a1544
I don’t. I think they’re rushing their whole rebuild plan because of the new stadium.
mack
How is acquiring a bunch of older guys to mostly one year deals and giving away nothing rushing the rebuilding plan?
a1544
Because it’s taking them out of prime draft picks and putting them into mediocrity
darkstar61
Not to mention taking roster spots and playing/development time away from young and/or controllable players who might have otherwise actually played at least some roll in the clubs future or become a tradable asset
I mean, read the comments – Braves fans are actually excited that they will be sitting a peak-aged (27yo) controllable middle infielder who already outhit Phillips last season, is projected to match/outhit him again in 2017, and because of his peak-age range could actually have a breakout season Atl would be able to capitalize off of if they put him on the trade market. Add to that they gave up two minor league fillers, one of which could have possibly played a useful roll out of the Pen for the next couple seasons
And what do the Braves get out of wasting the possible useful/tradeable assets? They get to watch a roughly-replacement level 36yo further deteriorate in what is likely his last season in the majors, playing 2B on a likely last place club full of similar has-beens doing little but hurting the future of the club
Best case scenario now? The club wins like 78 instead of 77… Whoopie!
mack
as much as Braves fans may overvalue BP you certainly have of what they gave up in return.
darkstar61
What? I am assigning no real value to the pieces they are throwing away other than semi-useful roster-fillers and/or lightning-in-a-bottle trade chips those guys are
That is still more valuable than Phillips though, who at 36 is a rapidly deteriorating replacement level 2B who probably would have been released by the Reds and possibly currently retiring had the Braves not shown interest. Thats because at least there is a chance at value in the others, where BO brings none to the Braves
chesteraarthur
So we’re just ignoring the mets, cardinals, pirates, and rockies? Convenient.
RunDMC
Yes, the Rockies are relevant again with a pitching rotation of a couple of youngins’ led by Jon Gray backed by Bettis, Chatwood, Jeff Hoffman, and Tyler Anderson. That offense better be at its full potential to keep up.
As a Queens resident, how exactly have NYM fixed their offensive problem? A: praying Wright is right, another year of Duda and keeping Cespedes happy. Hopefully Conforto figures it out and Travis d’Arnaud hits anything to provide some value.
chesteraarthur
they made the wc last year with a ?able offense and injured staff. they don’t need to fix their offense to still be competitive, as shown by their results. Thanks for trying though dmc, always appreciate your paper thin arguments.
Can’t wait to hear why you think the braves are better than any of those teams. “Cuz are braves’ players, duh!”
hojostache
Unfortunately I 100% agree about their lack of upgraded lineup, they are betting Wright can give them productive ABs (even if only 100 games), that Duda’s back holds up, that Bruce bats his pre-deadline slash, and that one or both of Travis/Conforto bounce back. If ALL of that happens they are a top 10 offense, but that’s just not realistic. Walker/Ces/Cabrera have shown they can be dolid contributors. Grandy is streaky like Duda and Bruce. I really hope they prove me wrong and put up 5-7 runs a game, but I expect many more 2-1 and 3-2 squeakers.
hojostache
“With how weak the NL is after Cubs Nats Dodgers/Giants …….” Uhm…the Mets? Pirates? I think STL has a down year. COL will fade, but still be around .500.
If everything breaks right for ATL…maybe 82-84 wins, which would be 11-13 games over projections. That is a great season for them, but the WC is a stretch when the WC is going to come down to whoever finishes second between WAS/NYM and LAD/SF. Those 4 teams could all easily be 88-90+ wins.
Full disclosure, I’m actually taking the Over on ATL wins this year bc I think they will crush the 71.5, but that is far way off 85+ wins.
bravesfan1
The hitting is there. The pitching is what would hold the braves back.
lesterdnightfly
Rosecrans, not Rosencrans.
Rosencrans was traded with Guildenstern to the Stratford Poets of the Avon Valley Writers League. It’s a wooden-pen league.
connfyoozed
Those guys are still around??? I thought that Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead!
lesterdnightfly
They hadde “primarie-repare ” treatment with platelette-rich plasmae and stemme-celle treatments as welle.
And Zounds and Egads! Both their lives and careers were revived.
p.s. Alas and Alack, it didn’t workke for Hamlet’s father….
lesterdnightfly
Stratford has made an offer to Daniel Bard….
Nick Hogan
I bet C. Trent Rosecrans is the single happiest person in the world about BP leaving Cincy.
JDGoat
Wow that’s the first I heard of that situation. Seems like Phillips can’t handle much if a perfectly good argument that he’s not a number 2 hitter rattled him so much
T206
They should of included C Trent in the deal!
jcraft21
If the Reds had just released Brandon Phillips, would anyone have signed him for any amount of money? I would think very minimal
hojostache
They’d have to pay the league minimum, as CIN would still be on the hook.
justlikewelikeit
I appreciate what BP has meant to the Reds but if he did not get to play regularly, he would become a cancer in the clubhouse. One sports writer used to say that if Brandon was smiling in the clubhouse after the game, you didn’t know if the Reds won or lost. You only knew that he had a good night at the plate.
Phattey
I like it the braves are gunna have him mentor dansby swanson
darkstar61
Of course, if he were the mentoring type then the Reds would have never been desperate to dump him from their club – they know full well what he is like though
WAH1447
I’d rather not have to have Phillips at all on the roster it could have been peraza being our starting second basemen this year then again we wouldn’t have Matt kemp. If peraza was still a brave we could have had no problem getting an ace and making albies or peraza the center piece of a the trade then throw in fried allard or newcomb in the deal maybe a couple lower level prospects and we could have easily gotten sale or archer, but we would also be looking for someone to play left field
jbigz12
Oh yeah that package is comparable to Moncada and Kopech. White Sox wouldve dropped the phone if they heard of that incredible package.