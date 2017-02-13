D-Backs, Brian Matusz Agree To Minor League Deal

The Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with former Orioles left-hander Brian Matusz, reports Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com (via Twitter). Matusz is a client of Excel Sports.
The 30-year-old southpaw logged just nine innings in the Majors last season and allowed a troubling 14 runs on 17 hits and nine walks with three strikeouts. Most of his season was spent in minors with the Orioles and the Cubs, with the latter of those two teams briefly stretching Matusz back out as a starter. Matusz once ranked among the game’s top 10 prospects (per Baseball America) as a starting pitcher, but he found the greatest success of his big league career in the Orioles’ bullpen.
From 2013-15, Matusz made 186 relief appearances and tossed 151 2/3 innings with a 3.32 ERA, 9.4 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 in Baltimore. During that time, left-handed opponents batted just .190/.245/.320 against him. Arizona executives Mike Hazen, Amiel Sawdaye and Jared Porter have all seen Matusz pitch a great deal, dating back to their time with Matusz’s former division-rival Red Sox. Beyond that, the Snakes have just one experienced lefty in their bullpen in Andrew Chafin. Steve Hathaway is the only other southpaw reliever on the 40-man roster, so Matusz could have a chance to break camp with the team if he delivers a strong performance in Spring Training.
Comments
Kayrall
His one start with the Cubs last year was possibly their most memorable regular season game this year. I wonder if they’ll give him a WS ring.
Phillies2017
Matusz played high school ball in Phoenix explaining why he signed with the D-Backs
gomerhodge71
Another Oriole pitcher who we were led to believe was going to be the next Steve Carlton. Been almost ten years and nothing has materialized.
mstrchef13
Not sure who you were listening to, but I never remember anyone covering the Orioles who thought he would be that good. He was expected to be a quality ML starter, but even in his strong rookie season he didn’t get right handed hitters out all that well.
GoRav114
The Orioles only kept him around his last couple seasons with them to get out David Ortiz. Matusz was good but really only against lefties unfortunately. The right coach could turn him into a solid reliever
joeflaccosunibrow
You beat me to it. He owned Ortiz!
Ortiz was 4 for 29 against Matusz. With 13 K’s.
Binnster
You are a Gomer man..
Bert17
I used to think it would be worth it for the Sox to acquire him just so that he couldn’t be used against Big Papi anymore. Now he finally goes to the NL West.