Rays Have Made Offer To Matt Wieters

The Rays’ interest in free-agent catcher Matt Wieters is serious enough that they’ve made a formal offer, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. However, the team’s offer is “likely for one year” and would be less lucrative than whatever figure Wieters and agent Scott Boras are still hoping to find in free agency. FanRag’s Jon Heyman first tweeted word of Tampa Bay’s offer to Wieters, though he cautioned that they may not be the front-runner to land his services.
Even a $10MM guarantee would be a fairly surprising sum for the Rays to offer, Topkin opines, though he notes that perhaps “creativity and incentives” could push the potential value of an offer beyond that threshold. Tampa Bay’s hope is that the switch-hitting Wieters will be enticed by the opportunity to work with a superior pitching staff and receive regular at-bats between catcher and, later in the year (when Wilson Ramos is healthy enough to take some of the time at catcher), designated hitter.
The question Wieters and Boras must now weigh is how long they’re willing to wait out the spring market. An injury to a contending club’s starting catcher would immediately create a new potential landing spot and could certainly lead to a larger offer (in terms of total dollars and/or years), but there’s certainly no guarantee of any such fit arising. Wieters’ camp could also look to drum up a bidding war between teams that are willing to sign him for one year; ESPN’s Jayson Stark tweeted yesterday that the Nationals still have interest in Wieters but wouldn’t be likely to offer anything more than a one-year pact. It’s not clear whether Boras and Wieters have dropped their asking price to the one-year range just yet, though I’d imagine that if they did, there’d be more clubs beyond the Rays and Nationals that were willing to try to make something work.
As it stands, the Rays will enter the season with Curt Casali and Luke Maile as their lead catchers on the 40-man roster, with veterans Michael McKenry and Jesus Sucre in camp as non-roster invitees. Ramos is reportedly eyeing a May return to the team, Topkin tweeted yesterday, but that’s an ambitious goal for a catcher who suffered his second career ACL tear late last September.
The 30-year-old Wieters is coming off a season in which he batted .243/.302/.409 with 17 home runs in 464 plate appearances. His at-bats were limited early on as he ramped back up to full durability after missing much of the 2014-15 seasons due to Tommy John surgery, but Wieters was catching a significant workload by September of last season. He routinely draws poor framing marks, however, and his market has seemingly been hampered by that fact this winter as teams place a continually growing emphasis on that ability when evaluating backstops.
jakebeard15
Wieters will either go the Rays or Angels. If Wieters goes to the Rays- that potential lineup w/ Longo Rasmus Ramos Wieters is a good one.
ducksnort69
Optimism in this new year must be nice. I’m a Rays fan, but I think you need to temper your expectations a lot. They are counting on a lot of bounce back, recover from “x” injury, and Souza.
kc38
No not really lol. Souza is nothing but a complement to this team whatever he does is just to help. He’s not a big hitter we are counting on
ducksnort69
Rasmus is likely on the DL to start the season. Souza is slated for everyday RF, which is sad given his disappointing and injury prone career so far. Miller had a career year. Dickerson is the only guy I could see bouncing back. But good on you for your blind optimism… lol
kc38
Blind optimism?? Numbers are optimism?
RaysBaseball4
Souza isn’t penciled in as the starting RF… besides, I’m pretty certain that we can expect a nice bounce back from Dickerson considering his back half of the season. Also we will have Cobb and Kiermaier back. I feel very optimistic. I am far from the point where I predict the Rays win the Division, but I feel like we at least have a shot at the WC if everything works out. We will at least be a lot better then 68-94.
kc38
Exactly my point. Thank you
ducksnort69
Then your point is: IF everything works out the unicorns will dance and rainbows will cover the sky eternal. Too many “if” and once he is healthy for me to feel good.
chesteraarthur
This seems to be a really common theme here. People only look at the “everything goes right” outcomes and freak out whenever anyone reminds them how improbable and unrealistic that is.
It could happen, but expecting it to happen is foolish.
And watching kc38 continue to make baseless claims and then just shift the goal posts when he’s shown to be wrong is hilarious.
ducksnort69
I found it fun for a considerable amount of time; sadly it wore off and now I will actually have to be productive…
southi
I have to admit that after last season’s performance I felt like that the Rays should go into full rebuild mode, but perhaps it isn’t quite as bad as that. I don’t however see them being much better than a 75 win team. There are just too many things that I think would have to go right for them to be much better than that.
Longoria is getting older and more expensive and while Archer has done great before this past season was in some ways a “down season” for him (so I understand that if they do decide to sell on Archer they would want him to regain some value). I’m not really sure that the Rays are nothing more than an also ran this season.
kc38
Plus brad Miller- 30 hr, Kevin kiermaier has hit much better. Lineup would be pretty could.
kc38
Good*
halos101
he’s not going to angels.
GareBear
The White Sox also seem like a fit on a one year deal. Anything is better than what they have on hand.
RaysFan2021
Nice. He can also play some first and hit some DH
ducksnort69
Unless he can be had for 6 million a year, he will be an albatross for a cheap owner like Sternberg who is leveraging for a new stadium. Better to sign 2-3 guys(bullpen, DH) for that and hope one strikes gold.
therealryan
Why would you use him at DH or 1B? He is a below average hitter who was outhit last year by most current Rays including fan favorites Tim Beckham and Steven Souza.
He is a better catcher than the current healthy group on this team, so offer whatever you think is fair for 110-120 games behind the plate. I’m guessing 1/6 or 2/10.
kc38
Not below average in the trop. Look up his numbers there. You’ll be impressed
therealryan
I just did. Last year Wieters had a .571 OPS at the Trop. That is terrible. Should I want him even less now?
kc38
Oh I forgot silly me. OPS is the only thing that matters. My fault
therealryan
You’re the one who said he is is a great hitter at the Trop and that is why the Rays should sign him. I left alone all the problems with that ridicules argument and used your reasoning. He had a slash of .238/.333/.238/.571. He was so great at hitting at the Trop that he didn’t have any extra base hits. That is fantastic or do you plan on moving the goal posts again?
ducksnort69
It is a basic stat that measures a player’s contribution with the bat. Guess we are supposed to use our “gut”. His and Pearce’s numbers at the Trop are kind of a small sample and likely not super helpful overall.
cubsfan2489
Here we go….
sandy kazmir
In what world is Wieters going to get more than $8M for this coming season? Poor defensive catchers that don’t make it up with the bat are like the pea under the shell. Constantly shifting location until it’s time to move on again. Also, you’re forgetting Michael McKenry.
Steve Adams
Agh! Forgot McKenry signed there. How can I leave off The Fort? (Such a great nickname.) Thanks for that. Adding now.
sandy kazmir
I only mention, because digging into some lineup stuff yesterday he jumped off the page as an unheralded, serviceable C during this Rays time of need. At least versus lefties where the OBP plays up, big league. Not great defensively, but Casali is fine when you prefer to go glove-first. Both hit lefties well, and McKenry better vs. righties. I wasn’t aware of the nickname, but that is great, and I will be stealing. Hold the line until August, and hope Ramos hits enough until then to justify the DH status. link to theprocessreport.net
tylerall5
Loved The Fort when he was a pirate, such a shame he can’t land a backup catchers job, always thought he was good enough for that.
mstrchef13
Have you watched Wieters play over the last seven years or are you relying on “sabermetrics” to decide that Wieters is a poor defensive catcher? He still has a very good throwing arm, he blocks balls well, he’s the best in the game at making the play at the plate in the new “you can’t block home plate” paradigm. The only thing he does poorly, according to the sabermetricians, is “pitch framing”, which is really overrated. The umpires are watching the ball where it crosses the plate, the catcher is catching (and framing) the ball two feet behind the plate.
Also, not sure where you get the “not making it up with bat” idea. Last season, which by all accounts was a poor season for him, he had an offensive WAR of 1.4. Whether you believe in WAR or not, it is difficult to argue that a catcher who hits .250 who hits 15-20 HRs per season is a lousy offensive catcher.
The reason the O’s didn’t bring him back had more to do with his perceived contract demands than anything else.
ducksnort69
Then why is he not signed yet if he is such a stud? Teams obviously don’t value him like you do.
fredosfan
Most likely because his agent is overreaching and I’m sure Matt wants a long term deal.
sandy kazmir
You’re correct that he is a fine thrower and blocker, but those are such small parts of catcher defense. The ability to save and steal strikes is just so much more important. Most of the credit for a stolen base or caught stealing goes to the pitcher or the fielder receiving the throw. There are situational times when it is hyper important to block the ball, or at least, give the pitcher confidence that a spiked chase pitch will not lead to a whiff and a run. The frequency of these events, however, makes their importance incredibly small. In comparison, having an impact on every single pitch, not just saved nibbles or stolen forays into the wide zone, but increasing the confidence in a pitcher that knows he doesn’t need to catch the meat of the zone to get a strike is tremendous. Ask all those Orioles pitchers how much they liked seeing 1-1 turn into 2-1 or 2-1 into 3-1 on borderline pitches how much they like the arm on Wieters. Knowing that you have to throw a pitch into the fat part of the zone when you absolutely need a strike means the pitcher has already lost the war before releasing the ball.
kc38
Here’s mister negative ignorant. Don’t try and have a convo with him anyone you’ll be wrong. He’s the Rays gm apparently
GoRav114
He does have some deficiencies but you’ll also love him when he makes a handful of impossible tags at the plate resulting in ending another teams momentum or when he hits a three run homer in last at bats for the win. From someone that watched him every game since his debut I see a guy that still has upside on both sides of the ball. Maybe I’m being fooled by his second half last year but as his arm got healthier recovering from TJ he looked better and better. I think he will have a couple career years in him and whatever team gets him for 2/20 is going to look brilliant
fredosfan
Agreed as someone who watched him all these years. He’s also a very smart catcher. All the Os players say Matt will end up being a manager one day.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Who cares if a catcher can hit or throw out base runners….as long as he can “frame”.
Framing is so very fun to watch.
It’s totally good for the game for catchers who can hit and throw to lose their jobs to guys who can fool near senile old men standing behind them while hitting like pitchers.
The fans can’t get enough of it.
therealryan
Former catchers constantly talk about the importance of receiving the ball. This is a play that happens 60-70 or more times each and every game and you believe that skill to be overrated, yet praise him for his ability to catch a throw in front of the plate and make a swipe tag as important. How often does that happen in a season?
I also never said he was a poor offensive catcher, last year he was average for a catcher. I said he is a terrible option for 1B or DH and he is. He also is nothing but a back up in St Pete once Ramos comes back. At most, he catches 100-110 games this year and 50-60 next year. What is an average hitting catcher with at best average defense worth for that amount of playing time? I’d say 1/6 or maybe 2/10. How much would you give him to be a part time player?
kc38
He’s not part time. Ramos can start catching in later July or August that means wieters has the starting job pretty much most of the year and Ramos won’t be catching everyday once he comes back wieters will then alternate catching and 1b and dh. How in the hell is he part time. He’ll be out there pretty much everyday
therealryan
Why would you put a below average hitter at 1B or DH? Wieters is an ok hitter if you compare him to other weak hitting catchers. If you compare him to average MLB hitter he is below average. If you compare him to an average 1B he is well below average. He was out hit last year by Tim Beckham and Steven Souza. The Rays would be better off playing Beck at 1B or Souza at DH than Wieters.
kc38
Most catchers don’t hit like everyday players. Very few. So I guess if it’s not buster Posey then they just don’t matter. Because casali hits much better. We will win more games with casali I see your point
kc38
*sarcasm*
kc38
And I’m glad to see Beckham learned how to play catcher over the offseason. Love the versatility
cubsfan2489
I wouldn’t say Wieters is below average just because of one season…
therealryan
I’m sorry you struggle with reading comprehension. Try it again and you might see where you said he should be The DH or 1B when not catching and I said that is foolish. I’ll wait for you to try reading again. Should I expect an apology or are you going to try and move the goal posts again?
therealryan
I’m not. I’m saying he is a below average hitter because he has a 95 wRC plus over his last 1500 PA. Those PA are also through his prime years and he has been trending down the last several years. That’s not surprising for a big bodied catcher on the wrong side of 30 who has over 800 games on his body. It also doesn’t bode well for a likely uptick in production though.
cubsfan2489
No need for insults. I was talking more so about his bat. Thanks for explaining what you meant.
therealryan
Sorry if I insulted you cubsfan. That wasn’t my intent at all. I was just explaining in more detail why I feel how I do about Wieters.
If it was the reading comprehension comment, that was for KC38 and his sarcasm comment that was based on an incorrect premise to begin with. One he has made several times in these posts.
ducksnort69
The only way the Rays get Weiters is if they overpay for said production of poor defense and weak bat. They seem to be pariahs in the eyes of many free agents. Personally, I think Carter would have been worth more to them as an overpay(4-4.5 mil) if Boras is looking for 8-10 mil.
kc38
Ok carter isn’t a catcher which we need. Our catchers can’t hit. And wieters hits very very very well at the trop. Same thing we did with Pearce last year. Bring in a guy who crushes at the trop and guess what? He crushed at the trop. And he’s an upgrade over our catchers we have right now.
ducksnort69
They needed a right handed bat that plays everyday. You value Weiters more than me. I think their current weak crop will be okay compared to Weiters. Now, putting Souza into 4th outfielder role with Carter DHing everyday immediately upgrades the current lineup.
kc38
So casali is who you want catching most of the year again. Wow what a joke we would be. Yeah let’s run casali out there you’re gonna make the playoffs that way. Matt absolutely blows away the non hitting minor leagues catchers we have.
therealryan
He is an upgrade right now, but won’t be once Ramos comes back. I’m hearing that the Rays expect Ramos to be able to catch by the second half of the season. Even if Ramos only catches every other game that means 100-110 games catching for Wieters. How much is that worth for an average hitting catcher, below league average, and a poor framer? A skill that the Rays have shown to be extremely important to them.
ducksnort69
It’s nice when you completely leave out how much he would cost. If he is signed for 5 million, then yeah, great upgrade. But hopefully you understand if his price falls that low, 5 other teams will get him. In a vacuum, he is an upgrade. But for 8-10 million? They can spend that better by signing a bullpen guy AND a DH/position player.
fredosfan
You guys are also forgetting that Weiters knows the whole division. The Rays would be picking up a guy who knows all the strength and weaknesses of the Rest of the division hitters.
fredosfan
He’s also a switch hitter and most of us would say he hits better from the left. But regardless he’s not a liability when you have a left or right pitcher.
therealryan
Do you realize that even with how terrible the Rays catchers were last year, they were still better than the Indians’ catchers?
kc38
Because for half a season we won’t be dealing with casali!!!! What is so hard to understand we are not comparing Ramos. Ramos is much better we are comparing casali!!!!! And if you can’t see he is a huge improvement over him then you don’t know a thing about baseball.
kc38
If we were gonna spend money on a bullpen guy don’t you think we would’ve done it and not offered a contract to wieters? Oh wait you know more than our own management. You’re genius
kc38
Yup correct. But the rest of our offense didn’t match theirs so catcher is more needed for us and our pitching was terrible. What’s your point
kc38
And look what they did tried to go all in for lucroy. They were trying. Just like I’m saying Rays should do. Try
ducksnort69
I’m not a genius. You are also 100% not a genius. Now, again, if the Rays sign him, they are going to have to outbid most teams. Personally, if that is 6 million or below, I’m on board. If it’s 8-10, I think it’s a dumb risk.
therealryan
This. I have no problem with Wieters for the right price, but he is only a marginal upgrade for the playing time he will get here.
mike156
Crack in the dam for Boras. He can now start leveraging interest. I still think 2 years, $22M, $9M first year, mutual option for 2nd year, $2M buyout for team.
kiermaier
pitch framming is a terrible stat, he is a great defensive catcher hope my rays sign him.
ducksnort69
Most MLB front offices appear to disagree with you; especially the Rays.
therealryan
While many experts and former catchers will disagree with you on the value of pitch framing, the only opinion that matters here is the Rays’ and they have proven through the years that they value it highly.
fredosfan
Then why did they make him an offer?
ducksnort69
That offer is likely pretty low. Weiters has value, just nothing close to what Boras is selling. Also, I’m guessing this report is about leveraging other teams into upping the final bid.
therealryan
Because until Ramos comes back, the Rays have pretty poor options. I think he would be a worth while upgrade for the right price for a part time catcher. I say 1/6. That’s a fair price for an ok catcher to go out there 100-110 games.
kc38
Well good thing the Rays don’t care what boras wants. So not sure what you’re even talking about obviously he’s not worth that much and nobody is arguing he is. We are saying he’s an upgrade to our team and will allow us to win more. You make no sense at all
Solaris611
Boras needs to come to terms with the fact that the Brinks truck is not showing up for Wieters now or ever. He’ll probably have to play on 1-year contracts for the rest of his career.
JDGoat
Lock down your catchers, cause the Rays and diamondbacks are going to try and sign them
dwilson10
At this point Wieters will most likely have to settle for a one year deal worth around 8-9M, possibly with a second year option. He’s still serviceable but he’s nowhere close to as good as Boras is trying to sell him. He is one of the worst defensive catchers in the league and his hitting isn’t what it used to be. He’s obviously declining and Boras is trying to sell him as a catcher in his prime.
fredosfan
I think it depends on what value you put on a catcher calling a game. The Orioles consistently are picked to be last every year and for the past five years we’ve overachieved according to the baseball Pros. Buck Showalter has said the Matt is the best catcher he’s ever worked with and that’s saying something. He is a 4 time AS and 2 time Gold Glove. The Os pitchers say he calls a great game is an incredibly hard worker and studied the batters tirelessly. The Os have consistently had one of the best infields in MLB and all of them would say that Matt is like a coach on the field.
I guarantee that Boras and Money were the only reasons he’s not back with the Os. he’s also supposedly one of the nicest guys and wonderful teammate.
I hate to see him leave Baltimore and will hate to watch him play with a Division Rival but he lives in Sarasota so it would be great for his family. Hope the Rays pick him up.
kc38
Thank you for your input to These clueless people
fredosfan
Had to sign up just to comment. I understand this new obsession with Pitch Framing but Matt still is an above average catcher. The Os have a really great kid in the minors so I knew they weren’t really going to give Matt a long term deal which I’m sure he wanted. Boras always over reaches unfortunately.
ducksnort69
If doubting Weiters is valuable at the price that has been assumed(obviously lower than he and his agent predicted) is clueless, then please provide more than empty platitudes to explain. Example: at 8-10 million, given the cheap Rays ownership, do you think he is worth that? I said at 5-6 million he is an upgrade, but if the assumed 10 million plus incentives is the price he is not worth it.
kc38
Considering we aren’t gonna spend the money on anything else then why not upgrade a huge hole.
GoRav114
Nice to see accurate analysis from a fan of another team. Nobody will doubt he has room for improvement but the work he puts in with the talent he has is well worth a one or two year deal. You can see the professional in him all the time and he’s definitely a gamer. I think the Os would have never signed Castillo if they knew what Wieters market would become. When Castillo was released and the Os needed a fill for 1-2 years how can you blame them for getting him on a decent deal too.
fredosfan
I agree. I don’t believe Buck would have wanted to lose Matt if not for the fact that Matt deserved his time as a Free Agent and to get the most for his family. But had they known the market would drop for him and had WC not been available at the beginning they would still be in market. Because they know the value Matt brings to a pitching staff.
dwilson10
I’m actually an O’s fan who watches every single game. Since his surgery, Wieters hasn’t been the same catcher. Leading the league in passed balls is pretty bad for a 4x all star and 2x GG winner.
fredosfan
Agreed. But that was a year after major surgery. I’d be curious to see how many of those passed balls were from Britton. His sinker is nasty and most MLB catchers would have a really hard time. It’s unfortunate for Matt that his poor defense year came in his FA year.
fredosfan
Also isn’t WCastillo in the bottom as well with passed balls?. And now he has to catch Britton. And he’s going to be off in the WBC and lose time during spring. I personally would rather have Matt back.
bucknerforhall
Ramos & Wellington Castillo Killed his market
Both guys are better than Weiters & signed fora round $6 mil per season.
ducksnort69
Ramos might not catch this season, despite his own faith in his broken knees. That tanked his value. But I agree Weiters is not near as valuable as Boras has been stating and the market has born that out.
kc38
Ramos is gonna catch this year. Who are you???? His doctor?
ducksnort69
Not his doctor, just realistic about knees and catchers. I hope he gets behind the dish, but it’s likely to be very limited in 2017. He’s going primarily DH. Even DHing won’t happen till mid June at the earliest.
kc38
He says may 1st. Even push back a little isn’t mid June. Doesn’t make senses
ducksnort69
Recent talk from Topkin has alluded that even Ramos himself has slowed his timetable. Add that to the usually slow approach the Rays take and mid June is very optimistic. Hopefully he comes in sooner, rakes, and catches half the season, but logic says otherwise.
bravesfan1
I still wish the braves would go get him. Drives me up a wall.
gocincy
I wish the Reds would make him an offer. Move Mesoraco to LF. If it’s a one-year deal, then I would argue that it gives Mesoraco a chance to fully heal from two injury-filled seasons. It seems crazy for him to immediately resume everyday catching responsibilities after all his surgeries. And for Weiters, it’s a chance to prove he’s a candidate for a multi-year deal by playing in a small ballpark that makes fly balls into bombs.
If it’s a multi-year deal, then maybe it’s a chance to do some platooning. Weiters could be DH in AL parks, backup at 1b, and share catching responsibilities with Mesoraco.
kc38
Reds are not gonna be able to sign wieters lol. He would never ever ever choose to play there over someone like the Rays, or nats, and Angels
Nick Cannon
Pay? That’s ot the Rays Way!
halos101
paying people with value down is the rays way. Wilson ramos is one example
therealryan
Sorry for the double posts. Not sure why the app keeps doing that.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Any time people want to bash Huntingdon or Nutting, just remember how bad Littlefield and McClatchy were….
They drafted a reliever with the #4 overall pick instead of Matt Wieters who went #5.
Not a top pitching prospect who ended up being a reliever later….nope, just some scrub reliever to save money.