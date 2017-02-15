6:28pm: Napoli has passed his physical, and his deal is expected to be announced tomorrow, tweets Heyman.
FEB. 15, 5;00pm: FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reports that Napoli will earn $6MM in 2017 and has a club option that is valued at $11MM with a $2.5MM buyout (Twitter link).
FEB. 7, 7:45pm: Jim Bowden of ESPN and MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM hears that the contract comes with an $8.5MM guarantee and also contains a club option, though he notes that he’s still working to confirm those details with a second source (Twitter link).
12:52pm: On the heels of Grant’s report, Sullivan writes that Napoli has agreed to a one-year contract.
12:43pm: There is indeed a deal “in place” – likely for less than $10MM – reports Grant. An announcement probably won’t come until next week (Twitter links).
11:08am: A deal could come to fruition as early as today, per TR Sullivan of MLB.com (Twitter link).
10:57am: Two sources have told Jeff Wilson of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram that the Rangers and Napoli have a one-year deal in place, while two others have informed him they’re “close” to a contract (Twitter link). Either way, an agreement looks likely.
10:49am: The Rangers have been pursuing free agent first baseman/designated hitter Mike Napoli throughout the offseason, and it appears the two are getting closer to a deal. The sides are making progress in talks, per FanRag’s Jon Heyman, who adds that “things now look positive” (Twitter links). Napoli is represented by agent Brian Grieper of Paragon Sports.
The 35-year-old Napoli is among the top free agents left on the board, though it’s somewhat surprising that he remains unsigned this close to spring training. First base/DH types have had difficult garnering deals this offseason (Chris Carter is also still available), however. Moreover, as the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant explained last week, the Rangers could be waiting to strike until Feb. 14, when they’ll no longer have to carry the unofficially retired Prince Fielder or the ailing Jake Diekman on their 40-man roster. If Napoli does end up taking an offer from Texas, it would likely be a one-year deal and would make him a Ranger for the third time (he was with the club from 2011-12 and part of 2015).
Napoli spent 2016 with the American League-winning Indians, who signed him to a one-year, $7MM pact last January. The well-regarded clubhouse presence went on to mash 34 home runs and post an overall line of .239/.335/.465 in 645 plate appearances. As is the case with Carter, Napoli brings an enticing power/patience mix to the plate, but both his tendency to strike out (he fanned 30.1 percent of the time last season) and issues on the base paths detract from his offensive value. Plus, the normally respectable defender is coming off a rough year at first, where he logged career worsts in Defensive Runs Saved (minus-4) and Ultimate Zone Rating (minus-4.4) over 859 1/3 innings.
Although flawed, the lifetime .252/.352/.480 hitter would give the Rangers an established first base/DH, which is an obvious need. The reigning AL West champions have been lacking at each position since Mitch Moreland and Carlos Beltran departed in free agency earlier this winter. In-house options to fill those spots include two 24-year-olds with limited major league track records – Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo – as well as an unspectacular group of veterans consisting of Ryan Rua, James Loney and former superstar Josh Hamilton.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Ezlove
He is like the Rangers rock, he is always there when you need him, and at just the right times
lancea3
I like that. The Rock of Napoli.
madmanTX
Good to have Napoli back in the lineup.
bleacherbum
Speaking of lineup, it looks pretty scary top to bottom with Napoli in it.
2B- Odor
RF- Mazara
3B- Beltre
DH- Napoli
C- Lucroy
LF- Choo
SS- Andrus
1B- Gallo/Rua/Profar
CF- Gomez
aggies43080
Zero chance Odor hits leadoff. Choo will most likely hit leadoff when healthy.
GeauxRangers
Yep
GeauxRangers
Or Gomez would hit lead off over him at least. Odor’s OBP is abysmal
slimjones92
God willing Choo is actually healthy. He was an incredible disappointment last year.
filthyrich
Warn us to put down our drink before speculating a scenario that involves Choo being healthy!!
Honestly, he looked back to health last I recall, but I did almost spit out my drink when I read the when healthy comment added to the guy with 3 DL stints last year. haha. Someone’s gotta be bored with that Choodoo doll one of these days?!
And I’ll quit diggin’ while the puns are terrible. Apologies/you’re welcome. I dunno?! Cheers ball fans
Brixton
Not exactly the order I’d go with, and I’d personally take Houston over them in a second
Get in the Hawper
Gomez
Choo
Beltre
Odor
Napoli
Mazara
Lucroy
Gallo
Andrus
JDGoat
They needed EE
duhtruth
they need to trade Gallo for Jose abreu.
alexgordonbeckham
1-for-1? Sox hang up the phone.
McGlynnandjuice
That has to be one of the most lopsided proposals I’ve ever seen on this website
Get in the Hawper
No it’s not
Abreu is below average
Gallo has more abilities and much cheaper
Cam
Striking out is an ability, I guess.
rols1026
Lopsided in favor of the Sox. No chance Rangers trade Gallo for Abreu.
celtic
Abreu had his worst year last year. 2,8 WAR./126 OPS+/.293 Avg/..353 Obp/.468 Slg
Gallo has hit .173 so far in the majors. The only thing Gallo has going for him right now is his age and his power. He only hit .240 at AAA.
No, just no.
Sibert18
.240 with a 500 SLG and 896 OPS. He’s never going to hit for average so don’t grade him on it. Not saying the trade would be fair, just that Joey gets a lot of harsh criticism despite being young and not evaluated properly.
dewssox79
please stop posting here if you dont have a thought. thanks!
celtic
I think Gallo is a great prospect, but my point is that it would be insane to trade Abreu for him. Gallo has elite power and seems to be a competent defender, but he could be a couple years away from above average production. Abreu is already a good producer and an trade chip that could fetch better prospects.
Grebek7
Abreu posted numbers his 1St 2 years in league that only Pujols had done prior. He had a slow start last year still ended up with big numbers. Jose is a top 5 1B in league. I wouldn’t trade you Zach Putnam for Gallo. Thank you come again.
chesteraarthur
Nope. Miggy, Freeman, Rizzo, Goldschmidt, Votto.
Rocketride
So whenever a player has a huge weakness, we should just ignore cuz that’s no fair. LMAO. Let me guess.. Democrat?
rols1026
Are you serious??? That’s a horrible trade for the Rangers, not the White Sox. Gallo has so much more value than Abreu, even though Gallo had fallen off a bit from a few years ago. Abreu is a dime a dozen aging 1B.
Brixton
R u a troll
fatelfunnel
Nobody wants Gallo, if he was any good, they wouldn’t need Napoli
JDGoat
Lol abreast had a 126 ops plus in a “down year”. There’s no possible way Texas would turn that down
JDGoat
Abreu*
milkman
I’m with this. Abreu is a beast with plenty left in the tank.
Sibert18
Players can be still be good if they’re not quite ready for MLB level
MatthewBaltimore23
Abreu is more valuable than Gallo. Rick Hahn picks up the phone:
Jon Daniels- I was think about Jose Abreu for Joey Gall…
..CLICK…
MatthewBaltimore23
*thinking
dewssox79
293/353 with 25 HRs. for a gallo? ha! rick hahn hangs up the phone. no one in chicago wants joey gallo.
dewssox79
exactly
Priggs89
I’d happily take him as a throw-in/third or fourth piece in a deal… Hard pass as a main piece though.
slimjones92
@Brixton – yes he is a troll, see the Chris Carter thread.
stymeedone
He’s not a troll, he’s a rols. And that’s worse.
trace
Merry go round with this one.
hamelin4mvp
Guesses on the salary? I’m saying $11.5m
TribeTown
Probably about right. I’ll take the under at $10MM
vtadave
Thinking $8 million plus incentives based on plate appearances that takes it to a max of $12 million.
hojostache
I figure $9.5-$10m with the opportunity to add another $500k in performance bonuses (plate appearances, all-star appearance, etc)
McGlynnandjuice
My guess is one year, $8MM with a vesting option for a second year at $10MM
jonscriff
my guess is 14 mill considering he made 7 mil from indians when having a crap year before
rols1026
He wasn’t that good last year either. 1.0 fWAR isn’t worth 14 mil.
GeoKaplan
I thought giving contract bonuses for awards was no longer allowed.
luvbeisbol
Clearly it’s one year. No such thing as a bad one year contract…..for the team.
Remarkable. Going forward decent but not elite players like Napoli are going to play year to year, and exit when they no longer add value.
sufferfortribe
I will miss him in Cleveland, but EE will help me to deal with that loss.
freefall
if i was a tribe fan id be saying napowho?
mohoney
If Mike Napoli didn’t suck to high heaven in the World Series, we may be talking about a different drought having come to an end.
Grebek7
Tribe looks like team to beat again in 2017. Good luck hope you can stay healthy. Twins, Sox rebuilding Royals, Tigers might be in 2018 AL Central is yours if you want it next couple years. ChiSox winning division in 2019
chesteraarthur
oh the white sox are winning the division in 2019 now? Not just competing or winning a wild card, but they are going to be division winners? Before seeing any of the prospects that they got work out we are declaring them to be division winners in 2 years? Thanks for the lolz.
CursedRangers
According to multiple sources, he signed! Napoli ever after! Pending a physical and will be officially added to the team next week after Fielder can be dropped from the 40 man roster. No word yet on his salary.
palehose79
Awaiting the “this should push the Astros to trade for Quintana” comments.
bigcubsfan
This is obviously a sign and trade situation. White Sux really want Napoli, but the won’t sign only want to trade for him. Lololololololol lolololololol lolololololol jk jk jk
EKocur57
Why in the world would the Sox want Napoli?
Visions_of_Blue_LA
He was being facetious.
siliconmessiah
It looks like somebody missed about 75 “JK”
EKocur57
Yeah, sorry. Early alzheimers
Grebek7
Your flubs tried your best to lose to a tribe team missing their best hitter (Brantley) & 2 of their top 3 pitchers ( Carrasco & Napoli got em there, he didn’t hit in W.S. but there is a God and he phoned in a rain delay or those scrubs would lost to a far inferior team.
chesteraarthur
They tried their* best. If you’re gonna try to insult a team, especially using stupid names, you may want to have it make sense.
Napoli didn’t get anyone anywhere He was a 1 win player. Claiming that Napoli got them to the ws is just an insult to all of the players on Cleveland that performed as well as they did.
noah_andrews8
The Rangers needed a new first baseman….. Moreland wasn’t very good.
GeauxRangers
Napoli isn’t a whole lot better unfortunately
Joshkind82
Actually Moreland was a good 1st baseman. Won the gold glove. His bat was the issue.
mike156
That’s not 2/$28M. Interesting how the market is completely repricing sluggers.
usafcop
Well this lineup just got scarier…..will be amazing race between Rangers and Astros but personally if the Astros don’t get another top arm they won’t be able to keep up with the Rangers….
chesteraarthur
keep up with? Hah. Thank you for the obligatory “astros need to add top arm” post though. At least you didn’t suggest they include bregman to get one.
sngehl01
Houston gave up fewer runs last year, had a better runs scored vs runs allowed ratio, had a better team ERA, better team FIP, better team K/9, better team BB/9, but they really need to add a top arm, huh? Yeah, OK. Keuchel was battling injuries and had a major down year. 2nd half numbers much better. McCullers was banged up and needs to stay healthy, Same can be said for Yu Darvish. Collin McHugh had a pretty big down year. Musgrove is up, Martes is waiting. But they really need to trade or sign a pitching arm, huh?
Ooooooookkkkkkk. You also probably think Joey Gallo for Jose Abreu is a terrible trade for Texas, or that Profar is still valued as a top 20 prospect.
StillMadAboutGame6
Yes so Yu Darvish is a huge injury risk when he’s really only had one injury(an elbow that lead to tommy John). Let’s also remember Mccullers has had elbow and major shoulder problems(much more severe) at 23 years old while Joe Musgrove is ranked as one of the most likely pitchers to get injured this year.
sngehl01
Must have been a different Yu Darvish that missed a month last season with neck and shoulder discomfort.
EKocur57
On one hand, the Rangers did their fans a favor by not going after Pedro Alvarez but I have just never seen Napoli as a guy who’ll hit an occasional bomb but leave a lot of runners stranded along the way
The Rangers already had a nice line up. Guess if he can provide 20/80 it’s icing on the cake
EKocur57
Uh…have never seen Napoli as anything more than….
padreforlife
Rangers take step back this year.
GeauxRangers
Most likely
ck420
sorry everyone but the Mariners are taking the division lol
halosfan4ever27
Dang…. This just makes the AL west even harder for the Angels… but I’m trusting the halos talent to at least get a wild card spot.
Modified_6
Is this wishful thinking or do you actually think they have any shot at a wildcard??
I’m thinking it is wishful thinking.
padreforlife
Angels are better than people think but WC might be pushing it. Rangers will take step back Nap better days are behind him and Hamels, Beltre not far behind