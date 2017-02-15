6:28pm: Napoli has passed his physical, and his deal is expected to be announced tomorrow, tweets Heyman.

FEB. 15, 5;00pm: FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reports that Napoli will earn $6MM in 2017 and has a club option that is valued at $11MM with a $2.5MM buyout (Twitter link).

FEB. 7, 7:45pm: Jim Bowden of ESPN and MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM hears that the contract comes with an $8.5MM guarantee and also contains a club option, though he notes that he’s still working to confirm those details with a second source (Twitter link).

12:52pm: On the heels of Grant’s report, Sullivan writes that Napoli has agreed to a one-year contract.



12:43pm: There is indeed a deal “in place” – likely for less than $10MM – reports Grant. An announcement probably won’t come until next week (Twitter links).

11:08am: A deal could come to fruition as early as today, per TR Sullivan of MLB.com (Twitter link).

10:57am: Two sources have told Jeff Wilson of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram that the Rangers and Napoli have a one-year deal in place, while two others have informed him they’re “close” to a contract (Twitter link). Either way, an agreement looks likely.

10:49am: The Rangers have been pursuing free agent first baseman/designated hitter Mike Napoli throughout the offseason, and it appears the two are getting closer to a deal. The sides are making progress in talks, per FanRag’s Jon Heyman, who adds that “things now look positive” (Twitter links). Napoli is represented by agent Brian Grieper of Paragon Sports.

The 35-year-old Napoli is among the top free agents left on the board, though it’s somewhat surprising that he remains unsigned this close to spring training. First base/DH types have had difficult garnering deals this offseason (Chris Carter is also still available), however. Moreover, as the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant explained last week, the Rangers could be waiting to strike until Feb. 14, when they’ll no longer have to carry the unofficially retired Prince Fielder or the ailing Jake Diekman on their 40-man roster. If Napoli does end up taking an offer from Texas, it would likely be a one-year deal and would make him a Ranger for the third time (he was with the club from 2011-12 and part of 2015).

Napoli spent 2016 with the American League-winning Indians, who signed him to a one-year, $7MM pact last January. The well-regarded clubhouse presence went on to mash 34 home runs and post an overall line of .239/.335/.465 in 645 plate appearances. As is the case with Carter, Napoli brings an enticing power/patience mix to the plate, but both his tendency to strike out (he fanned 30.1 percent of the time last season) and issues on the base paths detract from his offensive value. Plus, the normally respectable defender is coming off a rough year at first, where he logged career worsts in Defensive Runs Saved (minus-4) and Ultimate Zone Rating (minus-4.4) over 859 1/3 innings.

Although flawed, the lifetime .252/.352/.480 hitter would give the Rangers an established first base/DH, which is an obvious need. The reigning AL West champions have been lacking at each position since Mitch Moreland and Carlos Beltran departed in free agency earlier this winter. In-house options to fill those spots include two 24-year-olds with limited major league track records – Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo – as well as an unspectacular group of veterans consisting of Ryan Rua, James Loney and former superstar Josh Hamilton.

