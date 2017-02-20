Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Hockey Rumors

Orioles Re-Sign Michael Bourn

By | at

The Orioles have reached agreement on a contract with outfielder Michael Bourn, as Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com first reported (via Twitter). It’s a minor-league pact that comes with a camp invite, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag tweets. Bourn would earn $2MM if he cracks the MLB roster.

newest oldest

Comments

  2. I love it. He has to prove himself before he gets paid.

    0
    0

  3. How many OFers do they need? They must not feel comfortable with the rule 5 picks. I think they will keep Santander by placing him on the DL to start the season, then using him as a backup once healthy but I’m not sure about Tavarez.

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top
ceny narkotyków recepty w costco viagra bez recepty nastoletnich narkotyków nadużywanie fakty