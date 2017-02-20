Orioles Re-Sign Michael Bourn

The Orioles have reached agreement on a contract with outfielder Michael Bourn, as Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com first reported (via Twitter). It’s a minor-league pact that comes with a camp invite, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag tweets. Bourn would earn $2MM if he cracks the MLB roster.
Comments
ethan
ridiculous
crazy Jawa
I love it. He has to prove himself before he gets paid.
dwilson10
How many OFers do they need? They must not feel comfortable with the rule 5 picks. I think they will keep Santander by placing him on the DL to start the season, then using him as a backup once healthy but I’m not sure about Tavarez.
Ironman_4life
I think this is the best move Dan
ethan
I disagree