Starting Pitcher Arbitration Decisions Released

Arbitration decisions on several first-year arb-eligible starting pitchers have been released. According to prior reports, the outcomes of the pending cases were being held until all had been heard and decided, to avoid earlier results impacting later decisions.

Three starters won their cases:

Collin McHugh , Astros : With his victory, McHugh will earn $3.85MM rather than the $3.35MM that the team had argued for, as Brian McTaggart of MLB.com first reported on Twitter.

Jake Odorizzi , Rays : In another relatively high-dollar case, the right-hander will get his requested $4.1MM payday over the club's $3.825MM submission, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter).

Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays: Stroman takes home $3.4MM in his Super Two year instead of the team's $3.1MM proposal, also via Heyman.

Teams prevailed against three others: