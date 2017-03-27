AL Notes: Lindor, Swihart, Astros

Yesterday, we heard word of extension talks between Francisco Lindor and the Indians that was broken by a unique source — Cleveland GM Mike Chernoff’s six-year-old son, Brody. Brody said during a game broadcast that his dad was “trying to get Lindor to play for seven more years.” But the young Chernoff had his facts wrong, according to Cleveland.com’s Paul Hoynes. “Brody overheard my phone call about Jose Ramirez finalizing a deal that could keep him here for seven years,” says Mike Chernoff. “It was pretty funny. You gotta love kids.” This weekend, of course, the Indians reportedly neared a five-year extension with Ramirez that included two club options. It appears Brody’s first scoop was a bust, although he’s got plenty of time to work on his craft — recent history shows that baseball rumor reporters don’t peak until at least age 13. Here are more quick notes from the AL.
- The Red Sox announced a number of roster moves this morning, including their decision to option Blake Swihart to Triple-A Pawtucket. The team also optioned infielder Deven Marrero to Pawtucket and reassigned catcher Dan Butler and first baseman Sam Travis to minor-league camp. Swihart had a strong spring, batting .325/.386/.400, but both Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez were out of options, and it’s not likely the Red Sox would want to lose either one.
- The Astros’ last remaining roster spot comes down to righty relievers James Hoyt and Jandel Gustave, writes Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle. Collin McHugh is likely to begin the season on the DL due to a dead arm, which means both Mike Fiers and Joe Musgrove will make the Astros’ rotation and Brad Peacock (who is out of options) will be on the team in long relief. Peacock’s presence on the roster will keep the Astros from having to use Chris Devenski (who was quietly terrific as a rookie in 2016) in as many multi-inning outings, allowing him to pitch in higher-leverage spots. Hoyt or Gustave will pitch one-inning stints. Gustave has struck out ten batters in 8 2/3 Spring Training frames, but Kaplan notes that Hoyt profiles better against lefties, a potential factor since lefty Tony Sipp has struggled this spring (and he recently missed an outing due to back trouble, although that issue appears minor).
Comments
thegreatcerealfamine
Red Sox fans will defend Swihart till the bitter end..such as is age and so on. The guy was so over hyped like so many prospects..probably east coast bias.
Brixton
I dont get the east coast bias thing. Correa, Bregman, Urias, Seager, etc, all received just as much hype as Benintendi, Crawford, Moncada, etc
Eck
Major League average the last 2 seasons for a catcher was: .240 avg, 86 wRC+, and a .690 OPS. Over same period, Swihart has a .271 avg, 95 wRC+, and a .714 OPS. That puts him above average offensively for a catcher.
But someone will chime in about passed balls again, MB, and completely ignore his catching of a knuckleball pitcher contributed to those passed balls.
trace
Do you have a point?
thebighurt619
Brody’s rumor was at least believable and made more sense than some of the trades people make on here. Should give brody a job here when theyre older and let em discuss trade and extension scenarios.