A’s Ross Detwiler Likely To Opt Out Of Contract

With little chance to make the Athletics’ season-opening roster, left-hander Ross Detwiler is likely to opt out of his minor league contract Sunday, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. It’s unclear whether other teams will have interest in Detwiler if he becomes a free agent, per Slusser, but it seems he’d rather test the market than head to Triple-A.

Having allowed 11 earned runs in 8 1/3 spring innings, the 31-year-old Detwiler realizes he probably won’t claim a roster spot with Oakland.

“The way the last couple of games went I can guess,” Detwiler told Slusser in regards to his chances of making the A’s.

Detwiler is primed to wrap up his second stint with the A’s, who first acquired him from the Indians for cash considerations last July. The swingman went on to throw 44 innings in nine appearances (seven starts) and post a 6.14 ERA, 4.7 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9. Detwiler hasn’t been effective at the big league level since his tenure in Washington ended in 2014. The Nationals drafted Detwiler sixth overall in 2007, and he proceeded to log a 3.82 ERA with 5.4 K/9 against 2.9 BB/9 across 471 innings (132 appearances, 69 starts) and seven seasons. Dating back to 2015, he has combined for a 6.73 ERA, 5.64 K/9 and 4.63 BB/9 in 107 frames with Texas, Atlanta, Cleveland and Oakland.