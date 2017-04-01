APRIL 1: Detwiler has agreed to a minor league deal to return to the A’s organization, general manager David Forst tells Slusser (Twitter link).
MARCH 26: Detwiler has opted out, tweets Slusser.
MARCH 25: With little chance to make the Athletics’ season-opening roster, left-hander Ross Detwiler is likely to opt out of his minor league contract Sunday, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. It’s unclear whether other teams will have interest in Detwiler if he becomes a free agent, per Slusser, but it seems he’d rather test the market than head to Triple-A.
Having allowed 11 earned runs in 8 1/3 spring innings, the 31-year-old Detwiler realizes he probably won’t claim a roster spot with Oakland.
“The way the last couple of games went I can guess,” Detwiler told Slusser in regards to his chances of making the A’s.
Detwiler is primed to wrap up his second stint with the A’s, who first acquired him from the Indians for cash considerations last July. The swingman went on to throw 44 innings in nine appearances (seven starts) and post a 6.14 ERA, 4.7 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9. Detwiler hasn’t been effective at the big league level since his tenure in Washington ended in 2014. The Nationals drafted Detwiler sixth overall in 2007, and he proceeded to log a 3.82 ERA with 5.4 K/9 against 2.9 BB/9 across 471 innings (132 appearances, 69 starts) and seven seasons. Dating back to 2015, he has combined for a 6.73 ERA, 5.64 K/9 and 4.63 BB/9 in 107 frames with Texas, Atlanta, Cleveland and Oakland.
Comments
Hiro
Kind of reminds me of Andrew Miller. Tall lefty that didn’t have a good start to his career; late successful player.
leefieux
Must be some other Andrew Miller that you’re referring to. Detwiler hasn’t been good since 2014.
Hiro
…no, you and I are thinking of the same Miller. Miller was terrible before he became a reliever for the Os or Red Sox…I think it was the Os…
pennantrace01
Except he was ok for 7 years… bad now.
SamFuldsFive
If you can’t make one of the worth staffs in baseball, what makes you think you’ll get a chance anywhere else?
arc89
If you think Oakland’s staff is one of the worse you have not been paying attention to baseball. They have the youngest and one of the most talented staff’s in baseball. Detwiler was a outside chance at being a long inning bullpen piece.
casualatlfan
I remember when he was with the Braves, and the only reason he was able to stay with how horribly he was pitching was because the bullpen at the time was absolutely decimated. It doesn’t look like he’s gotten better, unfortunately, and if he pitches the same as he has the last couple of years, it honestly might be time for him to start thinking about hanging up his cleats.