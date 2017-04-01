Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Phillies, Jays, Astros, Cards, Bucs, D-backs

This week in baseball blogs:
- The Good Phight (podcast link) interviews Phillies general manager Matt Klentak.
- BP Toronto discusses plate discipline with Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar.
- The Runner Sports argues that the Astros don’t need to acquire a front-line starter.
- Nyrdcast projects the next four years for newly extended Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.
- Chin Music Baseball puts together an all-value team built with the top pre-arb players at each position.
- The Point of Pittsburgh has a five-year outlook on the Pirates.
- Inside the ’Zona isn’t optimistic about the Diamondbacks’ chances this season.
- Clubhouse Corner talks with agent Lonnie Murray, CEO of Sports Management Partners.
- Pirates Breakdown writes a detailed piece on Bucs pitchers and the top of the strike zone.
- Baseball Hot Corner chooses a World Series winner, among other predictions.
- Call To The Pen (links: 1, 2) ranks the top 30 first basemen in the majors and analyzes some breakout candidates for the Phillies.
- The First Out At Third rolls out its own projection system to forecast 2017 for the Brewers’ hitters.
- District On Deck lists five Nationals who will need to step up this year.
- Jays From the Couch believes Toronto’s rotation could make it the favorite to win the American League East.
- The Unbalanced wonders how much former Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright has left in the tank.
- Halo Headquarters submits 2017 awards predictions.
- Sports Talk Philly is skeptical of Phillies fans who insist they wouldn’t root for right fielder Bryce Harper if the team were to sign him after the 2018 season.
- MLB Sweet Spot names some sleepers and busts for this season.
- A’s Farm discusses the team’s farm system with special assistant Grady Fuson.
- The Runner Sports has seven predictions in advance of the Yankees’ season.
- Mets Daddy lists five members of the club who are poised to improve.
- The 3rd Man In profiles and interviews young shortstop Nick Allen, who could be a high pick in this year’s amateur draft.
- South of the 6ix makes some bold predictions regarding the Blue Jays.
- Think Blue Planning Committee previews the Dodgers’ Triple-A rotation.
- Die Hard NYY explains why the Yankees will exceed expectations this year.
- rascalsoftheravine shares Dodgers predictions for 2017.
- Rotisserie Duck pays tribute to spring training.
- Everything Bluebirds is disappointed that one of Ryan Goins or Darwin Barney might not make the Blue Jays.
- Outside Pitch MLB wonders where Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval should hit in their batting order.
- Jays Journal runs down which Blue Jays are in the Hall of Fame.
- Blue Jays Mic is rather optimistic about right-hander Bo Schultz’s future.
