Cafardo’s Latest: Norris, Marlins, Kendrick

In his weekly notes column for the Boston Globe, Nick Cafardo explores the possibility of a Cubs/Red Sox World Series while also sharing some hot stove items…

The Cardinals may have some interest in Derek Norris . St. Louis currently has Eric Fryer penciled into the backup catcher role, with prospect Carson Kelly waiting in the wings at Triple-A. Norris has received interest from multiple teams (including the Rays) since being released by the Nationals earlier this week, so he could prefer to sign somewhere that can offer him a clearer shot at a starting job, rather than settling for a role as Yadier Molina ’s understudy.

The Marlins are looking for third base help in the wake of Martin Prado ’s hamstring injury, and Cafardo suggests that Brett Lawrie could be a fit. There isn’t any suggestion that Miami is specifically targeting Lawrie, though it makes sense that the team is doing its due diligence on third base options. Prado is undergoing an MRI today to determine the severity of his hamstring issue. Lawrie isn’t healthy himself, as he is looking to fully recover from a lower-body injury before signing a new contract. The Marlins already have the left-handed hitting Derek Dietrich to fill in at third, so if the team did need depth in the event of an extended DL stint for Prado, a righty bat like Lawrie would make sense for platoon purposes (though utilityman Miguel Rojas is also on hand).

