Latest On Angel Pagan

We’ve heard mostly crickets on the market for veteran outfielder Angel Pagan, who turned in a strong bounceback year in 2016 (.277/.331/.418 with 12 home runs and 15 stolen bases) but remains unsigned with camp well underway. MLBTR’s Steve Adams recently looked at the possible landing spots for the 35-year-old Pagan, who has been linked at least loosely to teams such as the Nationals, Blue Jays, and (quite a ways back) Orioles.
Here’s the latest on his situation:
- The Braves have made Pagan an offer, per Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle (via Twitter), but it was of the minor-league variety. Understandably, Pagan is looking for a MLB roster spot, according to the report. While that’s not surprising, given his solid work last year and long history as a semi-regular player, it remains to be seen whether such an opportunity will arise.
- For the time being, at least, Pagan seems willing to wait and see whether he does find a 40-man spot. His agent Greg Genske tells Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter links) that Pagan is currently focused on preparing to play in the World Baseball Classic with Puerto Rico. It’ll certainly be interesting to see how he performs, and whether or not that may have some impact on the interest level around the league.
- That said, Genske notes that Pagan “has received several offers from clubs during the off-season and since start of spring training.” To date, the agent adds, he “has not yet found the right fit.” Whether that’s his way of saying that MLB offers haven’t been forthcoming, or whether Pagan is heavily weighing other factors (money, role, location, etc.), isn’t immediately clear. All told, though, it seems reasonable to expect that some organization will find enough of a need — whether due to injury or reevaluation of internal options — to offer Pagan at least a reserve/platoon job with some amount of guaranteed money.
Comments
krillin
At first when I got the notification that the Braves made an offer I was a little confused. But now that I see it was a minor league offer I can understand the Braves just throwing it out there to see if he would bite. Pagan can still be a starter somewhere, but the Braves are set in the OF. He would be an amazing 4th OF for them, but I doubt he wants that
Just Another Fan
No idea why Oakland hasn’t gotten him yet, he’s an upgrade over Smolinski by a mile and they are as thin as can be for OFers.
CobiEven
I called this at the start. He is an older, injury prone player with low OBP and slugging. His fielding was awful last year.
bravesfan1
Braves don’t need him at all. I really don’t think he’s the biggest improvement on the bench, and i don’t see us being able to flip him later for another worthy. It’s a waste of money honestly.
Bill Smith
There are health/performance risks associated w/ him playing in the WBC. As a FA, he wasn’t able to participate in a MLB offseason workout plan or spring training plan w/ orginazational oversight. Those minor league offers will probably still be on the table unless an injury is major. We will see how it goes.