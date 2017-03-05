AL East Notes: Jays, Rays, Red Sox, Orioles

The Blue Jays have shown interest in outfielder Angel Pagan, one of the best free agents left on the market, but it’s unlikely he’ll end up in Toronto, according to Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com. The club is content to stick with Steve Pearce, Melvin Upton Jr., Ezequiel Carrera and Dalton Pompey as its left field options and doesn’t want to disrupt their competition by adding Pagan to the mix on a major league contract, per Chisholm.
- The Rays have so far gotten the worst end of the three-team, 11-player deal from 2014 that saw them send then-outfielder and now-first baseman Wil Myers to the Padres and acquire outfielder Steven Souza from the Nationals, who picked up Trea Turner and Joe Ross from the Friars. Unlike Myers and Turner (and arguably Ross), Souza hasn’t established himself as a cornerstone player for his club. That means first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers could be the Rays’ best hope to salvage the trade, observes Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The team’s front office has long been bullish on the ex-Padres prospect, with president of baseball operations Matt Silverman telling Topkin: “Our staff had raved about him after seeing him that season. We’re thrilled we were able to acquire him. You don’t see many prettier swings.” Bauers used that swing to slash .274/.370/.420 in 581 Double-A plate appearances last season, and he now ranks as a top 80 prospect in the opinions of Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. The Rays expect the 21-year-old to continue impressing. “His maturation and ability to handle the game at a young age is fascinating to me,” said farm director Mitch Lukevics. “Generally that’s not the case.”
- Dating back to last summer, the Red Sox have lost high-level prospects like Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech and Anderson Espinoza in trades, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski isn’t ruling out further deals, he told Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald. At the same time, Dombrowski is aware that “you have to quit trading young guys” sometime. With the Red Sox’s collection of “good young players” in the big leagues and the minors, Dombrowski believes the team has the “foundation to be good for a long time.”
- Orioles closer Zach Britton had been feeling discomfort in his left side since Feb. 21, but that’s no longer the case, writes Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. The star left-hander will throw off a half mound Monday and a full mound Wednesday, and if he doesn’t experience a setback, he’ll make his Grapefruit League debut later in the week.
