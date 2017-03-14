MLBTR Poll: Top 2017-18 Free-Agent Starter?

MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes just released the first run of his 2017-18 free-agent power rankings. While the list will obviously change quite a bit over the course of the season to come, it’s interesting to note that four outstanding pitchers open up at the front.
Really, every member of this impressive group of veteran starters could realistically end up on top of the list by season’s end (as could a few other players). Tim has already stated his views on the preliminary ordering; now it’s time for MLBTR’s readership to weigh in.
Here are the four hurlers, in Tim’s order, with a brief affirmative case for why each ought to be considered the frontrunner to become the best free-agent starter:
Jake Arrieta, Cubs: None of the other pitchers has done what Arrieta did in 2015, when he posted a 1.77 ERA over 229 innings and took the Cy Young over two outstanding competitors. While he showed some worrying signs over the second half last year, he’s still throwing premium stuff and has been a workhorse of late.
Yu Darvish, Rangers: If one of these hurlers can be said to have the most upside, perhaps it’s Darvish. He paces this group in generating swings and misses and converting those into strikeouts. If he can return to his early-career 200+ inning pace, all bets are off on his earnings.
Johnny Cueto, Giants (can opt out of current contract): Though his long MLB tenure makes it seem as if Cueto is older than the others on this list, that’s not really the case; he’s only 19 days senior to Arrieta. And he’s certainly the most accomplished of the group overall, having turned in three seasons of 200+-inning, sub-3.00 ERA ball over the past five years.
Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees: The arm health remains a long-term question, but at what point might Tanaka’s age and consistency push past that consideration? He did manage to turn in 199 2/3 frames last year, after all, and will pitch the entire 2017 season at 28 years of age. Over his 490 total MLB frames, Tanaka owns a strong 3.12 ERA with 8.2 K/9 and just 1.5 BB/9.
So, which of these hurlers do you see ending the year with the best free-agent case? (Link for app users.)
Comments
Just Another Fan
Tough call. They’re all at about the same level, they’ve all had injuries and what have you in the past, I feel like what happens in 2017 will pretty much decide who gets the biggest deal. All unquestionable aces though and I cant see anyone getting under 100M unless they perform very poorly in 2017.
Brixton
From a pure long term outlook, health and results point of view, I put Cueto.
Arrieta doesn’t really get deep into games, and is pretty streaky with his dominance
Darvish + Tanaka have their own health problems, and personally I don’t view Tanaka as an undeniable #1. Hes in that Hamels, Jordan Zimmermann kinda tier.
Outside of a few months with the Royals, Cueto been basically a undeniable ace for like 6 seasons in a row now. 2.73 ERA with a 145 OPS+ over his last 1,100 IP, most of which was in the bandbox in Cincy
AidanVega123
Perfectly stated. I agree 100%
TheMichigan
I agree with the Tanaka statement, he’s the guy who’s a strong #2 but could be the go to #1 on ~1/2 of MLB teams right now. But he’s not top tier “elite”
Just Another Fan
I give Tanaka a lot of credit for being good in Yankee Stadium, a place very few can do that in anymore (apparently).
I agree, Cueto is fantastic but he’s also had his injuries, which you have to consider.
Brixton
Cueto’s had full season in 4 of the last 5, and really hasn’t had much of an issue since 2013, which was a lat, not arm related
rols1026
OPS+? I think you mean ERA+
Brixton
you’d be correct.
rols1026
Darvish is the best if healthy. Otherwise I’d go Cueto.
Just Another Fan
I’d agree Darvish has the highest ceiling but he’s had the big injury, Cueto is probably the safest bet. But they all fit on every team, so there will probably be big bidding wars over all of them.