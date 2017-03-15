Nationals Release Derek Norris

The Nationals have released catcher Derek Norris, the team announced and Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post first reported (via Twitter). Norris had been placed on waivers recently, but the Nats were unable to find a taker.
By releasing Norris now, the Nats will avoid the bulk of the $4.2MM arbitration salary the team had agreed to with the veteran catcher. Still, D.C. will owe him thirty days of pay, which amounts to around $688K. The organization will chalk that up to the cost of insurance, as the addition of Norris covered the club while it explored other options all winter.
As it turned out, the Nationals signed Matt Wieters in the middle of camp, which made Norris expendable. Washington will go with a combination of Wieters and Jose Lobaton at the major league level, with Pedro Severino working on his hitting at Triple-A and providing depth.
Norris has fallen off at the plate recently, with his strikeout and walk numbers plummeting from their once-excellent levels. On the other hand, he has improved his standing behind the dish, where he now grades well from a framing perspective.
It stands to reason that there’ll be pursuers for the veteran, though odds are he won’t make as much as he had been lined up for. The Rays are said to have some interest already. And it wouldn’t be surprising to hear of a pursuit from the Rockies, particularly with Tom Murphy sidelined, or organizations such as the Angels and Reds.
Comments
RunDMC
One of the best Nats catchers ever.
I really don’t get this team. I hope Pedro Avila does something with the Friars.
MB923
“One of the best Nats catchers ever.”
Agree. Here are his all time rankings for the team
0 strikeouts – 1st
0 Outs made – 1st
0 runners stolen against – 1st
0 Passed Balls – 1st
0 Errors – 1st
stryk3istrukuout
nice
JD396
0 yards per carry
Boof
He’s certainly worthy of playing for a major league team. It’s odd that the Nats would go for both him and Wieters though
mstrchef13
They never intended to get WIeters until he fell into their laps.
Brandon Sans
Until Boras put him there
joe
he would be a perfect platoon fit with jason castro
ClancyJ
Agreed, but I doubt they do it. They already have Giminez and Murphy as backups, not sure the new front office goes ahead with that.
Just Another Fan
The Nationals officially gifted the Padres with a prospect who has a 2.93 ERA in 156 pro innings so far, given away for nothing. Ouch.
Worst trade of offseason? There hasn’t been too many so it might win.
MB923
“There hasn’t been too many so it might win.”
Except Seattle which seems like it’s done half the trades this offseason.
Just Another Fan
Yeah but their deals were pretty fair on paper at least. They weren’t trading away a negative asset for an actually-decent return like SD somehow managed to do.
JKB
The Padres did not give away nothing. Just because the Nats released him has nothing to do with the Padres losing him. He was released not for bad play but to save money since they signed Weiters. That is all. They had to cut him now so they only pay termination pay. Norris will be on another team by the end of the week.
Of course it does not mean the Padres are not happy with the trade. I am just saying the Padres did not “give away nothing”
Just Another Fan
They gave away the worst catcher in baseball last year for a decent prospect, they got given a gift there. They could have released Norris just like Washington did.
So sensitive, relax, this isnt a big deal like Swanson, it just says that a lot of trades looked pretty good on paper this offseason – if this is the worst one then its no big deal.
JDGoat
They meant that Washington gave away their prospect for nothing
RunDMC
Glad to see that patience is still a virtue.
MB923
He had a -0.4 WAR last year (Negative 0.4). I think it’s very fair to say the Padres gave up nothing (or Less than nothing) in that trade.
kc38
The nationals have now made the two worst trades this offseason. Winners
JDGoat
The Eaton trade isn’t one of the worst. Off the top of my head Seattle, a wannabe contender, traded for yovanni gallardo and didn’t make Baltimore eat any money while giving up a useful player.
eck78
hello white sox!
JKB
Yes I would imagine the White Sox are on the phone with his agent now
alexgordonbeckham
I actually kind of hope so. But I think Soto is in line to platoon with Narvaez (though I guess they could always do Soto a favor and release him).
rols1026
Rockies now that Murphy broke his arm
davidcoonce74
He was so terrible last season that it’s hard to believe he wasn’t hiding an injury or something. Maybe he recovers a bit of value hitting in a better environment.
NGC5
Hopefully the Angels get him so they can have 3 catchers who can’t hit over .200
mike156
The price of signing Wieters was a prospect and $688K. And the Wieter’s contract. If Wieters performs well, it will be a win for Nats, as he will opt-out and sign with another team. Prospect +$12M for a good year on a contending team isn’t bad.
RunDMC
In a battle of TJ survivors: who has the better shot…
Stras getting 30 starts or Wieters getting 500 plate appearances?