Padres Add Craig Stammen To 40-Man Roster

We’ll use this post to track any notable 40-man roster additions that crop up as teams settle upon their Opening Day rosters:
- Righty Craig Stammen is back in the majors after being selected to the Padres’ 40-man, per a team announcement. The 33-year-old had long been a steady reliever for the Nationals before he required flexor tendon surgery early in the 2015 season. He didn’t earn a return last year after joining the Indians on a minors deal, but did show he was healthy in throwing 27 1/3 innings of 3.62 ERA ball. Stammen turned things up a notch this spring, allowing just a single earned run on nine hits and five walks over 11 2/3 innings, recording a dozen strikeouts along the way.
Comments
arcadia Ldogg
Meh. Done.
lowtalker1
Why? He has a mirco era .86 in the spring
thebighurt619
Give him plenty of opportunities to pitch and flip him in July.
lowtalker1
Exactly
Same goes with Cahill weaver cahshen Richards solarte spange Ryan blash and everyone else not in the long term plans
sirrichard1975
Who the hell is “Cahshen”? If you are referring to Andrew Cashner, he’s already gone to the Marlins and then to the Rangers
DaveP
Seem like a cheap bounce back candidate who can be flipped for something if he shows signs of life.
bleacherbum
He earned it this spring, good for him.