Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Padres Add Craig Stammen To 40-Man Roster

By | at

We’ll use this post to track any notable 40-man roster additions that crop up as teams settle upon their Opening Day rosters:

  • Righty Craig Stammen is back in the majors after being selected to the Padres’ 40-man, per a team announcement. The 33-year-old had long been a steady reliever for the Nationals before he required flexor tendon surgery early in the 2015 season. He didn’t earn a return last year after joining the Indians on a minors deal, but did show he was healthy in throwing 27 1/3 innings of 3.62 ERA ball. Stammen turned things up a notch this spring, allowing just a single earned run on nine hits and five walks over 11 2/3 innings, recording a dozen strikeouts along the way.
newest oldest

Comments

  2. Give him plenty of opportunities to pitch and flip him in July.

    0
    0

    • Exactly
      Same goes with Cahill weaver cahshen Richards solarte spange Ryan blash and everyone else not in the long term plans

      0
      0

      • Who the hell is “Cahshen”? If you are referring to Andrew Cashner, he’s already gone to the Marlins and then to the Rangers

        0
        0

  3. Seem like a cheap bounce back candidate who can be flipped for something if he shows signs of life.

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top