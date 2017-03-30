Phillies To Designate Tyler Goeddel For Assignment

The Phillies will designate outfielder Tyler Goeddel for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for first baseman/outfielder Brock Stassi, who has won one of the final bench jobs in Philadelphia, reports Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer (via Twitter). The Phillies could look to trade Goeddel, their 2016 Rule 5 pick (out of the Rays organization), in the coming days, Gelb adds.

The 2016 season was a struggle for Goeddel, 24, though that was perhaps to be expected after skipping the Triple-A level entirely as a Rule 5 selection back in 2015. Though Goeddel batted .279/.350/.433 in Double-A back in 2015, Goeddel logged an anemic .192/.258/.291 batting line across 234 plate appearances in his big league debut last season.

Of course, the Phillies didn’t have the option of sending Goeddel to the minors to help him get back on track, as he had to remain on the roster as a Rule 5 pick or else be exposed to waivers and offered back to Tampa Bay. Ultimately, it seems that the waiver route will now be a possibility for Goeddel anyway, though the Phils could also find a trade partner and exchange him for a non-40-man player. Any team that acquires Goeddel, however, would be able to option him to the minors for the 2017 season, as the Rule 5 restrictions no longer apply to Goeddel having survived the 2016 season on Philadelphia’s 25-man roster.