Diamondbacks Outright Christian Walker

The Diamondbacks have outrighted first baseman/corner outfielder Christian Walker to Triple-A, the team announced via press release. The former Orioles prospect has had an active offseason, going from Baltimore to Atlanta to Cincinnati to Arizona on waivers before clearing waivers this time around. Now that he’s cleared waivers, Walker is no longer on Arizona’s 40-man roster but will remain in the organization and be assigned outright to Triple-A Reno.

Walker, 26, saw brief cups of coffee with Baltimore in both 2014 and 2015, hitting just .148/.258/.296 in a minuscule sample of 31 plate appearances. The former fourth-round pick (2012) has turned in solid overall numbers across parts of three Triple-A campaigns, but he’s never exhibited a mastery of upper-level minor league pitching. In 1332 plate appearances with Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk, Walker carried a .260/.324/.429 batting line to go along with 42 homers and 72 doubles.

There was no longer a long-term fit for Walker in Baltimore, with the Orioles having both Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo signed for at least the next three seasons. Beyond that, Trey Mancini had leapfrogged Walker on the Orioles’ depth chart and was viewed as a superior prospect that is limited to the same positions.

With the D-backs, he’ll serve as a depth piece, as the Snakes have their own long-term option at Walker’s primary position of first base: Paul Goldschmidt. The corner outfield slots are presently occupied by Yasmany Tomas and David Peralta, with Socrates Brito on hand to represent another option. However, a strong performance in the Pacific Coast League could allow Walker to work his way back onto the Major League scene with his new organization.