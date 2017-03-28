Quick Hits: Pagan, Tigers, Giants, M. Upton, Rangers, Brewers, BoSox

The expectation is that free agent outfielder Angel Pagan will choose his next team in the coming days, reports Jim Bowden of ESPN.com. The Tigers are among the clubs that have shown interest in Pagan, according to both Bowden and Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. However, a Pagan-Tigers union “doesn’t sound like a real possibility,” per Fenech (Twitter link). While Bowden also relays that the Giants are in on Pagan, Andrew Baggarly of the Bay Area News Group tweets otherwise. Pagan, of course, spent the previous half-decade in San Francisco.

More from around the majors as Opening Day draws closer: