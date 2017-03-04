MARCH 4: There’s a “decent-sized gap” between the Rangers and Odor, who have exchanged proposals, and the team is likely to submit a counteroffer soon, according to Heyman.
FEBRUARY 27: Odor’s reps met today with Rangers GM Jon Daniels, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). There’s still no word as to how discussions are progressing, but clearly they are ongoing at this point.
FEBRUARY 23, 4:15pm: Whatever talks have taken place to this point don’t appear to advance to the point where Odor himself has been presented with an offer or a concept, as the infielder himself tells MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan (Twitter link) that he “[doesn’t] know anything.”
8:40am: The Rangers and the reps for second baseman Rougned Odor have undertaken renewed efforts to reach agreement on a long-term deal, according to a report from Jon Heyman of Fan Rag. It’s not clear just how likely it is that the sides will see eye to eye, but Heyman says there’s “at least a bit of hope.”
Last we checked in, early last fall, the sides had stalled out in talks over the size of the guarantee and number of option years that the club would pick up. Now, Odor stands one season away from reaching arbitration eligibility, perhaps adding impetus to the club’s effort.
Indeed, Texas appears to be making a significant push to get something done. The club is “believed to have offered something in the range of” the extension reached between Jason Kipnis and the Indians at the outset of the 2014 season. That six-year deal promised Kipnis $52.5MM and came with a single club option. At the time, the Cleveland second baseman was also a 2+ service class player who had not reached Super Two eligibility, putting him in the same position as Odor. (Interestingly, as Heyman notes, both are also represented by the large Beverly Hills Sports Council agency.)
Of course, that deal is now a few years old. And one could argue that Odor ought to earn more, based largely upon his age. Kipnis was entering his age-27 season at the time of his deal, while Odor only just turned 23. On the other hand, Kipnis was coming off of a monster season — his second straight as a 3+ WAR regular — while Odor has a somewhat less-established track record. While he drove 33 long balls last year, Odor also failed even to crack the .300 OBP barrier and drew poor metrics for his glovework.
It’s an interesting standoff, all things considered. Odor’s early lock on a regular job and sizable home run tallies give him significant arbitration earning power, while his young age holds the promise of free-agent riches to come. Those factors surely have driven the price northward on a deal, despite the fact that Odor has yet to put up a complete season approaching the All-Star campaign of Kipnis in 2013. That the Rangers are still pushing to get something done indicates that the team feels there’s still growth left in his game, though undoubtedly there are limits to what the team will spend.
Comments
kehoet83
Walked 19 times last year. Ouch! Low OBP and questionable glove work. I’ll pass on extending him.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Well, he is very similar to J. Schoop from the Orioles, but the word on the street is that R. Odor is willing to ‘fight’ for it! (Wocka, Wocka, Wocka)
thatdudetg
Good thing you aren’t in the Rangers FO.
kehoet83
Yep
WoolCorp
The Rangers front office has more leaks than the White House!
tsolid
Exactly, pass on a 23yr Old hat hit 33hrs at 2nd base??? You need put down that Haterade
Brixton
I mean, Ryan Howard could hit 40 HR playing CF in his prime, but doesnt mean he’d be good in CF
bencole
Yeah I wouldn’t extend him. I may not even start a guy with an OBP under .300… 33 bombs or not
tsolid
He’s 20-frickin 3, all of you know it alls must KNOW for a fact he won’t get any better, even though he isn’t even close to reaching his prime. Keep being “Stat GEEKs” with NO instincts. You’ll fit right in
bigkempin
He didn’t walk at all in the minors so there’s no reason to believe that he’ll start drawing walks in the majors
jleve618
Maybe not, but you never know.
bencole
Sure but guys who don’t walk in the minors have very little statistical chance of changing that in the majors historically speaking. At a
.310 OBP I don’t believe he should be starting in the majors unless he’s incredible defensively
kehoet83
How am I hating? I was stating facts.
kehoet83
I’m not that impressed when all you can contribute statistically is power.
TheGreatTwigog
There’s more to baseball than home runs. He was offensively barely above average according to wRC and had really weak defense resulting in a fWAR of 2.0, average and easily replaceable for cheaper than whatever his extension will likely require.
Kayrall
I definitely agree here. He’s just another guy of the Trumbo/Carter mold.
GeauxRangers
Who would you have play 2B then?
WoolCorp
Profar
GeauxRangers
Hahahaha
bencole
I would go outside the organization
fathead112805
$9 mil a yr for ages 24-30 for a 2nd baseman that hits 30 HR is a good deal IMO…considering the $$ paid out for power hitters that can’t even play 1B or the OF competently
kehoet83
His metrics at 2nd base rated out poorly
madmanTX
Pay him. Odor is gonna knock out some more Blue Jays this season.
Brixton
Doesnt make him a better baseball player lol..
JDGoat
He’s never knocked any bluejays out, but they’ve knocked him out twice in a row in October
Paul Miller
Can’t believe Texas fans are still bragging about Odor while they’ve been embarrassed two years in a row by Toronto!
Shows how much they actual value the game of baseball vs physical violence.
Oh and you can thank Odor for choking for not being able to throw the ball to first which costed Texas the series!
yuknows1
If you think one throw in Game 3 cost them the series then you obviously didn’t watch Cole Hamels or Yu Darvish pitch game 1 or 2.
Paul Miller
Costed them game 3. What turned out to be the most important play of the game, and couldn’t throw to first. That’s called choking.
But hey! He’s still got that punch to be famous for! Go Rangers! Lol
yuknows1
That one play did not cost them the game. Colby Lewis giving up those early runs and then the passed ball that got by Lucroy that allowed the game to be tied up cost them the game. You also don’t get to Game 3 like that without bad pitching in Games 1-2. The error just so happened to be made by Odor so you’re signaling it out like the whole series was his fault. It wasn’t.
GeauxRangers
Don’t generalize all Texas fans into this group. Getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Jays 2 seasons in a row hurts more than any punch. Toronto proved they were the better team
Paul Miller
I apologize – Should of said “some fans”.
domingotav
Creo que habría que esperar que finalice esta temporada. Quizás la extensión se concrete para el 2018.
yuknows1
Everyone can point out all the metrics you want, the point is that his arb years are going to cost a lot if he keep producing at a young age. The extension isn’t about his metrics, it’s about buying out the arb years and maybe 1-2 FA years as well. Odor is 23 and is, in the Rangers eyes, their franchise player at 2B. Is he flawed? Sure, but that shouldn’t stop from locking him up and watching him develop.
Kayrall
As someone that values him quite low, this definitely is the best argument for an extension assuming they get a generous discount over projected arbitration.
Unfortunately he excels at the one stat that the arbitration system values so highly.
yuknows1
Exactly! People will cry out “don’t extend him, he’s got a lot to prove!” Which is true, he does. But this isn’t about that, this is simply a business move to avoid paying him more through arbitration.
RickyAdams79
Gotta look at whole picture. Yes he’s defensively one of worst 2nd basemen, but offensively he’s one of the best. The odor/Bautista thing isn’t so much about odor as it was somebody clocking Bautista arrogant ass. He’s one of the most despised players in the game. And odors 23, likely has growth in front of him, not regression. And if he was the perfect player we’d be talking 12-15 million a year not 8 or 9
JDGoat
He is nowhere near one of the top hitting 2nd baseman. He was barely league average last year. Sure he hit a lot of homers, but that doesn’t make you a good hitter. Just look at Chris carter.
tsolid
You’re right JD. He is what he is at the age of 23 with absolutely no chance of getting better. You guys are hilarious when you just LOOK at a stat line and don’t consider anything else.
JDGoat
Reading comprehension man
Sibert18
He was actually just above league average the last 2 years and was worth 2.4 WAR last year. Not astounding numbers by any means but for someone who’s 23 and has potential to be much better saying no to a likely cheaper extension is ridiculous. Its not that easy to replace that kind of production.
Paul Miller
You’re making an assumption that Bautista is one of the most despised players in the league, just because of the bat flip and fight with Odor. I wouldn’t like him either as a Texas fan, but almost every other team in the league has zero history with him.
Sure, you can add in Baltimore when they decided to pitch too many inside or beaning him multiple times and all he did was make them pay for it on several occasions. Why is that a bad thing?
I’ve heard every kind of wild assumptions on here that Bautista is a “cancer” in the clubhouse while his teammates have defended that notion. Plus, if you watch regular season games, Bautista has several relationships around the league with Latin players as with friendly conversations with opponents. Ortiz comes to mind as one example.
Finally, the bat flip – people either loved it or hated it. But if you look around the league, several players do it, and show boat even during regular season games. (Ortiz got away with that for years) It was a biggest play of Jose’s life – and he celebrated. It’s not the first time this has happened. And I get it, if the role was reversed and a Texas player did that, I wouldn’t of liked it either BUT Texas fans would of loved it.
StillMadAboutGame6
I’m a Rangers fan(take this how you will) but Bautista’s antics are despised by many more teams and fanbases than the Rangers. He’s widely known as one of if not the most disliked players in the league.
RickyAdams79
Agreed. That’s why he’s back in Toronto bc his agent couldn’t get a single other team to bid on him
JDGoat
That’s not true though. It was reported that he had 6 other offers
padreforlife
Think Rangers younger players are overrated and older players might be done. Rangers going backwards this year
JDGoat
Except beltre, he’s a beast
RockHard
Is it Jon Daniels goat?
RickyAdams79
As a ranger fan, I somewhat agree with u. I wouldn’t have signed nap or ham. And we lost a lot of our offense ( Beltran, Mitch, prince, des) our season likely depends on solely on our sp this year
Cam
If they can get him cheap, sure. Flawed player, and those flaws were pretty safe assumptions when projecting and grading him out over the years..but pop is still worth something. Would be nice to see him not be a liability in the field.
Lance
he’s a kid still learning this game. his defense is inconsistent. but i saw him deliver some huge hits last year. he needs to become more selective at the plate. the long term contract represents a risk for both sides but also some big advantages.
jleve618
I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I feel like someone has to…
He just doesn’t get rave reviews for his glovework.
StillMadAboutGame6
my observation on his defense is that he’s at least capable of playing good defense, it’s not like he’s unable to possibly improve. His approach does need work, but at 23 years old and with very little time in the minors for someone his age(something many people don’t know/remember) he’s still got a lot of potential for future growth. Look at his year to year statistical improvements
jackblue411
While his defense and obp need some work, it’s important to remember the dude is 23. The natural talent is definitely there. He’s a must extend in my opinion
hersch
He’s a thug and his defence is awful.