White Sox Notes: Robert, Abreu, Jones, Frazier

Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, a 19-year-old prospect who’s hoping to be cleared to sign during the current July 2 period, has a variety of possible suitors, as Ben Badler of Baseball America reports. But the White Sox may be the team most likely to land Robert, per the report, given their current approach to the international market. Badler goes on to profile the talented youngster in detail in the post, which also includes some video.

Here’s more on the South Siders: