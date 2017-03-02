White Sox Notes: Robert, Abreu, Jones, Frazier

Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, a 19-year-old prospect who’s hoping to be cleared to sign during the current July 2 period, has a variety of possible suitors, as Ben Badler of Baseball America reports. But the White Sox may be the team most likely to land Robert, per the report, given their current approach to the international market. Badler goes on to profile the talented youngster in detail in the post, which also includes some video.
Here’s more on the South Siders:
- Hopefully, Robert’s process of moving to the majors won’t be nearly as wild as the experiences of many other Cubans, including White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, who testified yesterday in the human trafficking trial of former agent Bart Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada. As the Associated Press reports (via ESPN.com), Abreu said that he literally ate the fake passport he used to board a plane to the United States while on board. The slugger is set to take the stand for further testimony today.
- Right-hander Nate Jones gave the White Sox a bit of a scare when he had to exit yesterday’s game after being hit on the leg by a one-hop comebacker, but the Chicago setup man has been diagnosed with a bruised knee, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. That’s certainly good news for the club, as Jones could end up representing quite an interesting trade chip at the deadline this summer (if not before). The high-powered reliever, who’s controlled through 2021, could also step into the closer’s role if David Robertson is dealt.
- The White Sox still don’t have a timetable for third baseman Todd Frazier’s return from an oblique strain, as MLB.com’s Barry Bloom reports. That’s due in part to the fact that it’s spring, with Frazier noting there’s “plenty of time” left for him to make it into competitive action. For now, the veteran is working out but making “slow progress.” The situation seemingly makes it less likely that the White Sox will strike a late deal involving the veteran, though rushing him back would run the risk of spurring a much bigger problem.
Comments
wsox05
Luis Robert would be a great asset for this rebuild. Fits in with guys like Kopech, Dunning, Basabe and some others.
Nate Jones could be a very nice piece at the deadline as a guy like Miller who can close but could also be a multi inning RP that throws hard and strikes out a lot of people.
ucalex
I don’t understand why everyone all of a sudden thinks their team has its own Andrew Miller. The guy has always had talent, he was drafted before Kershaw and Scherzer, it’s not like he came out of nowhere. He could always throw multiple innings or in any role asked of him which many guys aren’t even willing to do, i.e. Aroldis Chapman, Craig Kimbrel and many others. But as far as Luis Robert, he’s the perfect player for the ChiSox even if he costs what Moncada did.
kerplunk905
I think it is more of using “Andrew Miller” as a recent and well know example of a relief pitcher, but not closer, who was traded and clearly has value. It is not to say Nate Jones = Andrew Miller in terms of talent; nor to suggest the Sox could expect quite the same return when/if Jones is traded. (That being said Jones is a year younger with a very team friendly contract, and that must be factored into his value).
As for Robert, when we first heard about him I thought it would be nice if the Sox could go after him, and it is nice that it seems like that could be a reality.
bighurt0220
The international signing rules…do they seem as complicated to most everyone else? The windows that open and close and the ability to spend more than you are allowed to but then their are punishments…enough to make my head hurt! That said…I hope the White Sox do sign him and that he turns out to be better than Dayan Viciedo!
alexgordonbeckham
Luckily, starting next signing period, it’s a hard cap.