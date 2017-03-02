Nationals Designate Spencer Kieboom, Announce Joe Blanton Signing

The Nationals have designated catcher Spencer Kieboom for assignment, per a club announcement. His roster spot will go to righty Joe Blanton, whose signing was also announced.

Kieboom, 25, made it to the majors last year, though he received just a single opportunity to hit. He spent the bulk of the year at Double-A, where he slashed only .230/.324/.314 over 359 plate appearances. His younger brother, infielder Carter Kieboom, was taken by the Nats in the first round of last year’s draft.

For the elder Kieboom, there just wasn’t quite enough 40-man room for him to stick. Washington has yet to resolve its logjam behind the dish, which was created when Matt Wieters joined Derek Norris and Jose Lobaton as non-optionable catchers on the roster. Pedro Severino and Raudy Read are also on the MLB roster.