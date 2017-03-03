White Sox Request Release Waivers On Brett Lawrie

In a surprising move, the White Sox announced on Friday that they’ve requested release waivers on infielder Brett Lawrie. Assuming Lawrie clears waivers — a fair bet, given his $3.5MM salary for the 2017 season — he’ll become a free agent upon clearing in 48 hours. The Sox, it should be noted, won’t be on the hook for the entirety of that salary. Arbitration contracts aren’t fully guaranteed until Opening Day, so the Sox will only be on the hook for about one-sixth of that salary (30 days’ termination pay) — or about $574K.
The 27-year-old Lawrie made MLBTR’s list of non-tender candidates back in early December on the heels of a poor first year with the South Siders. The ChiSox, though, elected to tender him a contract and Lawrie agreed to take an extremely rare arbitration pay cut (he earned $4.125MM in 2016) in order to avoid being cut loose. Acquired from Oakland last winter, Lawrie hit .248/.310/.413 with a dozen homers. Park-adjusted metrics like OPS+ (99) and wRC+ (92) thought his offense ranged anywhere from about league average to eight percent below the output of an average hitter.
Though Lawrie is a more experienced third baseman than second baseman, Chicago played him at second last season due to the acquisition of Todd Frazier. Defensive metrics weren’t kind to Lawrie in the largest single-season sample of work he’s received at second base, with Defensive Runs Saved pegging him at -4 and Ultimate Zone Rating pegging him at -5.5 runs.
A former first-round pick (16th overall by the Brewers in 2008), Lawrie once rated as one of baseball’s very best prospects and appeared poised to deliver on that hype upon debuting as a 21-year-old rookie in 2011. In that debut campaign with the Blue Jays — Milwaukee traded him to Toronto in exchange for Shaun Marcum in 2010 — Lawrie tallied 171 plate appearances and turned in a robust .293/.373/.580 batting line with nine homers and seven steals. His sophomore campaign wasn’t nearly that impressive, but he showed promise by hitting .273/.324/.405 as a 22-year-old. Since that time, though, his offensive output has never really taken off. And, in recent years, Lawrie has gone from a very low 15.4 percent strikeout rate to a lofty 28.4 percent mark in 2016.
giantsfan8
patborders92
bring him back to TOR, release either Upton or Smoak
saredciders
But he’s pretty good, I get that their rebuilding, but he’s a young talent
rols1026
He’s not young or good…
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
I’d be thrilled to have a 26-year old, 15+ WAR utility infielder with some speed and pop in their bat on my team for cheap.
go_jays_go
This is where f-WAR and b-WAR have a difference of opinion.
9.7 career f-WAR
15.2 career b-WAR
That being said, he’s good enough to be the starting 2B (or 3B) on most non-competitive teams (e.g. the White Sox).
So it makes me wonder why they didn’t keep him around as a bench player.
Is there something regarding his attitude?
rols1026
Yes, he’s a clubhouse cancer. It was well documented in Oakland.
alexgordonbeckham
He’s still hurt, This way they also save money on most his agreed upon salary.
bfolls
He was in his last year of club control
BobbyVwannabe
metseventually
This is strange…ideal player for almost any team.
rols1026
For any team that wants a bad player. Why are people surprised by this?
kerplunk905
The fact that he was released and not traded means something. Sox are rebuilding so one would assume they shopped him first. The fact that he is being released means no other team was willing to give up even a low level prospect for him. Also he has had lots of injuries so not only is he not that good he is not very reliable.
rols1026
Exactly.
Solaris611
That’s quite a sudden development. Has to be an interesting story behind the scenes for CWS to so abruptly hit the eject button.
ray_derek
He insisted on having his son in the clubhouse.
AidanVega123
ericl97
come back to Toronto as a utility man? probably not but would make a neat story.
clrrogers
Yeah, I would love to see him come back to Toronto as a utility guy, too. I seriously doubt it’ll happen, but it would be cool to have him back.
Ted
Jays have several utility infield options who are much better defenders and SS-capable. I wouldn’t mind a minor deal at all, but I don’t see any room on the 25 man roster for another 2B/3B.
seamaholic
Wow. $3.5m for a one year commitment to a league average-ish infielder. Someone’s gonna jump on that. Really surprised they couldn’t get anything at all for him in a trade.
mattdsmith
Anyone who signs him is free to negotiate a contract with him. The $3.5m is out of play now
sss847
either he’s crazy injured or a total jerk in the clubhouse. or both. definitely both. Tyler Saladino’s mustache and the artist formerly known as Carlos Sanchez will hold it down til the cuban phenom is ready
rols1026
He’s awful in the clubhouse. That’s the main reason Oakland gave him away after one year.
bkwalker510
eh, i mean i’m sure he’s not great in the clubhouse by any means (he’s a giant can of RedBull with arms and legs), but I don’t think he’s inherently a bad dude. just seems to rub everyone the wrong way.
Just Another Fan
Exactly right. He’s not Billy Butler or Danny Valencia. He’s just bad with people and annoying to everyone. He needs to become a Buddhist or something, get into not talking.
bfolls
Remember the incident in Toronto where he got pissed at Adam Lind for not tagging?
bkwalker510
Seems like a classic case of a guy with all the physical tools but lacks the mental tools to succeed. He’ll probably be out of baseball for a year, play in the Indy League, get himself together, and come back when he’s 30 to be relatively productive for a contender for a few seasons before retiring.
maxmadsen
Guessing a bit of both too. Injury-prone and a bit of a d in the clubhouse.
Just Another Fan
He’s not a d, he’s just annoying. He might be “on the spectrum” if you know what I’m sayin….
beauvandertulip
awhitesoxfan
He’s been having injury issues and Yolmer Sanchez is out of options.
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
Something crazy had to have happened behind the scenes for them to do this. Did he let Adam LaRoche’s kid into the clubhouse or something?
badco44
Obviously stepped on someone’s toes!
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
Right when you think the Sox finally have all of the drama and idiocy under control, Kenny Williams strikes again, like a ninja.
crazysull
Maybe they want Moncada to step in and start right away
rols1026
Nope, not related. Moncada is clearly not ready. Lawrie is just bad and is awful in the clubhouse. Plus the Sox save a few million bucks.
whitesoxshawn
Interesting. Wonder what brought this about. Salary dump?
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Doubt it. Sox are cheap, but he wasn’t exactly breaking the bank.
LouMickeyJeter
Wouldn’t upset me at all if Yankees pick him up for 3B on the cheap and finally get rid of Headly. Fingers crossed.
tuna411
Yeah, release headly, who has played over 140 games six out of seven seasons for a guy who can’t stay on the field. Damn, people make some dummmmb comments on here.
nysoxsam
Can see the “other Sox” take a flyer on him to compete with Josh Rutledge as a right handed back up infielder. Still not convinced Panda is the real deal for 2017.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Kind of a jerk move after he took a pay cut just so this wouldn’t happen. Surprised they couldn’t find a taker for a low-level prospect or something.
ronnsnow
This guy has Mets written all over him.
jjdunckley
Try to pull a Chris Sale and cut up the day’s uniforms before warm ups?
rols1026
Why are people surprised by this? He’s not good, not young anymore, and a cancer in the clubhouse. Oakland shipped him out of town for essentially no return after only one season cause they hated him so much.
Ezemann
He is Injury prone… they have to much young talent behind him for them to keep and there contracts are much smaller … he was good but not worth to keep a contract for a guy who don’t play
Reflect
So if he’s bad enough to clear waivers why is it surprising that he is getting cut?
cws2019
Can see ownership perceiving value to save 3mil since some other vet salaries likely can’t be shed thru trade before Opening Day like Frazier/Melky. Didn’t help that Lawrie internally got reputation for having to be at or near 100% to play.
kbarnoski26
he was going to replaced by Moncada anyway
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Not this year, certainly not at the start of it. Moncada may not be ready to take over full-time until 2018.
Bill Smith
They tendered him with the hope/expectation of trading him. There were no takers at $3.5M. Simply a $500k+ bet that didn’t pan out. Sox doing him a solid, they save $3M and are closer to completing their quest for the #1 draft pick.
mp9
Angels go grab him quick!!!
bringerofrain88
Funny everyone who says “he’s a locker room cancer” or “he’s terrible in the clubhouse” but couldn’t be further from a MLB locker room on any given day.
Reflect
People discussing something despite not experiencing it personally? Wow! How unusual!
Just Another Fan
How do you know this though? I thought there were plenty of MLB players who posted on here anonymously???
pplama
Lots of GIFs available out there of teammates’ reactions Lawrie’s craziness. Quality one of Frazier shouldering past him and Abreu pushing him away and extending his arms motioning to calm the heck down and back-off after a HR.
rols1026
You dont have to have been in a locker room to know what goes on in a locker room. People talk.
Just Another Fan
It’s about time someone sat Lawrie down and told him as bluntly as possible, that he is the most annoying man in MLB.
pplama
Smart move.
He wasn’t building any trade value on the DL, Salad can start at 2B, and Yolmer was out of options.
Sox also save $3mil for Luis Robert!
Jean Jeannie
Perhaps Sox are mad because he blames his lingering physical issues to using orthotics. I.E. he hurt himself by doing dumb stuff to his own body. Maybe he will lose that stupid mouth guard in the process…
jj1101
I was thinking the plan would be to, at some point, trade Frazier, move Lawrie to 3rd, bring up Moncada to 2nd. Who plays 3rd in a Frazier trade, or even 2nd now, Saladino/Sanchez?
pplama
Sox have a few years to figure all that out. Their rebuild is 3 months old.
whosyourmomma
There’s actually alot of depth, not quality depth, but plain depth per se. They have Frazier, Davidson & Saladino to play 3rd. At 2nd their options are Saladino, Sanchez, Leury Garcia or MiLB Everth Cabrera. Would have been nice to get something for Lawrie but it makes total sense to give the much cheaper guys some playing time this year.
srdiaz1972
Angels should sign him and Derek Norris if Washington releases him
alexgordonbeckham
A few weeks ago, I was trying to think of a possible scenario where he could be included in a Robertson to Nats swap to add some depth to their bench in case Zimmerman got hurt with Lawrie at second with Murphy going to 1B. That was before they signed Lind though. Lobaton/Norris (C), Lind (1B), Lawrie (2B/3B), Drew (SS only!) and say Pagan (OF) (I kicked that idea around the other day) would be a pretty good bench.