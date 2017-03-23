Yankees Notes: Cashman, Gregorius, Carter

Here’s the latest from the Bronx…
- In a Q&A with MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Yankees GM Brian Cashman says that the franchise’s tendency to “cut corners” due to a constant need to contend has led to issues in developing starting pitchers. “Part of it is we can’t get out of our own way because we don’t have the patience to let guys finish off their development, because if you possess some unique ability that stands out above everybody else — whether it was Joba Chamberlain, Ian Kennedy, now [Luis] Severino and before that [Bryan] Mitchell and Shane Greene — we’re pulling them up before their development is finished.” The full interview is well worth a read in its entirety, as Cashman is very candid about such topics as his long career in the team’s front office, past and more recent transactions, and the Yankees’ current youth movement.
- Some in the Yankees organization aren’t pleased with how Didi Gregorius was deployed during the World Baseball Classic, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports, as this usage may have contributed to Gregorius’ shoulder injury. Gregorius was used mostly as a DH by the Netherlands and he was injured while making a throw as a second baseman, rather than his natural shortstop position. The Yankees were under the impression that Gregorius would see time rotating with Andrelton Simmons and Jonathan Schoop in the middle infield, though as Heyman notes, Simmons’ defensive wizardry made him the Netherlands’ logical starting shortstop.
- Chris Carter is having a very rough Spring Training, leading Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media to wonder if Carter would potentially become a roster drag for the Yankees. Carter was signed to provide a right-handed first base complement to Greg Bird, though since Bird is healthy and has been on fire in spring action, it would make sense that New York would want to give the youngster as much playing time as possible, even against southpaws to further his development. With Matt Holliday locked into the DH spot, Carter might not have much opportunity to shake off the rust once the season begins. Carter admitted to Kuty that the shift from being a regular to only getting part-time at-bats as a Yankee is “definitely an adjustment.”
Comments
unsaturatedmatz
Odd that he would admit they botched Severino’s and Mitchell’s development when they are so young still and will be heavily relied upon this season. I’d like to see Jordan Montgomery in the rotation at some point this year, not that it has anything to do with any previously stated banter anywhere.
TheMichigan
I don’t see Mitchell as a failure yet.
I feel Severino is a failed starter tho. Mitchell still has that potential.
hoohaa
Kinda seems like a BS excuse to me….. If they weren’t ready how does that help them contend?
How come the only farm regular to hold on is Gardner?
Truth of the matter Cashy is the Yankees don’t develop players very well. Sure you can change your focus from buying Free Agents to buying farm hands but you still got to develop them.
yankees500
I thought we weren’t supposed to read into spring training stats…