With Toronto off to a 2-9 start, executives from rival teams are already wondering which players the Blue Jays might shop in the coming months if they don’t turn their season around, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.com. Olney lists several possibilities, the most prominent being onetime MVP-winning third baseman Josh Donaldson, who’s currently on the disabled list with a calf injury. Three members of the Jays’ rotation – J.A. Happ, Marco Estrada and Francisco Liriano – as well as right fielder Jose Bautista and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki are also candidates to end up on the move, per Olney.
More from the American League:
- Designated hitter Matt Holliday hasn’t been a member of the Yankees for long, but the 37-year-old has quickly emerged as one of their strongest leaders, writes Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com. One important member of the organization Holliday has impacted is high-end outfield prospect Clint Frazier, who told Marchand the longtime Cardinal is “the best guy” he has met in baseball. “He is the nicest guy. He has a lot to offer about [how] to go about your business on the field and how to go about it after the game and how to handle things at home,” continued Frazier. “He is someone I want to emulate, to be like him on and off the field.” The addition of Holliday has also been a positive between the lines for the Yankees, as the free agent signing has thus far hit a productive .242/.419/.394 in 43 plate appearances.
- The Athletics have placed shortstop Marcus Semien on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Saturday, with a right wrist contusion and recalled infielder Chad Pinder from Triple-A (depth chart). It’s possible Semien has a fracture, but the A’s will know more after he undergoes a CT scan on Monday, tweets Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California. Semien’s wrist has been acting up since last month, which has likely contributed to the 26-year-old’s lack of power early this season. After homering 27 times and posting a .197 ISO last year, Semien has shown almost no pop in his first 46 PAs of 2017 (zero HRs, .057 ISO).
- Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., on the DL with a right knee sprain, could return as early as Friday, reports Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com. The 2016 All-Star is first slated to play five innings in center with Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday and then nine Wednesday, per manager John Farrell. Bradley hasn’t been in Boston’s lineup since April 8, leaving Chris Young to fill in during his absence. Young has handled left field, thus shifting Andrew Benintendi to center.
Comments
arc89
After Rosales terrible play yesterday no surprised that Pinder got called up. My bet is Pinder plays most of the games at SS so now he has a opportunity to prove if he is a SS at the big level or another AAA player.
bleacherbum
I suffered through a year of Adam Rosales on the Padres last year but just like Derek Norris, be careful what you say about them @westcoastryan is going to jump down your throat and tell you all about how they were really good last year and how Rosales had such a good OPS. He couldn’t be more of an annoying player to watch, he is only in the league because of his quirky play which some see as playing hard, so it looks like he is a good role model for young players. He looks lost at the plate and looks like a spaz when he is out in the field. Him and Sam Fuld are the same player to me.
TheMichigan
Except Fuld was actually a poor mans Kevin Kiermier and was competent with the bat before injuries hit him hard
ericl97
Buster Olney needs to relax. sure the jays have had a bad start, but we can’t talk rebuild yet.
chesteraarthur
Why not? If they are out of it this year around the deadline they really need to consider it. They have an older team where a lot of their better players are either declining or running out of team control (or both) and a pretty bleh farm system.
jimmertee
Yes they cann talk about a rebuild now.. The Jays didn’t do what I [and others] felt was necessary at the start of the season: acquire another #1 starter and an elite setup guy. So what is the alternative? Blow this up now. Like it or not, accept it or not, the Jays will not be a playoff team this year, so let’s retool for next year at the best possible timing and highest return for deals.
Iron Mike
do you have anything else to offer this comment section besides blah blah blah blow the team up? or blah blah blah #1 starter and elite set up guy? how exactly were they supposed to get these 2 coveted pieces?
jimmertee
Hey, Like you, I can guess about the marketplace for acquisition and I know fo a few teams hunting for things. As far as the Jays, to get these 2 coveted pieces I can only sugeest the Jays do what AA did. They have many good prospects and a number of them are coveted by other teams. They will have to spend this prospect capital in order to achieve a good trade for eleite pieces. The only other thing that I can suggest is that they be willing to take on a big contract from a small market team to get what is needed, otherwise the same blah blah, blow it up and retool for next year. The trading deadline is the time to retool, but if they wanna fill the injury holes and take a shot for this year, now is the time to do diligence and go to the trade marketplace.
Connorsoxfan
The Red Sox would be so scary if they emptied the farm for Donaldson. He’d replace Sandoval and shore up the only real weakness on the roster. Holt could slide around as a super sub, and they’d suck in the future, but man would that be a scary team for a couple years.
thekid9
Empty the farm for Donaldson who can’t stay healthy? You must be a Dumbrowski relative.
Connorsoxfan
Sorry, I actually don’t believe they should do that, and I acknowledged they would stink in the future, but you have to admit that team would be amazing for a couple years.
John Murray
When was Donaldson hurt prior to this spring?
Iron Mike
since when can Donaldson not stay healthy? go and check how many games he plays per year, then come back and delete your stupid comment.
Aoe3
The bluejays have too much talent. We’re only 11 games in! Dream on rival execs! I’m sure Toronto is going to give the al east a run for its money.
jimmertee
The Toronto Blue Jays might get on a small run or two, but I do not beleive that they will give the Al East a run for its money. Please, it ain’t going to happen. Blow it up now.
chesteraarthur
They don’t have “too much talent” that’s why they were a projected fringe wild card team and not a division winner.
John Murray
You’ve been listening to Steve Phillips too much. Depleted offense, poor bullpen and a starting rotation that, as a group, couldn’t do more than they did last year…a wild card would be a stretch.
jimmertee
Yup, totally agree. Been saying it since the start of spring training. Wild card is more of a stretch, an impossibility this year.
Phillies2017
If the Jays sell this year,
Estrada, Liriano, Joe Smith and Grilli are definitely gone.
– Estrada gets an org top 10 and a 15-20
– Liriano gets a 10-15 based on money
– Smith gets a 15-20 guy if traded in July or a high uside lottery guy if traded in August
– Grilli probably nets a high upside lottery guy
Saltalamacchia could also get them at least a high risk decent upside A ball arm
Look for the Jays to be much more active in the offseason though. Donaldson, Pearce, Happ, Stroman, Pillar, Osuna and Sanchez are all candidates and trading them could make for a VERY quick rebuild.
jimmertee
I like your thinking. Although an exec would be a fool to give anything for Salty. lol. I think under schrewd “GMship”, the Jays can have a very quick rebuild.
chesteraarthur
probably don’t need pearce in that list
John Murray
Even as a Red Sox fan who loathes the Jays, it’s absurd to think the Jays should be thinking about housecleaning yet. The 2011 Red Sox started 2-10, then went 81-42 before they collapsed with a 7-20 September. Point is though – 2-9 is hardly a reason to have a fire sale, and Olney is his typical moronic self for even talking about it in mid-April. I have no idea why anyone even reads a word he says.
NYC Fan718
Did i just agree with a Red Sox fan? You’re absolutely right.
chesteraarthur
I know reading is hard for some, but – “might shop in the coming months *if they don’t turn their season around*”
There has also never been a team that starts 1-9 and makes the playoffs. Further, a lot of the issues they have are issues that were present and predicted before the season. Playing like garbage in april makes it that much harder for an already fringe team to make the playoffs.
Do they need to panic? No. Should they start doing some serious evaluation for their future and what that holds, yes.
John Murray
There’s not much they can get for the players Olney lists anyway, save for Donaldson, and until today, Happ. The Pirates had to throw in a Prospect to get the Jays to take Liriano. Tulo is barely tradeable with that contract, and nobody else wanted Bautista. And with Happ maybe going down with an elbow issue, Donaldson is the only asset with real trade value. Rather than assessing the future, the reality is that they’re probably stuck with what they have…so likely, they’re smartest to hope for the best right now.
jimmertee
Jays have a few good chips to trade. They can get a decent prospect or two for a combination of Smoak, Pearce, Goins, Grilli, Barney or Travis. Forget Howell or Salty, just release them. But there are very good chips depending on performance at the trade deadline. If Bautista is back on track they will be able to to pick up significant prospects for him and they can get a haul for Estrada, Happ, or Martin. Martin is a coveted player and I would look for a haul for him for sure.
John Murray
A lot of ifs, I think…Martin is a worry because his defense diminished a little last year, so he needs to get his offense back. Disagree about Bautista though…outfielders aren’t a rare commodity nowadays and I don’t think they could get much for him even if he gets it going.
jonnyblah
Olney is a sensationalist whom often seems way more interested in off the field drama. He comes across as a guy just stirring the pot to create content. The season is only 11 games deep; come back and reassess in May. I’m sure the Jays are trying to anticipate any contingency at this point, just like any other hopeful contenders.
smallg
I don’t think Donaldson is worth emptying the farm but, is this not Donaldson’s first trip to the dl? Has he not played in at least 155 regular season games or more(158,158,158,155 going back to when he became a regular)? Not sure if that warrants the phrase”can’t stay healthy”. Please correct me if I am wrong.