Orioles Place Zach Britton On 10-Day DL

The Orioles have placed superstar closer Zach Britton on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain, reports Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun. Right-hander Stefan Crichton will take Britton’s roster spot, per Steve Melewski of MASNsports.com (Twitter links).

[RELATED: Updated Orioles Depth Chart]

The Orioles are unsure if Britton will return from the DL when he’s first eligible, according to manager Buck Showalter. While forearm injuries are scary for pitchers, Showalter is optimistic that the left-hander’s absence won’t be lengthy.

“We think it will manage itself if we take the right precautions,” said Showalter (via Melewski, on Twitter).

Showalter revealed that Britton first felt soreness during his appearance against the Blue Jays on Friday (Twitter link via Encina). Britton was surprisingly ordinary in that one-inning showing, in which he allowed three hits and his only earned run of the year thus far, but he still managed to convert his 53rd consecutive save opportunity.

While Britton is on the shelf, the Orioles could turn to right-hander Brad Brach as their top game-ending option. Brach has continued his dominant ways this year, while fellow relievers Mychal Givens and Donnie Hart have also pitched well. Veteran setup man Darren O’Day is on hand, as well, though he has gotten off to a poor start.