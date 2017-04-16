Orioles Place Zach Britton On 10-Day DL

The Orioles have placed superstar closer Zach Britton on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain, reports Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun. Right-hander Stefan Crichton will take Britton’s roster spot, per Steve Melewski of MASNsports.com (Twitter links).
The Orioles are unsure if Britton will return from the DL when he’s first eligible, according to manager Buck Showalter. While forearm injuries are scary for pitchers, Showalter is optimistic that the left-hander’s absence won’t be lengthy.
“We think it will manage itself if we take the right precautions,” said Showalter (via Melewski, on Twitter).
Showalter revealed that Britton first felt soreness during his appearance against the Blue Jays on Friday (Twitter link via Encina). Britton was surprisingly ordinary in that one-inning showing, in which he allowed three hits and his only earned run of the year thus far, but he still managed to convert his 53rd consecutive save opportunity.
While Britton is on the shelf, the Orioles could turn to right-hander Brad Brach as their top game-ending option. Brach has continued his dominant ways this year, while fellow relievers Mychal Givens and Donnie Hart have also pitched well. Veteran setup man Darren O’Day is on hand, as well, though he has gotten off to a poor start.
Comments
zzss
Who is gonna be the new closer
mstrchef13
Brach most likely.
WubbaLubbaDubDub
I wonder if Byrne addressed that question directly in the body of the article?
davidcoonce74
I actually like Brach in the standard 1-inning “closer” role better than Britton. Because Britton isn’t a velocity guy he could be used in multiple innings and other high-leverage situations, especially those calling for a ground ball. I know Showalter won’t do it, but I’d love to see him keep Brach in the 9th and utilize Britton in a much more fluid and versatile manner. The tyranny of the one-inning save needs to go.
Bruin1012
I guess if call a sinking 97 to 98 mph fastball not a power pitcher.
chesteraarthur
He didn’t say he’s not a power pitcher. He said he’s not a velocity guy. I think he meant that he isn’t just all Ks (judging by the context).
He averaged 96.3 which was 15th among relievers in 2016. I don’t know what counts as a power pitcher or a velocity guy, but that’s his actual velocity and where it ranks.
link to fangraphs.com
Bruin1012
It’s faster than Brach
davidcoonce74
For a closer his velocity is just average, maybe a tick above. I was mostly just wishing teams would think outside the box; obviously, we’ve seen the O’s screw this up royally, in the last game of 2016. I think a guy like Britton is far more valuable in multiple-inning situations or high-leverage situations that demand a ground ball than just the “three-outs-with-a-three-run-lead” closing situation he pitches in all too often.
He’s the best pitcher on the team. Why shouldn’t he be used in the most important situations?
Bruin1012
I don’t think it works quite as easily as that. Britton is there best pitcher but not everyone can fill in the role that Miller does with Baltimore. I will admit that I am not sure what Britton looks like in non save situations but some closers just can’t do non save situations. This is why Miller is so valuable he seems to have no problem with this. You also have to remember Britton has 53 saves in a row he is incredibly valuable as a closer.
I have watched him pitch plenty of times and would characterize him as a power pitcher. He might average 96 with vicious sink but he can hit 98 to 99 with that sink probably the hardest throwing sinking fastball in baseball.
The Orioles are very lucky to have the bullpen that they have, probably the best in baseball, they have plenty of options for the 6th, 7th, 8th. I guess I trust that Buck knows his players better then the fans which is why Britton is closing and not filling the Miller role.
JDGoat
He’s looked a lot more human this year than he did last year.
tsolid
LOL.
JFisnasty
Its not false. Hes been in trouble every game against the lowly Jays offense and was able to wiggle out of it every time. Last year he’d just retire three straight or have a weak grounder exit the infield for a hit.
dwhitt3
Lol