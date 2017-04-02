Angels DFA Austin Adams, Kirby Yates

The Angels have selected the contracts of right-handers Bud Norris, Blake Parker and Yusmeiro Petit, all of whom will start the year in their bullpen, and designated righties Austin Adams and Kirby Yates for assignment.

Adams, whom the Angels acquired from the Indians in February, hasn’t produced positive major league results with his 96 mph fastball. The 30-year-old combined for a 6.29 ERA, 6.75 K/9 and 3.22 BB/9 in 58 2/3 innings with the Tribe over the previous three seasons. Last year was especially rough for Adams, who, despite a career-high K/9 (8.35), yielded home runs on 25 percent of fly balls and logged a 9.82 ERA in 18 1/3 frames. Adams has been far better at the Triple-A level, having posted a 3.47 ERA with 9.5 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 in 103 2/3 innings.

The Halos claimed Yates off waivers from the Yankees last October, after the 30-year-old pitched to a 5.23 ERA in 41 1/3 innings with the Bombers in 2016. Yates did manage personal bests in K/9 (10.89), ground-ball rate (43.6 percent), infield fly rate (18.9 percent) and swinging-strike percentage (11.6), but a .340 batting average on balls in play and an elevated BB/9 (4.14, up from a career 3.78) helped lead to unappealing results. Yates’ ERA last season was right in line with his 5.25 career mark across 97 2/3 innings with the Rays and Yankees. Like Adams, he has been much more effective in the minors, as evidenced by a 2.24 ERA, 12.7 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9 in 128 2/3 Triple-A frames.