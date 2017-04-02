Yankees Sign Pete Kozma To Major League Contract

The Yankees have signed infielder Pete Kozma to a major league contract and added him to their 25-man roster, per a team announcement.

Kozma joined the Yankees on a minor league deal in December, and he obviously showed the team enough during the spring to warrant a roster spot. Of course, it helped the shortstop’s cause when starter Didi Gregorius suffered a shoulder injury in late March. Gregorius is likely to miss all of April, which will leave short to Ronald Torreyes and Kozma to begin the season.

The 28-year-old Kozma saw big league action in each of the previous five seasons with the Cardinals and appeared in 275 games, most of which (173) came at short. Kozma offered little offensively during that span, as he hit a paltry .222/.288/.293 in 689 plate appearances. However, he did rack up 13 Defensive Runs Saved and post a 10.7 Ultimate Zone Rating in 1,399 innings as a shortstop.

Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.