Carlos Rodon Out Five To Six Weeks

White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon, who opened the season on the disabled list due to bursitis in his left biceps, is currently on a throwing program and could be back with the team within five to six weeks, barring setbacks, general manager Rick Hahn tells Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald (Twitter link). While it was known that Rodon would open the season on the shelf, there’s yet to be much of an indication as to how long of a recovery timeline Rodon would face.

Suffice it to say, an absence of five to six weeks representing a seemingly best-case scenario isn’t ideal news for the South Siders, though the 2017 season is a rebuilding year for the Sox anyhow. Nonetheless, Rodon’s injury shorts one of the White Sox’ most promising young arms of some development time, even if no further issues arise. That’s somewhat discouraging for Sox fans, especially when considering the strong second half that the former No. 3 overall draft pick posted last year.

After logging a 4.50 ERA with 8.9 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 in the first half last season, Rodon reeled off a 3.45 ERA in the second half with 9.5 K/9 against 2.7 BB/9. Rodon enjoyed a superlative month of August, and while the month of September was more uneven, he flashed his upside with eight shutout innings and 11 strikeouts in his penultimate start of the season against the World Series-bound Indians.

With Rodon sidelined, a number of his would-be innings could go to rookie Dylan Covey and veteran swingman Anthony Swarzak. The rest of the Chicago rotation is rounded out by Jose Quintana, James Shields, Derek Holland and Miguel Gonzalez, though certainly the Sox hope that some of the vaunted arms they picked up in the offseason trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton could impact that starting group sooner rather than later; Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez — each of whom has been regarded recently as one of the game’s top overall pitching prospects — are all set to open the season in the upper minors for Chicago and could eventually knock on the door in 2017.