Central Notes: Quintana, ChiSox, Reds, Pirates

The White Sox are primed to open the season with top starter and well-known trade candidate Jose Quintana in their rotation, notes Bob Nightengale of USA Today (on Twitter). Chicago has been shopping Quintana over the past few months, but it still hasn’t found a proposal to its liking and likely won’t by Opening Day. Few teams, if any, have drawn more connections to Quintana than the Astros since he has been on the block, though they’re “not budging” from their offer, Nightengale hears.
Several more items from the Central divisions:
- The Reds have officially tabbed Amir Garrett and Rookie Davis to start the year in their rotation, tweets C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Neither hurler has any major league experience to this point. The 24-year-old Garrett, Baseball America’s 81st-ranked prospect, ascended to Triple-A last season and put up a 3.46 ERA with 7.18 K/9 against 4.12 BB/9 in 67 2/3 innings. Davis, 23, was part of the Aroldis Chapman trade between the Reds and Yankees in 2015. Like Garrett, he reached Triple-A in 2016, though his results over a small sample weren’t ideal (7.50 ERA, 5.63 K/9, 2.63 BB/9 in 24 innings). In 134 1/3 Double-A frames, Davis owns a 3.28 ERA, 5.8 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9.
- The Pirates optioned left-hander Steven Brault to Triple-A on Tuesday, thereby cutting a contender for the final spot in their rotation. They’ll now choose among Tyler Glasnow, Drew Hutchison and Trevor Williams to slot in behind Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon, Ivan Nova and Chad Kuhl in what will be an all-righty rotation.
- The Reds reassigned veteran outfielder Desmond Jennings to the minors on Tuesday, which could bring about the end of his short tenure with the organization. Jennings, who joined the Reds in February on a minor league contract, can opt out of his deal before Opening Day, and Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer expects that to happen (Twitter link).
- Carlos Rodon, the second-best lefty in the White Sox’s rotation, received good news on his bicep Tuesday, relays Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Rodon got a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who confirmed that the 24-year-old doesn’t have any structural damage. El Attrache diagnosed Rodon with bursitis, and he’ll embark on a throwing program the next two weeks before the team reevaluates him. Given that timeline, Rodon will open 2017 on the disabled list.
- Yet another note on the Reds, whose manager, Bryan Price, expects reliever Raisel Iglesias to be ready for Opening Day (Twitter link via Rosecrans). The righty hurt his elbow and hips when he fell in the shower a few weeks ago, thus putting his status for the start of the season in question. Undoubtedly the Reds’ premier bullpen weapon, Iglesias posted a 1.98 ERA, 9.72 K/9 and 3.42 BB/9 in 50 innings out of the bullpen after transitioning from the rotation a year ago.
Comments
ronnsnow
Hutchison has looked awful this Spring. At this point, Glasnow has to get the 5th spot
L.Wrong Hubbard
Agree about Hutch but Glasnow has been inconsistent. But hey, thankfully we’re no longer arguing whether it will be Morton or Locke 😉
scjohn92
Bob Nutting and Neil Huntington have several million reasons to have Glasnow start 2017 in AAA.
L.Wrong Hubbard
Holy crap , Hutch just coughed up 9 runs to Boston …. that Liriano trade just keeps getting more and more odiferous with age.
lesterdnightfly
Bursitis in a pitcher’s arm (Rodon’s) isn’t the worst thing compared to other arm/elbow/shoulder injuries, but it sounds like a potential long-term or recurring problem in one so young.
Correct me if I’m mistaken; to paraphrase Bones McCoy, I’m a fan, not a doctor.
vinscully16
… ageeed. It’s time to get Glasnow under Ray Searage’s daily command.
Jimmykinglive
I think Glasnow should start the season in AAA. He needs a touch more development before he becomes a great pitcher
chesteraarthur
There is more than a touch of development between Tyler Glasnow and being a great pitcher. He needs better control, command, and a more consistent change up. Unless you mean potentially great in the bullpen.
chesteraarthur
Update on Q, everything is still exactly the same. gotcha.